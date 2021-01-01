« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 27179 times)

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #640 on: Today at 05:15:41 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 04:57:57 pm
And he completely ignores all the posts above to single out that one and ask an odd question

Unreal this lad is 🤣🤣
Was half way through a post saying the same, then the phone went.

How Al can ignore several attempts to look at how the club finances work and reduce it all down to a 1 liner about repayments on the main stand. Repayments that can fluctuate by the way, it's not a straight line £20m per season.

Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,343
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #641 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:35:50 pm
Weird question.

Not really FSG are clearly the ultimate owners of the redeveloped Main Stand and the training ground. Instead of investing in the redevelopment of the Main stand and the training ground they have in effect lent LFC the money to buy them a couple of assets. Money that could have been spent on players as Henry promised.

jw" border="0



That summer we signed no senior players and brought in £40m from player sales. Henry seems to have a strange understanding of the word invest.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,741
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #642 on: Today at 05:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 05:08:53 pm
He's so good at reeling us all in, I'm convinced Al is actually Jeremy Wade

He has a lot of people on a string on this forum. At least when it come to ownership discussion.

Decided not to engage anymore and sit back and enjoy the sheer bloody mindedness that Al brings to any FSG discussion and how it reels so many in (me included previously). Defo more fun this way.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,343
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #643 on: Today at 05:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:15:41 pm
Was half way through a post saying the same, then the phone went.

How Al can ignore several attempts to look at how the club finances work and reduce it all down to a 1 liner about repayments on the main stand. Repayments that can fluctuate by the way, it's not a straight line £20m per season.



We know how the clubs finances we live out of the till whilst the majority of clubs don't.




Maybe people should nail their colours to the mast. If not making losses is so important to people on here are they prepared for us to sell some of our best players in the summer to avoid making a loss.

Yes or No.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,539
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #644 on: Today at 05:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:22:13 pm
Not really FSG are clearly the ultimate owners of the redeveloped Main Stand and the training ground.

Not really. The club will benefit from the income from the stand way after they sell up. Unless Henry intends to ship it to his backyard in Boston I suppose.

Would you say the same if they loaned us the money to buy Mbappe? "FSG are clearly the ultimate owners of a French superstar."


Quote
That summer we signed no senior players and brought in £40m from player sales. Henry seems to have a strange understanding of the word invest.

Did we? Or did we sell £40m in assets with an unknown amount of cash coming in? You've dodged 4 or 5 of us bringing this up on the last page and now doubling down.

Did we have further payments on player purchases? Did we renew any contracts? Both of which are investments.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,539
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #645 on: Today at 05:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:26:51 pm
We know how the clubs finances we live out of the till whilst the majority of clubs don't.

Maybe people should nail their colours to the mast. If not making losses is so important to people on here are they prepared for us to sell some of our best players in the summer to avoid making a loss.

Yes or No.

What the fuck are you even flip flopping to now?

Why not answer the question being asked? Instead you like to bring up something else random to just muddy the waters with more of your shite.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,343
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #646 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:32:39 pm
Not really. The club will benefit from the income from the stand way after they sell up. Unless Henry intends to ship it to his backyard in Boston I suppose.

Would you say the same if they loaned us the money to buy Mbappe? "FSG are clearly the ultimate owners of a French superstar."

That may or not be the case, who is to say a future owner will not move to a new Stadium. As for Mbappe you can't actually own people.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:32:39 pm
Did we? Or did we sell £40m in assets with an unknown amount of cash coming in? You've dodged 4 or 5 of us bringing this up on the last page and now doubling down.

Did we have further payments on player purchases? Did we renew any contracts? Both of which are investments.


So by saying Liverpool were going to invest you are telling us what he meant was that we would continue to pay our players.

As I have asked before if preventing losses is so important to you are you prepared for us to sell some of our best players to prevent a loss.

Yes or No.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,343
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #647 on: Today at 05:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:34:16 pm
What the fuck are you even flip flopping to now?

Why not answer the question being asked? Instead you like to bring up something else random to just muddy the waters with more of your shite.

You continually tell us that with the exception of the Oligarch clubs everyone else has to run their club as a business. Please explain this then.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,539
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #648 on: Today at 05:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:42:48 pm
That may or not be the case, who is to say a future owner will not move to a new Stadium. As for Mbappe you can't actually own people.

Well that's nothing to do with it at all. The club will benefit from the Main Stand, and it's additional income, for maybe 40+ years (or longer).

EVERYTHING at the club can be called as "being ultimately owned" by FSG like you said - it's a pointless argument.


Quote
So by saying Liverpool were going to invest you are telling us what he meant was that we would continue to pay our players.

New contracts are an investment. Let's not pretend otherwise.

I didn't say simply paying players was - but you knew that.

Quote
As I have asked before if preventing losses is so important to you are you prepared for us to sell some of our best players to prevent a loss.

Yes or No.

No one has argued (that I've seen) that preventing losses is the most important thing. Short term losses within a solid financial framework (as we had for many years as we grew to be CL and PL winners) is fine.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,539
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #649 on: Today at 05:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:46:03 pm
You continually tell us that with the exception of the Oligarch clubs everyone else has to run their club as a business. Please explain this then.

No, others can run their club's at a loss as long as they can cover those losses. Many can't, and many get in shite when they cannot do so.

Not sure holding up the likes of Everton and their spending is anything to make a solid argument from though.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,811
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #650 on: Today at 05:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:22:51 am
We raised £50m from player sales in the summer. We bought Tsimikas, Thiago and paid a £4m deposit on Jota. The summer before we raised £47m from player sales and spent nothing.

Explain how the finances worked for each of the transfers out Al. You say we paid 'a £4 million deposit on Jota'. Explain how much we've received for Brewster, Lovren, Hoever and Ejaria. If you're going to keep using the 'creative' financing as yet another stick to beat the owners with, you can be man enough to explain how much we received up front for each of those transfers.

Incidentally, has anyone noticed how active Al is during the early hours of the morning (GMT)? Seems to have a very similar posting pattern to our cousins across the sea.....
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #651 on: Today at 05:51:22 pm »
Jesus Christ. We have won the league and the CL in the last few years. Go watch some of those games. Might give you some joy.

You have spent the last ten years moaning about the owners.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #652 on: Today at 05:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:26:51 pm
We know how the clubs finances we live out of the till whilst the majority of clubs don't.




Maybe people should nail their colours to the mast. If not making losses is so important to people on here are they prepared for us to sell some of our best players in the summer to avoid making a loss.

Yes or No.
First of all stop spamming the thread by repeating graphics.
If you know how the club's finances work, why do you keep repeating yourself?
Why does it have to be binary? I'm not sure I've seen anyone say not making losses is important?
Why does it have to be our best players?
I get the impression you'd be happier with Everton's ownership model than ours - I think you actually want a sugar daddy, despite what you say.
Me? I have no particular dog in this fight. I prefer a balanced debate based on a proper understanding of our business model, as well as the wider realities of football finance. I actually think that the club will need some element of financing and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out, but they way you go about making your points makes people want to disagree with you.

Please don't insult the rest of us by repeating your claim that we are no better off than under Moores either.

I've no intention of being dragged into a long debate though so I'm out. Just be a bit more considerate to other posters though before dominating threads. You even took over the support thread for a while.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,343
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #653 on: Today at 05:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:47:54 pm
Well that's nothing to do with it at all. The club will benefit from the Main Stand, and it's additional income, for maybe 40+ years (or longer).

EVERYTHING at the club can be called as "being ultimately owned" by FSG like you said - it's a pointless argument.


New contracts are an investment. Let's not pretend otherwise.

I didn't say simply paying players was - but you knew that.

No one has argued (that I've seen) that preventing losses is the most important thing. Short term losses within a solid financial framework (as we had for many years as we grew to be CL and PL winners) is fine.

So you would have been fine with Liverpool making short term losses that were paid for by equity injections from FSG within a solid financial framework whilst the Stadium and training ground were redeveloped.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,343
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #654 on: Today at 06:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:52:33 pm
First of all stop spamming the thread by repeating graphics.
If you know how the club's finances work, why do you keep repeating yourself?
Why does it have to be binary? I'm not sure I've seen anyone say not making losses is important?
Why does it have to be our best players?
I get the impression you'd be happier with Everton's ownership model than ours - I think you actually want a sugar daddy, despite what you say.
Me? I have no particular dog in this fight. I prefer a balanced debate based on a proper understanding of our business model, as well as the wider realities of football finance. I actually think that the club will need some element of financing and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out, but they way you go about making your points makes people want to disagree with you.

Please don't insult the rest of us by repeating your claim that we are no better off than under Moores either.

I've no intention of being dragged into a long debate though so I'm out. Just be a bit more considerate to other posters though before dominating threads. You even took over the support thread for a while.

With the greatest respect make your mind up.

You call me out for ignoring posts and not replying and then accuse me of dominating threads when I do reply.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,539
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #655 on: Today at 06:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:55:32 pm
So you would have been fine with Liverpool making short term losses that were paid for by equity injections from FSG within a solid financial framework whilst the Stadium and training ground were redeveloped.

Ah, see you've shifted the question there to add in the owners need to cover the losses with equity.

Flipity flop.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,173
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #656 on: Today at 06:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:34:16 pm
What the fuck are you even flip flopping to now?

Why not answer the question being asked? Instead you like to bring up something else random to just muddy the waters with more of your shite.

That may or may not be the case... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #657 on: Today at 06:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:52:33 pm
First of all stop spamming the thread by repeating graphics.
If you know how the club's finances work, why do you keep repeating yourself?
Why does it have to be binary? I'm not sure I've seen anyone say not making losses is important?
Why does it have to be our best players?
I get the impression you'd be happier with Everton's ownership model than ours - I think you actually want a sugar daddy, despite what you say.
Me? I have no particular dog in this fight. I prefer a balanced debate based on a proper understanding of our business model, as well as the wider realities of football finance. I actually think that the club will need some element of financing and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out, but they way you go about making your points makes people want to disagree with you.

Please don't insult the rest of us by repeating your claim that we are no better off than under Moores either.

I've no intention of being dragged into a long debate though so I'm out. Just be a bit more considerate to other posters though before dominating threads. You even took over the support thread for a while.

He 100% wants a sugar daddy owner. Only it must be a sugar daddy who was born within a 100 metres of the ground and has only ever worn red and has never spent a penny on anything non-LFC related.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,343
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #658 on: Today at 06:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:23:44 pm
Ah, see you've shifted the question there to add in the owners need to cover the losses with equity.

Flipity flop.

This is getting extremely tedious Craig.

I couldn't have been any more consistent. From the very off I have said that FSG should use the increased value of the Club to inject equity into the Club to replace the inter-company loan. From day one I have said that FFP was designed so that owners could invest their own funds in Stadiums and the Academies.

FSG now have the RedBird money burning a hole in their pocket, so hopefully they invest some of it in their business and help us grow. I will leave it at that.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,539
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #659 on: Today at 06:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:42:12 pm
This is getting extremely tedious Craig.

Yes, it is.


Quote
I couldn't have been any more consistent.

You asked the question twice about losses. I answered. You then added in the owners need to fund the losses, which you hadn't in the previous two times you asked.

So yeah, you could have been a tad more.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #660 on: Today at 06:45:49 pm »
In this year of all years - after a global pandemic, after winning number 19 last season, and after having had a truck run over our squad - I think it shows a real lack of perspective and class to spend so much time scrutinising every tiny detail of our owners. Especially owners who have completely transformed our club in a decade.

Many of the things we wanted for 20 years (after winning the title in 1990) have all happened under FSG's tenure:

Stop losing our best players to other clubs
Pay competitive wages to attract and keep the best players
Get a top class manager in that can help transform the club from top to bottom
Increase the stadium capacity
Find a workable solution for the Anfield Road stand
Tie down our best players to longer contracts for their peak years
Build a proper recruitment team, completely aligned with the manager's philosophy
Invest in the Academy and facilities
Compete commercially with other big clubs and grow our revenues
Get back to the European glory days again
Finally win number 19


But apart from all that - what have FSG ever done for us, eh?
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,343
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #661 on: Today at 06:51:03 pm »
This from Spirit of Shankly at the time of the funding for the Main Stand sums it up for me.

 Spirit of Shanklys concern is that FSGs ownership model limits the clubs potential to grow and regain its place at the top of the game. In fact, by retaining the benefit of the clubs capital growth for their own purposes, such as providing a stake for Lebron James in order to facilitate a deal with Fenway Sports Management, FSG are also living within the clubs means.

This approach precludes the release of equity, created by LFC growth and driven by LFC resources, to benefit the club itself. The value of the club sits on FSGs balance sheet to provide leverage for their business, not to generate investment for Liverpool. This position was confirmed when a proposal to release equity to contribute towards the stadium redevelopment by way of a share issue to supporters  tabled by Spirit of Shankly  at the LFC Supporters Committee  was rejected point blank.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,436
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #662 on: Today at 06:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:42:12 pm
This is getting extremely tedious

Good point. First sensible thing you've said all day.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #663 on: Today at 06:59:09 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:45:49 pm
In this year of all years - after a global pandemic, after winning number 19 last season, and after having had a truck run over our squad - I think it shows a real lack of perspective and class to spend so much time scrutinising every tiny detail of our owners. Especially owners who have completely transformed our club in a decade.

Many of the things we wanted for 20 years (after winning the title in 1990) have all happened under FSG's tenure:

Stop losing our best players to other clubs
Pay competitive wages to attract and keep the best players
Get a top class manager in that can help transform the club from top to bottom
Increase the stadium capacity
Find a workable solution for the Anfield Road stand
Tie down our best players to longer contracts for their peak years
Build a proper recruitment team, completely aligned with the manager's philosophy
Invest in the Academy and facilities
Compete commercially with other big clubs and grow our revenues
Get back to the European glory days again
Finally win number 19


But apart from all that - what have FSG ever done for us, eh?

Sanitation?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #664 on: Today at 07:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 06:59:09 pm
Sanitation?
I'm pretty sure one of Al's ancestors will have carved messages onto stone walls complaining about the Romans.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,343
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #665 on: Today at 07:30:42 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:45:49 pm
In this year of all years - after a global pandemic, after winning number 19 last season, and after having had a truck run over our squad - I think it shows a real lack of perspective and class to spend so much time scrutinising every tiny detail of our owners. Especially owners who have completely transformed our club in a decade.

Many of the things we wanted for 20 years (after winning the title in 1990) have all happened under FSG's tenure:

Stop losing our best players to other clubs
Pay competitive wages to attract and keep the best players
Get a top class manager in that can help transform the club from top to bottom
Increase the stadium capacity
Find a workable solution for the Anfield Road stand
Tie down our best players to longer contracts for their peak years
Build a proper recruitment team, completely aligned with the manager's philosophy
Invest in the Academy and facilities
Compete commercially with other big clubs and grow our revenues
Get back to the European glory days again
Finally win number 19


But apart from all that - what have FSG ever done for us, eh?

You missed out employing someone to cut the grass. I cannot believe you listed a whole host of things you would expect one of the richest clubs on the planet to routinely do and missed out cutting the grass.   ;D ;D

I think what sets FSG apart is doing the things other Clubs with huge revenues simply haven't thought of.

If only the richest clubs in the world had thought of keeping their best players imagine how well Barca would have done if only they had kept Messi. As you point out it has always amazed me that the richest clubs only pay their players a tenner a week and recruit their managers from the dog and duck.

As you say they are groundbreakers inventing Academy's, scouting and spending money on their stadium. The best thing for me is the way they invented winning. That has really shown up the rest of the richest clubs on the planet who have never won a thing. 

In short, they are doing what is expected of them and exactly what the other richest clubs do.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,266
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #666 on: Today at 07:40:34 pm »
Al is right you know... the last line of that last post that is.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,266
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #667 on: Today at 07:43:41 pm »
Many on here make out we're a poor club but we're regularly in Deloitte's Top 10 richest clubs, we just aren't a sugar daddy owned club. Or have the sovereign wealth fund of an entire kingdom behind us.

#SaveUsChina
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #668 on: Today at 07:53:35 pm »
As the person who posted this thread I sincerely apologise. Also, as I started it can I delete it?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,436
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #669 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:40:34 pm
Al is right you know... the last line of that last post that is.

So what the hell is he complaining about?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,266
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #670 on: Today at 08:00:32 pm »
If I knew that you'd all be at my feet begging me to stop him.  ;D
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #671 on: Today at 08:01:02 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:11:48 pm
I'm pretty sure one of Al's ancestors will have carved messages onto stone walls complaining about the Romans.

FSG eunt domus
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,266
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #672 on: Today at 08:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:53:35 pm
As the person who posted this thread I sincerely apologise. Also, as I started it can I delete it?

You've been here long enough to know what plague you unleashed upon us. Should be banned for that alone.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 