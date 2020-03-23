If the budget is rigid doesn't that explain the inaction in January though.



My read on the situation is that Edwards ultimately deemed that value was not to be had in January, and that they probably had other targets which they had planned on for the summer, which then convinced the hierarchy not to move early in spite of the situation. I think in a way this is still the case, considering the type of deals that we sought, and in my opinion I don't think Kabak was on the top of our list in terms of CB targets.Probably took some convincing Schalke to make the deal a non-binding one, otherwise we may have ended up with Davies as the only signing. Don't get me wrong, I think they made a mistake with this, but on the other hand I don't think FSG themselves are sitting in Boston saying "no you cannot". I think if there was an overwhelming case made internally at LFC, then this wouldn't have happened.