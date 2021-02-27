



Did you guys know that in 2018 an AI program called Alpha Zero started from scratch and within 9 hours of learning smashed the top chess program Stockfish 28W-0L-72d. Stockfish the chess program, which is way better than any human, brute forces about 70 million moves a second, while Zero simply trained itself to follow up the more promising options at a measly 80,000 mps.



It plays like a wild man, often sacrificing material for positioning 8-10-12 moves down the road. Its extremely cool.Anyone who plays chess should check out some of its games. Even though, obviously, it means we are likely all totally fucked much sooner than we really expect. Nine hours.



I predict that if Alpha Zero was put into a NETSPEND thread and was asked to find meaning in it, it would either become Marvin the Paranoid Android or, more likely, terminate its own existence, or in a real wild card option, take over the internet and force all teams in the world to wear retro Sega jerseys. Alpha cant handle the spend. We need to keep debating NETSPEND versus OILAGARCHY forever, as it may be the only way to wrestle control back from the machines at Childhoods End.



right then. good work. Carry on. Hope we win tomorrow.



