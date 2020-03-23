If FSG are not going to inject funding in the summer who do you think we should sell to prop up the loss of revenue from COVID and from the likely loss of revenue from the CL.
It's a great question, and the board are going to need to be creative going into this summer. To my mind, there are no easy answers, considering the parameters we know they operate within.
I will say this however, we are yet to be confirmed 'out of the CL' - hell, we're still in the competition with a chance to win it!
To answer your question, i expect we will, yes, have to see turnover of players to fund any incomings in the summer. Edwards has possibly his two toughest summer transfer windows looming, through virtue of the squad age in some key positions and an unfavorable financial climate. Gonna earn his bunce the next 24 months is Michael.