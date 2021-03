I know you only started supporting us around that time but wow I cannot believe how disrespectful you are being to our players. In 2010, we had 4 keepers Reina, Cavalieri, Jones, Gulacsi and Hansen. So real strength in depth.



As defenders, we had Johnson, Aurelio, Flanagan, and Kelly as full backs, at centre back we had Caragher, Agger, Skrtel and Soto. In midfield we had Gerrard, Lucas, Maxi and Meireles, upfront we had Torres and Kuyt. That was a decent squad and the majority of the players who came so close to winning the League in 08/09.



The problem was Roy Hodgson as evidenced by the fact that with no investment from FSG Kenny instantly turned us into a top 4 form team. As for the state of the squad Klopp inherited I think this says it all.



"At the beginning I received a message from the US saying 'sorry for the squad we've given you'," Klopp said.

The first rule of 'dominating' is very simple you have to attempt it.



I am not disrespecting anyone. Just that most of those players were either injury-prone or past their prime in terms of performances. We were not going to win many league titles had we struck with that group of players. Some like Flanno and Kelly were pretty unproven. Only Lucas and Johnson I guess are the exception.In 2015, our best players were still in their mid-early '20s. This was a result of the transfer policy of buying younger players. Hence Klopp was able to mould a lot of them into PL and CL winners.Also if dominating in football is so simple can you please elaborate on what happens when multiple teams are trying to 'dominate' a league. Who wins out? What factors determine the winner? Will there even be a winner take all situation?