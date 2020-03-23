« previous next »
Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 23785 times)

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #520 on: Today at 01:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:34:40 pm
With the greatest respect this is what you stated mate.

Quite clearly FSG do not see LFC as a functioning entity without the need to intervene. According to them Mike Gordon runs operations at Liverpool.

The local journalists indicated that FSG didn't sanction spending on a centre back until the end of the window.

Would also add that the idea LFC recruitment team had a budget entirely of their own volition, which had no involvement or agreement with the club's board of directors and owner seem very unlikely too.

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:35:55 am
I wouldnt put this down to the owners, but rather the recruiting department working around a budget they designed and steadfastly held onto, possibly with an expectation of what this summer market will look like.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #521 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:51:32 pm
We were a stab in the back on the courthouse steps away from dead. Forget administration.

Make no mistake h/g very nearly ended us

Hicks and Gillet's entire legal argument was farcical though. They even went as far as lying to a judge in the States.

I think what gets forgotten here is that it was the fan groups who stopped H&G from refinancing and pushed them into the BarCap process. Administration was never going to happen because there were two rival bids that satisfied the BarCap process.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #522 on: Today at 02:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:57:12 pm
Would also add that the idea LFC recruitment team had a budget entirely of their own volition, which had no involvement or agreement with the club's board of directors and owner seem very unlikely too.

It's not just unlikely it'd be quite ludicrous to believe that the directors do not set /agree our budgets.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #523 on: Today at 02:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:00:11 pm
Hicks and Gillet's entire legal argument was farcical though. They even went as far as lying to a judge in the States.

I think what gets forgotten here is that it was the fan groups who stopped H&G from refinancing and pushed them into the BarCap process. Administration was never going to happen because there were two rival bids that satisfied the BarCap process.

Al, that process was engineered by the banks as a way to avoid administration, that decision wasn't made for the benefit of LFC, rather it was the best vehicle for the banks to get their money back.

If we didn't have suitable buyers, the only option left would have been to put the club into administration. So the notion "Administration was never going to happen" is a somewhat inaccurate assessment of that period. It was very much an option, rather an option that all parties wouldn't have benefited from, so sought to find a better solution.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #524 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:57:12 pm
Would also add that the idea LFC recruitment team had a budget entirely of their own volition, which had no involvement or agreement with the club's board of directors and owner seem very unlikely too.

The point is that in companies structured like LFC, the budgets are prepared and then signed off by the board, which usually happens once a year. Someone like Craig can explain this better, but this is as far as my knowledge goes.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #525 on: Today at 02:15:22 pm »
I fear for the next couple of days at least Al is going to cling onto the idea that someone's said 'FSG have nothing to do with the budget at Liverpool'
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #526 on: Today at 02:16:31 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:15:22 pm
I fear for the next couple of days at least Al is going to cling onto the idea that someone's said 'FSG have nothing to do with the budget at Liverpool'

Sorry.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #527 on: Today at 02:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:09:44 pm
The point is that in companies structured like LFC, the budgets are prepared and then signed off by the board, which usually happens once a year. Someone like Craig can explain this better, but this is as far as my knowledge goes.

The budget is fluid though. We take part in a sport in which revenues are somewhat dependent on success. The further we go in competitions, the more we are on TV, the bigger the crowds, the bigger the prize money the bigger the revenues are. In the absence of FSG that is what defines the budget.

One of the biggest issues for me is that FSG especially Henry are trend followers they want the data they then have an annual review and act on the findings. If you look at this seasons annual review I would imagine that it will come to the conclusion that they should have acted earlier in January. That however is too late.

So instead of spending money in January that money may well go to propping up the lost CL revenue.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #528 on: Today at 03:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:47:41 pm
The budget is fluid though. We take part in a sport in which revenues are somewhat dependent on success. The further we go in competitions, the more we are on TV, the bigger the crowds, the bigger the prize money the bigger the revenues are. In the absence of FSG that is what defines the budget.

One of the biggest issues for me is that FSG especially Henry are trend followers they want the data they then have an annual review and act on the findings. If you look at this seasons annual review I would imagine that it will come to the conclusion that they should have acted earlier in January. That however is too late.

So instead of spending money in January that money may well go to propping up the lost CL revenue.

I disagree, I've yet to work for an organisation that has 'fluid budgets' quite the opposite, the whole purpose of a budget is to accurately allocate spending within the means of the organisation.

I also disagree that they are responsive - they will budget then create a strategy for the season / 12 months ahead - allocating resource accordingly. That's quite usual practice for any organisation.

This year is an anomoly in so far as the implications on revenue COVID has had and the injury crisis we found ourselves in.

Should they have acted quicker in January, absolutely. They should have been ready with a plan in December for January.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #529 on: Today at 03:15:04 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:01:05 pm
I disagree, I've yet to work for an organisation that has 'fluid budgets' quite the opposite, the whole purpose of a budget is to accurately allocate spending within the means of the organisation.

I also disagree that they are responsive - they will budget then create a strategy for the season / 12 months ahead - allocating resource accordingly. That's quite usual practice for any organisation.

This year is an anomoly in so far as the implications on revenue COVID has had and the injury crisis we found ourselves in.

Should they have acted quicker in January, absolutely. They should have been ready with a plan in December for January.

If the budget is rigid doesn't that explain the inaction in January though.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #530 on: Today at 03:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:15:04 pm
If the budget is rigid doesn't that explain the inaction in January though.

Spot on Al, its that rigid budget that caused the inaction in January and as you're alluding to here should give FSG a lot of leeway for that.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #531 on: Today at 03:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:15:04 pm
If the budget is rigid doesn't that explain the inaction in January though.

Absolutely, not that i'd wish to highlight your own contradiction  ;)

It was to my mind precisely why we dithered in January, because there was no planned available budget.

The board should have foreseen the potential issue in January and held meetings in December to plan accordingly. It appears they were hoping we'd weather the storm, but didn't have a contingency - circumstances dictated they had to act, and scrambled around in January trying not to spend any money in the process.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #532 on: Today at 03:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:15:04 pm
If the budget is rigid doesn't that explain the inaction in January though.

My read on the situation is that Edwards ultimately deemed that value was not to be had in January, and that they probably had other targets which they had planned on for the summer, which then convinced the hierarchy not to move early in spite of the situation. I think in a way this is still the case, considering the type of deals that we sought, and in my opinion I don't think Kabak was on the top of our list in terms of CB targets.

Probably took some convincing Schalke to make the deal a non-binding one, otherwise we may have ended up with Davies as the only signing. Don't get me wrong, I think they made a mistake with this, but on the other hand I don't think FSG themselves are sitting in Boston saying "no you cannot". I think if there was an overwhelming case made internally at LFC, then this wouldn't have happened.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #533 on: Today at 03:31:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:23:37 pm
Spot on Al, its that rigid budget that caused the inaction in January and as you're alluding to here should give FSG a lot of leeway for that.

Doesn't that just highlight the problem with running the club with the money in the till though. Sacrificing a 4th centre back to bring in Thiago and the inaction in January our likely to have cost us CL revenue for next season. A relatively small investment in the summer is likely to be dwarfed by lost CL revenue.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #534 on: Today at 03:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:31:40 pm
Doesn't that just highlight the problem with running the club with the money in the till though. Sacrificing a 4th centre back to bring in Thiago and the inaction in January our likely to have cost us CL revenue for next season. A relatively small investment in the summer is likely to be dwarfed by lost CL revenue.

It probably does Al but like you say, there's no blame towards FSG for the late activity in January. As you mention, it then would have been up to Edwards and the transfer 'team' to work with that rigid budget, so whilst you've taken any blame whatsoever away from FSG for that late activity you'd have to ask questions of those involved in transfers, wouldnt you. But they've done very well in the past so I guess you'd have to allow them a small failure.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #535 on: Today at 03:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:29:00 pm
My read on the situation is that Edwards ultimately deemed that value was not to be had in January, and that they probably had other targets which they had planned on for the summer, which then convinced the hierarchy not to move early in spite of the situation. I think in a way this is still the case, considering the type of deals that we sought, and in my opinion I don't think Kabak was on the top of our list in terms of CB targets.

Probably took some convincing Schalke to make the deal a non-binding one, otherwise we may have ended up with Davies as the only signing. Don't get me wrong, I think they made a mistake with this, but on the other hand I don't think FSG themselves are sitting in Boston saying "no you cannot". I think if there was an overwhelming case made internally at LFC, then this wouldn't have happened.

Klopp made it clear though that he was making suggestions on a daily basis but it wasn't his role to sign off spending. The local journalists have said that it was only at the very end of the window that any spending was sanctioned. Even then the spending was minimal and partly offset by the Minamino loan fee.

So whilst we were negotiating a 500k deal for Davies they were negotiating to sell 10% of the club for 500m.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #536 on: Today at 03:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:31:40 pm
Doesn't that just highlight the problem with running the club with the money in the till though. Sacrificing a 4th centre back to bring in Thiago and the inaction in January our likely to have cost us CL revenue for next season. A relatively small investment in the summer is likely to be dwarfed by lost CL revenue.

You have to take into account the loss of earnings over COVID too Al....it's not been an ordinary season financially by any stretch of the imagination, and we're still waiting on a confirmation date for when we will be able to have full capacity at Anfield, so it's difficult to plan without certainties. Like most other businesses up and down the country in uncertain times, the go to point is to restrict spending. The flexibility we may have had ordinarily can be explained away due to the reduction in revenue this year.

All things considered this season has been through cumulative separate issues, a perfect storm.

In terms of CL money loss, i'm led to believe that the players contracts were (wisely) intrinsically linked to qualification and as a consequence, proportionately we'll be none the worse in terms of % of revenue to wage as a ratio.

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #537 on: Today at 03:41:21 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:36:54 pm
It probably does Al but like you say, there's no blame towards FSG for the late activity in January. As you mention, it then would have been up to Edwards and the transfer 'team' to work with that rigid budget, so whilst you've taken any blame whatsoever away from FSG for that late activity you'd have to ask questions of those involved in transfers, wouldnt you. But they've done very well in the past so I guess you'd have to allow them a small failure.

The blame for FSG is for having a rigid season long budget in a sport that has a January window.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #538 on: Today at 03:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:41:21 pm
The blame for FSG is for having a rigid season long budget in a sport that has a January window.

Maybe Al but as you've mentioned a few times now, there's no blame attached to FSG for that lack of activity in January. Its right there in what you've written, which is a pretty controversial opinion considering even FSG shills like Craig and myself have said it probably was a failure on their part.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #539 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:41:21 pm
The blame for FSG is for having a rigid season long budget in a sport that has a January window.

The budget would have been set in spring 2020. It would have been set with the onset of COVID happening, that much is evident by the deals and how they were constructed in the summer were delivered (Jota's payment structure to Wolves, not front loaded) Its quite plausible we rolled the dice with a view to not spending in the January transfer window to secure the summer targets.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #540 on: Today at 03:46:51 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:43:21 pm
Maybe Al but as you've mentioned a few times now, there's no blame attached to FSG for that lack of activity in January. Its right there in what you've written, which is a pretty controversial opinion considering even FSG shills like Craig and myself have said it probably was a failure on their part.

Given that FFP has been relaxed it was FSG's decision not to sanction spending despite us having no senior fit centre backs. Klopp made it crystal clear he wanted one. The spending was not sanctioned.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #541 on: Today at 03:49:41 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:45:08 pm
The budget would have been set in spring 2020. It would have been set with the onset of COVID happening, that much is evident by the deals and how they were constructed in the summer were delivered (Jota's payment structure to Wolves, not front loaded) Its quite plausible we rolled the dice with a view to not spending in the January transfer window to secure the summer targets.

To be honest if their intention from the start was not to use the January window as a safety net then the decision to start the season with only two fit senior centre backs looks even worse.

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #542 on: Today at 03:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:46:51 pm
Given that FFP has been relaxed it was FSG's decision not to sanction spending despite us having no senior fit centre backs. Klopp made it crystal clear he wanted one. The spending was not sanctioned.

Exactly Al, so its difficult to see where the blame lies if not with FSG.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #543 on: Today at 03:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:46:51 pm
Given that FFP has been relaxed it was FSG's decision not to sanction spending despite us having no senior fit centre backs. Klopp made it crystal clear he wanted one. The spending was not sanctioned.

Ah so we get to the crux of your issue, you want FSG to invest outside of the operating budgets available through sustainable means.

Well, sadly i've news for you Al, FSG are never going to inject capital into LFC unless it is for infrastructure and on an arrangement it will be paid back.

Reading between the lines, i suspect you'd be happier with the owners either Chelsea or City have if you want that type of financial investment from ownership.

I understand your desire, there's no question you're an ardent red. But you're lacking realism to expect anything different from our current custodians, who unequivocally stated they would run the club within its means from day one.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #544 on: Today at 03:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:41 pm
To be honest if their intention from the start was not to use the January window as a safety net then the decision to start the season with only two fit senior centre backs looks even worse.

I suspect it was not their decision, they set the budget the transfer team including Klopp exhausted it in the summer.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #545 on: Today at 03:56:23 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:53:41 pm
Ah so we get to the crux of your issue, you want FSG to invest outside of the operating budgets available through sustainable means.

Well, sadly i've news for you Al, FSG are never going to inject capital into LFC unless it is for infrastructure and on an arrangement it will be paid back.

Reading between the lines, i suspect you'd be happier with the owners either Chelsea or City have if you want that type of financial investment from ownership.

I understand your desire, there's no question you're an ardent red. But you're lacking realism to expect anything different from our current custodians, who unequivocally stated they would run the club within its means from day one.

If FSG are not going to inject funding in the summer who do you think we should sell to prop up the loss of revenue from COVID and from the likely loss of revenue from the CL.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #546 on: Today at 04:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:39:15 pm
Klopp made it clear though that he was making suggestions on a daily basis but it wasn't his role to sign off spending. The local journalists have said that it was only at the very end of the window that any spending was sanctioned. Even then the spending was minimal and partly offset by the Minamino loan fee.

So whilst we were negotiating a 500k deal for Davies they were negotiating to sell 10% of the club for 500m.

But this is the subjective issue in all this. We don't know what happened exactly internally. Klopp did not complain about not having a CB until mid-December, I remember this quite vividly.

Again, according to the annual results last fall we apparently don't have much cash in hand as a club, as a result of a high operating budget. So whatever capital we would have needed would have been acquired externally. A lot of this would have been a result of COVID, and I anticipate the annual results this year would reflect that.

As per selling the club for money, that is essentially the FSG model. They don't take money out of the club, but they sell stakes in FSG as a going concern as it's franchises accrue in value in order to give profits to the stakeholders. That's why they are intent on growing their assets organically, something which I think is actually a very reasonable way to run a business.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #547 on: Today at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:56:23 pm
If FSG are not going to inject funding in the summer who do you think we should sell to prop up the loss of revenue from COVID and from the likely loss of revenue from the CL.

It's a great question, and the board are going to need to be creative going into this summer. To my mind, there are no easy answers, considering the parameters we know they operate within.

I will say this however, we are yet to be confirmed 'out of the CL' - hell, we're still in the competition with a chance to win it!

To answer your question, i expect we will, yes, have to see turnover of players to fund any incomings in the summer. Edwards has possibly his two toughest summer transfer windows looming, through virtue of the squad age in some key positions and an unfavorable financial climate. Gonna earn his bunce the next 24 months is Michael. 
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #548 on: Today at 04:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:56:23 pm
If FSG are not going to inject funding in the summer who do you think we should sell to prop up the loss of revenue from COVID and from the likely loss of revenue from the CL.

Let me throw you a curve ball, would you push back the Annie road development in order to use that capital to create better cash reserves in the club for the immediate.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #549 on: Today at 04:14:05 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:03:43 pm
Let me throw you a curve ball, would you push back the Annie road development in order to use that capital to create better cash reserves in the club for the immediate.

It depends on whether FSG intend to leverage the ARE costs on to the Club or to fund it themselves.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #550 on: Today at 04:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:14:05 pm
It depends on whether FSG intend to leverage the ARE costs on to the Club or to fund it themselves.

Well we both know any investment would be leveraged in the sense it would be expected to be repaid, 0% finance however - better than the banks have to offer.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #551 on: Today at 04:32:57 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:15:53 pm
Well we both know any investment would be leveraged in the sense it would be expected to be repaid, 0% finance however - better than the banks have to offer.

So FSG become the ultimate owners of the stand yet LFC pays for it. Given the cash injection FSG have received wouldn't it be better for them to invest part of those funds in to capital investments.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #552 on: Today at 04:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:32:57 pm
So FSG become the ultimate owners of the stand yet LFC pays for it. Given the cash injection FSG have received wouldn't it be better for them to invest part of those funds in to capital investments.

By the very nature they own the football club, they of course will 'own' the stand. Any commercial business will invest with a view to that investment improving their organisation, usually directly connected to revenue or brand.
