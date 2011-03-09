Did they? Genuinely dont know all too much about Red Sox.



I know we brought someone over from FSM after some time but certainly not straight away from what I recall. And know Gordon ended up becoming more and more involved with us as their point man over here but not entirely sure what involvement he had with the Red Sox prior to that.



No. Nobody from the Red Sox front office moved to LFC. Theo Epstein going to the Cubs and hiring some people may have affected them from what I recall but any Red Sox issues were of their own decisions and nothing to do with FSG moving people to focus on LFC.



Was gonna say the same that I don't remember names but remember a few announcements of people that had been working with FSG at the Red Sox. Mike Gordon being the longest term one, with him having been involved throughout (leaving his Red Sox responsibility behind, I'd guess).I was actually meaning more at ownership/chair/exec level to be honest.I am aware they had awful form in the year after buying a football club but from what a pal in Boston said at the time I hadn't linked that to the purchase really.I just wonder/suspect this will divert senior FSG people's attention to building capital and value of their next investment, rather than maintain the attention given to LFC over the last five or so years (cant remember when they loaned money for Main Stand). Think there's probably a reasonable argument that could be made to suggest the inertia with squad investment decisions until 20 something of January was a signal of this). Obviously will only find out with time, but they're venture capitalists so doesn't seem a stretch to suggest the next venture takes a lot of attention (as LFC seemed to ten years ago).