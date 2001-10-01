Most clubs would kill for our decade of results before FSG came.



2001-2010 1 CL, 1 Europa, 2 FA Cups, 2 League Cups.2011-2020 1Cl, 1PL, 1 League Cup.2001-10 finishes outside the top 6 in the League 12010-20 finishes outside the top 6 in the League 32001-10 Always in the Deloitte top 10 for revenue.2010-20 Fell into 12th place 2014.2001-10 Always in the top 10 of European rankings based on coefficients.2010-20 Fell to 42nd in 2015.So by most metrics FSG have done a pretty average job. Thankfully we have Klopp.What irks is that pretending doing what we have always done is some miracle fashioned by FSG. They bought Liverpool FC not Marine.