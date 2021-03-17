« previous next »
Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 12222 times)

Lastrador

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:50:32 pm
He is a good guy but he really needs to get off the fence with regards to the Covid vaccine.
If people need to be told the benefits of getting the Covid vaccine by sportsmen, even ones as successful as Lebron James, we're well and truly fucked.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 07:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm
If people need to be told the benefits of getting the Covid vaccine by sportsmen, even ones as successful as Lebron James, we're well and truly fucked.


Almost half the country is,they worship at the alter of Drumpf ffs & if James telling people that he and his have had the vaccine gets 1 more kid vaccinated then it's worth it,no ?


Him being coy about it just gives the nutters another conspiracy to hold onto and reason not to be vaccinated.
Dave McCoy

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm »
Since I'm not black I can't claim to understand their hesitancy towards vaccines but it's actually Republican voters that are the biggest source of vaccine skepticism and the biggest hurdle to herd immunity by summer.  Trump finally saying to get vaccinated will hopefully start to help but as always you have Murdoch going and getting his shot within 3 days of it being available while peddling to the masses to not do it on Fox. 

Anyway, without turning this into the political thread there is pretty much zero chance Lebron James is going to be personally doing anything around Anfield anytime soon nor making LFC decisions so not sure why this really matters.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 07:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
Since I'm not black I can't claim to understand their hesitancy towards vaccines but it's actually Republican voters that are the biggest source of vaccine skepticism and the biggest hurdle to herd immunity by summer.  Trump finally saying to get vaccinated will hopefully start to help but as always you have Murdoch going and getting his shot within 3 days of it being available while peddling to the masses to not do it on Fox. 

Anyway, without turning this into the political thread there is pretty much zero chance Lebron James is going to be personally doing anything around Anfield anytime soon nor making LFC decisions so not sure why this really matters.

The skepticism from some Black Americans  seems to stem from the Tuskegee Experiment

https://www.history.com/news/the-infamous-40-year-tuskegee-study
Agent99

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:30:39 am
FSG paid $493m for Liverpool. KPMG have valued us at $2.6bn. So despite seeing their investment increase by $2.1bn the only investment in January was the signing of Ben Davies. With the Kabak loan fee being cancelled out by the Minamino loan fee.
£500k is a lot of money Al. What more do you want?
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:11:30 pm
£500k is a lot of money Al. What more do you want?

afc turkish

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 08:43:37 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:51:16 pm
The skepticism from some Black Americans  seems to stem from the Tuskegee Experiment

https://www.history.com/news/the-infamous-40-year-tuskegee-study

Good to bring that into the thread.

Harrowing read/event, underpinning cultural mistrust of, for lack of a more elegant expression, medicine associated with or tied to government.

"As a result of the Tuskegee experiment, many African Americans developed a lingering, deep mistrust of public health officials and vaccines."

Might very well not be accurate to pot-shot at James as a mere celeb refusing to commit to vaccines.
rushyman

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm »
Can someone just skip past the bullshit for me and tell me if this means we can buy
Players without selling now 😂
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:48:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 08:47:20 pm
Can someone just skip past the bullshit for me and tell me if this means we can buy
Players without selling now 😂

Were signing Mbappe.
Dave McCoy

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 08:53:10 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:51:16 pm
The skepticism from some Black Americans  seems to stem from the Tuskegee Experiment

https://www.history.com/news/the-infamous-40-year-tuskegee-study

I'd say it's even more recent than that.  Black maternity and in general overall care gets significantly worse outcomes than almost any other minority class and it's been even worse with Covid-19.  But again this isn't the thread for that.
lionel_messias

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:49:12 am
To me it looks like FSG's partners want to spread the risk. Liverpool was bought in the aftermath of 07-08 financial crash. FSG now look as if they want to go on a spending spree and take advantage of the pandemic.

Redball the SPAC and Redbird the private investment have hit the headlines but what has slipped under the radar has been Arctos Sports partners becoming a partner. An entity that provides liquidity for sports franchises in exchange for a passive stake in the company.

So both Arctos and Redbird will be making significant investments in FSG.

They need to inject some of that liquidity into the players budget for transfers, otherwise Liverpool's value will drop and the club will find themselves in an uphill battle for supremacy with both Man City and Chelsea.

The big argument always seems to revolve around on the onfield success - yes league title and Champions League - and increased revenue of the club, yet conveniently forgets the poor investment in new talent since we become winners again.

I would call FSG good owners, but football like so much in sport and business moves fast - you have to adapt your ways with it.
PeterTheRed

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm
You will all be unfurling Lebron James banners on the Kop when Mbappe signs.
a treeless whopper

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:31:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm


LeBron must be rich if he is that happy knowing that he is part funding Mbappes wages.
rushyman

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm »
afc turkish

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm »
PeterTheRed

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 10:09:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:31:11 pm
LeBron must be rich if he is that happy knowing that he is part funding Mbappes wages.

Well, he is not that rich. He has earned just over $1 billion during his career so far ...
Red Berry

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:09:45 pm
Well, he is not that rich. He has earned just over $1 billion during his career so far ...



Sorry, Craig. Couldn't help myself. ;D
a treeless whopper

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:09:45 pm
Well, he is not that rich. He has earned just over $1 billion during his career so far ...

He is gonna need it, Mbappe will probably be on over £300k a week. If he funds 19%, Nike 80% and we make up the last 1% in skittles, we should be able to get him.
Classycara

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 10:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:48:06 pm
As for attention - not sure weve ever suffered from a lack of it from them. They install the best they can get and generally have a hands off approach.

Surely the measure here would be did the Red Sox suffer from a lack of attention or a brain drain when they moved to get a football club in their portfolio.

My recollection is a few of their senior decision makers moved from the Red Sox to be active with us.
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:20:39 pm
Surely the measure here would be did the Red Sox suffer from a lack of attention or a brain drain when they moved to get a football club in their portfolio.

My recollection is a few of their senior decision makers moved from the Red Sox to be active with us.

Did they? Genuinely dont know all too much about Red Sox.

I know we brought someone over from FSM after some time but certainly not straight away from what I recall. And know Gordon ended up becoming more and more involved with us as their point man over here but not entirely sure what involvement he had with the Red Sox prior to that.
Dave McCoy

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:20:39 pm
Surely the measure here would be did the Red Sox suffer from a lack of attention or a brain drain when they moved to get a football club in their portfolio.

My recollection is a few of their senior decision makers moved from the Red Sox to be active with us.

No.  Nobody from the Red Sox front office moved to LFC.  Theo Epstein going to the Cubs and hiring some people may have affected them from what I recall but any Red Sox issues were of their own decisions and nothing to do with FSG moving people to focus on LFC.
Classycara

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm
Did they? Genuinely dont know all too much about Red Sox.

I know we brought someone over from FSM after some time but certainly not straight away from what I recall. And know Gordon ended up becoming more and more involved with us as their point man over here but not entirely sure what involvement he had with the Red Sox prior to that.

Was gonna say the same that I don't remember names but remember a few announcements of people that had been working with FSG at the Red Sox. Mike Gordon being the longest term one, with him having been involved throughout (leaving his Red Sox responsibility behind, I'd guess).

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm
No.  Nobody from the Red Sox front office moved to LFC.  Theo Epstein going to the Cubs and hiring some people may have affected them from what I recall but any Red Sox issues were of their own decisions and nothing to do with FSG moving people to focus on LFC.
I was actually meaning more at ownership/chair/exec level to be honest.

I am aware they had awful form in the year after buying a football club but from what a pal in Boston said at the time I hadn't linked that to the purchase really.

I just wonder/suspect this will divert senior FSG people's attention to building capital and value of their next investment, rather than maintain the attention given to LFC over the last five or so years (cant remember when they loaned money for Main Stand). Think there's probably a reasonable argument that could be made to suggest the inertia with squad investment decisions until 20 something of January was a signal of this). Obviously will only find out with time, but they're venture capitalists so doesn't seem a stretch to suggest the next venture takes a lot of attention (as LFC seemed to ten years ago).
kavah

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 11:26:38 pm »
Dave McCoy

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
Was gonna say the same that I don't remember names but remember a few announcements of people that had been working with FSG at the Red Sox. Mike Gordon being the longest term one, with him having been involved throughout (leaving his Red Sox responsibility behind, I'd guess).
I was actually meaning more at ownership/chair/exec level to be honest.

I am aware they had awful form in the year after buying a football club but from what a pal in Boston said at the time I hadn't linked that to the purchase really.

I just wonder/suspect this will divert senior FSG people's attention to building capital and value of their next investment, rather than maintain the attention given to LFC over the last five or so years (cant remember when they loaned money for Main Stand). Think there's probably a reasonable argument that could be made to suggest the inertia with squad investment decisions until 20 something of January was a signal of this). Obviously will only find out with time, but they're venture capitalists so doesn't seem a stretch to suggest the next venture takes a lot of attention (as LFC seemed to ten years ago).

Mike Gordon was the 3rd largest FSG shareholder and now after recent investment is the 4th largest FSG shareholder.  He's not some troubleshooter or point man hired by Henry even if he may perform that function for LFC at times.  FSG is really just a group of investors and not some corporation.  They do expect the people they hire at the clubs to run them on a day to day basis and that has been the case here for LFC.

For the millionth time LFC spends what it makes.  Maybe the equity investment will make for a one off situation but them investing in other things should in theory have no effect on what LFC does.
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #264 on: Today at 12:30:47 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
Was gonna say the same that I don't remember names but remember a few announcements of people that had been working with FSG at the Red Sox. Mike Gordon being the longest term one, with him having been involved throughout (leaving his Red Sox responsibility behind, I'd guess).
I was actually meaning more at ownership/chair/exec level to be honest.

Pretty sure Gordon didnt really have much of an active role in FSG until a few years after they bought us. He then was involved in the running of us on their side, and as that role increased so did his position in FSG.

So dont think he ever really had input in Red Sox.
Bobinhood

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #265 on: Today at 01:45:20 am »
They spend what they make
They spend what they make
Maybe the equity investment will make for a one off situation but them investing in other things should in theory have no effect on what LFC does.
They spend what they make

I dunno still needs work i think
Dave McCoy

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #266 on: Today at 02:19:50 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:45:20 am
They spend what they make
They spend what they make
Maybe the equity investment will make for a one off situation but them investing in other things should in theory have no effect on what LFC does.
They spend what they make

I dunno still needs work i think

Are you saying this isn't true?  Not really getting the point you are making.
Historical Fool

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #267 on: Today at 04:45:41 am »
He means were signing mbappe and Haaland.
