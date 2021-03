Still can't get my head around people who only judge expenditure based on transfer fees. Look at all the new contracts we've handed out over the last three years, all of which will have included significant pay rises and signing on fees. Plus we have the stadium and training ground costs.



And saying we brought in £47 million last summer but only counting Jota as a £4 million purchase is very much bending the facts to suit an agenda. The truth is we committed over £70 million in the summer, despite being in the middle of a pandemic.