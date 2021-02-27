« previous next »
Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #160 on: February 27, 2021, 09:52:20 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on February 27, 2021, 09:42:07 pm
There name sort of gives it away no? Unless Im missing something and its a complete coincidence.

I would say it was all deliberate. SPAC's are created without investors knowing who they are investing in. Because of the way MLB is structured it wasn't possible for FSG to admit they were open to an investment from Redball.

So they lined up Beane and Scudamore and called it RedBird.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #161 on: February 27, 2021, 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on February 27, 2021, 09:29:45 pm
To me, Redbird are buying a stake in FSG due to their American interests rather than LFC - which lets be honest, is only a small chunk of their fortune / assets.  But, if it happens then lets hope FSG puts a lot of that investment into the transfer kitty for the summer.
No one knows.
The own 85% of Toulouse so they have an interest in not only American sports
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #162 on: February 27, 2021, 11:48:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 27, 2021, 09:46:23 pm
At this point, the upgrade of the Anfield Road Stand is of the greatest importance. An additional 7,000 seats, combined with the increased capacity for match-day hospitality, will increase the spending power and the competitiveness of the club, if paid directly by FSG, from the funds from the new investment ...
Someone in the Stadium Forum said costs for the Annie Road Stand have gone through the roof so we might need the investment.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #163 on: February 27, 2021, 11:58:48 pm »
This is why we can never have nice things.  At least the Net Spend thread got nuked into oblivion when the board got corrupted.  Barring that random act I'm sure this one will take it's usual course.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #164 on: February 28, 2021, 12:07:34 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 27, 2021, 11:58:48 pm
This is why we can never have nice things.  At least the Net Spend thread got nuked into oblivion when the board got corrupted.  Barring that random act I'm sure this one will take it's usual course.

Yes I am sure you will do everything in your power to shut down the debate.

We are in the middle of a pandemic and pretty much of all FSG's core businesses have been effected by the pandemic. So what is the problem with discussing a potential investment in the ownership group.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #165 on: February 28, 2021, 12:39:58 am »
Cook, Bezos or Musk. Which one do you want?

I mean Cook would give all the players new iPhones and Macs, and Andy will prob have to support Everton from then on, so thats a bonus.

Bezos could give them all free Prime, but then would they become lazy bastards binge watching Vikings?

Musk would obv build the spaceport in Kirkby, so away trips to Europe would be pretty quick. But then wed prob have to buy STs in Bitcoin which is a ball ache.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #166 on: February 28, 2021, 12:49:20 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 28, 2021, 12:39:58 am
Cook, Bezos or Musk. Which one do you want?

I mean Cook would give all the players new iPhones and Macs, and Andy will prob have to support Everton from then on, so thats a bonus.

Bezos could give them all free Prime, but then would they become lazy bastards binge watching Vikings?

Musk would obv build the spaceport in Kirkby, so away trips to Europe would be pretty quick. But then wed prob have to buy STs in Bitcoin which is a ball ache.

Amazon have the rights for 60 Premier League games, Microsoft have a deal with the NBA and Google are sponsoring the Tokyo Olympics. I would call that high tech obtaining Sports rights.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #167 on: February 28, 2021, 01:13:06 am »


Did you guys know that in 2018 an AI program called Alpha Zero started from scratch and within 9 hours of learning smashed the top chess program Stockfish 28W-0L-72d. Stockfish the chess program, which is way better than any human,  brute forces about 70 million moves a second, while Zero simply trained itself to follow up the more promising options at a measly 80,000 mps.

It plays like a wild man, often sacrificing material for positioning 8-10-12 moves down the road. Its extremely cool.Anyone who plays chess should check out some of its games. Even though, obviously, it means we are likely all totally fucked much sooner than we really expect. Nine hours.

I predict that if Alpha Zero was put into a NETSPEND thread and was asked to find meaning in it, it would either become Marvin the Paranoid Android or, more likely, terminate its own existence, or in a real wild card option, take over the internet and force all teams in the world to wear retro Sega jerseys. Alpha cant handle the spend. We need to keep debating NETSPEND versus OILAGARCHY forever, as it may be the only way to wrestle control back from the machines at Childhoods End.

right then. good work. Carry on. Hope we win tomorrow.

 
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #168 on: February 28, 2021, 01:30:04 am »
I would like to add Zuckerberg to the fold if you may lads.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #169 on: February 28, 2021, 02:27:01 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 28, 2021, 12:49:20 am
Amazon have the rights for 60 Premier League games, Microsoft have a deal with the NBA and Google are sponsoring the Tokyo Olympics. I would call that high tech obtaining Sports rights.

So are you saying Gates over those then? What about his tracking vaccines? Bad PR for the club that.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #170 on: February 28, 2021, 02:37:41 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 28, 2021, 02:27:01 am
So are you saying Gates over those then? What about his tracking vaccines? Bad PR for the club that.

Or you could just admit that high tech companies do invest in sport. 
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #171 on: February 28, 2021, 09:34:03 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 28, 2021, 02:37:41 am
Or you could just admit that high tech companies do invest in sport.

I said they rarely sponsor individual teams (although there are some examples), however they do get involved in some competition sponsorship.

You then gave examples of Amazon buying a TV package (weird), Microsoft having some tech deal with the NBA (so a competition) and Google working with the Olympics (not a team sport).

So yeah. Thanks for that Al.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #172 on: February 28, 2021, 10:20:17 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 27, 2021, 09:41:52 pm
Treeless made a joke, Samie made a joke, You made a joke, I reply with a similar joke, Al calls FSG out and its my fault apparently.

It is.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #173 on: February 28, 2021, 11:30:16 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 27, 2021, 09:41:52 pm
Treeless made a joke, Samie made a joke, You made a joke, I reply with a similar joke, Al calls FSG out and its my fault apparently.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 27, 2021, 09:52:00 pm
I think Al needs a drink to be honest, hes forgotten what a joke is it seems.

If you have to explain a joke, is it still a joke?

Here's an Al joke... "What do you call an investor with sewn up pockets?"  "John Henry"
Another?  "What do you call a group of investors with sewn up pockets?"  "FSG"
How about "What do you call someone who invests in clothing with sewn up pockets?"  "Jordan Pickford"

I can do some more if you like?
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #174 on: March 5, 2021, 11:18:23 pm »

You guys might find the podcast below interesting - it's with Alec Sheiner, one of the big wigs at Redbird, discussing Fenway, Toulouse, SPACs, Wasserman etc etc
Already owning Toulouse, Redbird are looking for 4 or so more European clubs and even talk about sharing expertise from a centralised location. I suspect that is of benefit to Liverpool as they look to drive value.

It's AYNE 330:

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/are-you-not-entertained/id1438454748



Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #175 on: March 5, 2021, 11:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Achilles Heel on March  5, 2021, 11:18:23 pm
You guys might find the podcast below interesting - it's with Alec Sheiner, one of the big wigs at Redbird, discussing Fenway, Toulouse, SPACs, Wasserman etc etc
Already owning Toulouse, Redbird are looking for 4 or so more European clubs and even talk about sharing expertise from a centralised location. I suspect that is of benefit to Liverpool as they look to drive value.

It's AYNE 330:

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/are-you-not-entertained/id1438454748





The Toulouse Reds?
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #176 on: Today at 07:08:59 pm »
Quote
Fenway Sports Group adds LeBron James as partner, approves deal to jump-start plan to acquire more teams

By Michael Silverman Globe Staff,Updated March 16, 2021, 40 minutes ago


Fenway Sports Groups growth ambitions received a double dose of hopeful news Tuesday.

The parent company of the Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club approved a $750 million private investment that would make RedBird Capital Partners its third-largest partner, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The deal is contingent on Major League Baseballs approval, which could take several weeks, the source said.

The other development introduced another new FSG partner who needs no introduction: LeBron James.

James, one of the most recognizable, influential, and richest athletes on the global stage, now owns an undisclosed amount of FSG shares after previously holding an approximately 2 percent share of the Liverpool soccer franchise since 2011.

By becoming a partner in FSG, the Los Angeles Lakers star also will become a part-owner of the Red Sox as well as other FSG subsidiaries, including NESN, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Management.

Jamess potential to enhance the brand value of FSG properties is significant, and even more so given that RedBirds investment will help give FSG the spending power it needs to expand its portfolio and begin adding to its list of properties.

Also joining James as a new FSG partner is Maverick Carter, Jamess longtime business partner and friend. Carter and James become the first Black partners in FSGs history.

On FSGs shopping wish list are NFL and NBA franchises, another European soccer club, NHL, MLS, WNBA, and NWSL teams, plus sports betting, esports, and data analytics companies.

The RedBird cash infusion will give the New York-based firm an 11 percent stake of FSG, which will have an enterprise value of approximately $7.35 billion. FSG will have $600 million-$700 million in debt, with more than $600 million cash going out to existing partners.

FSG principal owner John Henry (who also owns the Boston Globe) will retain control of the Boston-based sports conglomerate, with governance remaining unchanged among FSG chairman Tom Werner and FSG president Michael Gordon. Werners FSG stake remains second-largest, while Gordons shares will drop to fourth.

FSM, the consulting and marketing arm of FSG, has worked with James for more than a decade on assorted marketing and endorsement ventures.

Much of the RedBird Capital Partners investment will be earmarked for FSM, the latest signal that James is about to play a more prominent role in FSG operations. In the fall of 2019, FSG successfully switched Liverpools uniform sponsorship to Nike after ending a long relationship with Boston-based New Balance shoe and apparel company.

James is a Nike client and in 2015 inked a lifetime deal with the worlds leading shoe and sports apparel company believed to be in excess of $1 billion.

In the past year, FSG received an undisclosed investment from one of its newer partners, the Dallas-based Arctos Sports Partners.

According to the source, FSG views the RedBird investment as a first step in its pursuit of new acquisitions and partnerships.

Forbess most recent valuation of FSG placed it at $6.6 billion, good for a fourth-place spot on the sports empire list, one spot ahead of the Yankees parent company ($6.4 billion). At that valuation, FSG was behind Jerry Joness holdings (Dallas Cowboys plus real estate, hospitality service, esports) worth $6.98 billion, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ($8.73 billion), owner of the Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal FC (Premier League), Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche, and Liberty Media ($13 billion), owner of Formula 1, Atlanta Braves, and the Drone Racing League.

FSG, then known as New England Sports Ventures, started with its $700 million purchase of the Red Sox in 2002. Forbes last valued the Red Sox at $3.3 billion.

FSGs second significant splash came in 2010, when it snatched up Liverpool for $493 million soon after a global recession had left its previous owners cash-strapped.

KPMG recently valued Liverpool at $2.6 billion, which would mean Jamess reported initial 2 percent investment of $6.5 million has grown to some $52 million.

RedBird Capital is led by investor Gerry Cardinale.

Last fall, Cardinale and Billy Beane, the Oakland As executive of Moneyball fame, launched RedBall Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that seeks a company to invest in and take public, that reportedly had its eyes on a $1.5 billion investment in FSG that would have taken FSG public at a valuation worth more than $8 billion.

The RedBall-FSG public-company gambit did not work out after FSG decided to remain a private company when the SPAC met price resistance from public investors.

Still of the belief that they shared similar visions of growth opportunities in the sports industry, FSG and Cardinale, who also sits on the boards of both the Yankees parent company and their YES network, switched to a private tack that led to the current investment.

According to SEC filings last year, one of Fenway Sports Groups limited partners, Seth Klarman, and his Baupost Group hedge fund recently invested $52 million in RedBall.

Last July, Cardinale and RedBird purchased 85 percent of the French second-division Toulouse FC soccer team. Cardinale has spoken since of the multiple investment opportunities to be found in European soccer leagues.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/03/16/sports/fenway-sports-group-adds-lebron-james-partner-approves-deal-jump-start-plan-acquire-more-teams/
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #177 on: Today at 07:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:08:59 pm
Fenway Sports Group adds LeBron James as partner, approves deal to jump-start plan to acquire more teams

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/03/16/sports/fenway-sports-group-adds-lebron-james-partner-approves-deal-jump-start-plan-acquire-more-teams/

Where's the centre back money, Lebron?
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #178 on: Today at 07:15:48 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:10:53 pm
Where's the centre back money, Lebron?

Not that excited about some Lebron nomark that I've never heard of to be honest.

That Maverick Carter tho...

What. A. Fucking. Name.

I'm in.

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #179 on: Today at 07:25:31 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 07:15:48 pm
Not that excited about some Lebron nomark that I've never heard of to be honest.

That Maverick Carter tho...

What. A. Fucking. Name.

I'm in.



Iceman and Goose to follow?
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #180 on: Today at 07:27:59 pm »
Mbappe. Its happening.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #181 on: Today at 07:35:10 pm »
could Lebron be our new CB?
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #182 on: Today at 07:37:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:35:10 pm
could Lebron be our new CB?

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeh course.

HANDBALL REF!!!
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:07:45 pm »
Will be interesting to see if Toulouse ends up becoming a feeder team/place to park players due to Brexit
« Last Edit: Today at 09:10:14 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:11:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:35:10 pm
could Lebron be our new CB?

He is tall and he can jump high. Sign him up.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:37:58 pm »
Maybe FSG could try investing in the Soccer franchise they own before looking to buy others.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:42:12 pm »
[/thread]
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:43:01 pm »
Liverpool Soccer Franchise  :-X
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:11:04 pm
He is tall and he can jump high. Sign him up.

Nat Phillips can give him heading lessons.
