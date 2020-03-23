« previous next »
RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG

Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 06:05:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:03:28 pm
And I think they will dominate with other coaches. Mancini and Pellegrini are average managers, yet they won the league, and Pellegrini even got to a CL semi final. After Guradiola, they can get a really good coach who will far exceed the likes of Mancini and Pellegrini in terms of ability and talent. There is such a gap in levels between Guardiola and those 2, there wont be such a gap next time.

So yes, they will continue to dominate. Its like PSG and Bayern, they too win league with average managers. But with a very good manager they can dominate - Flick is a good example, he isnt a genius coach, but with what is probably alongside Man City, the best squad in Europe at his disposal, they dominate.

Yet ironically they spend a fraction of what City do.
Bakez0151

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 06:10:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:03:28 pm
And I think they will dominate with other coaches. Mancini and Pellegrini are average managers, yet they won the league, and Pellegrini even got to a CL semi final. After Guradiola, they can get a really good coach who will far exceed the likes of Mancini and Pellegrini in terms of ability and talent. There is such a gap in levels between Guardiola and those 2, there wont be such a gap next time.

So yes, they will continue to dominate. Its like PSG and Bayern, they too win league with average managers. But with a very good manager they can dominate - Flick is a good example, he isnt a genius coach, but with what is probably alongside Man City, the best squad in Europe at his disposal, they dominate.

Won't there? I don't think there are ever many undeniably great managers around. Right now there aren't any managers close to Pep and Klopp. Maybe one of them will turn out to be, but Mancini was coming off as good a CV as Flick or any other manager in the tier below Klopp and Pep right now. It's only with time you can say he was an average manager.
Dim Glas

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 06:10:28 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:05:18 pm
Yet ironically they spend a fraction of what City do.

Bayern?

Hard to use Bayern as an example of spending really, they work with different rules, they are out on their own in germany, they can get the top talents to wait for them and run down contracts for them. And they can take advantage of reasonable buy outs which are common place. And they can do rather dodgy dealings to get players like Gnabry. Nothing is comparable to how teams here for instance have to work.

They are also a super rich club, who can spend when they need to though.
Bakez0151

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 06:17:41 pm
I will agree that Man City's squad is currently stronger than it ever has been though. And really, I don't disagree that on paper they should still dominate. I don't think that they will with no Guardiola though. Other leagues don't have the rivals with the spending power or finances as the ones in the Prem, so the extra edge of an elite manager in Guardiola is more important.
Dim Glas

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 06:20:12 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 06:10:20 pm
Won't there? I don't think there are ever many undeniably great managers around. Right now there aren't any managers close to Pep and Klopp. Maybe one of them will turn out to be, but Mancini was coming off as good a CV as Flick or any other manager in the tier below Klopp and Pep right now. It's only with time you can say he was an average manager.

Theres always going to be good managers around, and up and coming managers making their way in football. And yes, I think there was a huge gap to what they had, to what they now have. And Guardiola will make the job a more attractive one to other coaches.

Mancini yes, happily conceed he did really well for Inter before domestically, although I seem to remember he was rather rubbish in Europe, which is always a bit of a warning sign. Pellegrini though had a rep as coaching nice football. Nothing much else. He was an average coach yet won the league and went to a CL semi final. 

What I am saying is - a coach who isnt at the level of Guardiola will domiante at Man City with these sort of squads, I truly believe that. Its ridiculous the depth they have, to the point of being laughable now.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 06:30:32 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 05:56:57 pm
I don't agree. They've won it twice aside from Pep with all the riches. Mancini won a title in extra time of the final day. Pellegrini won by 2 points and a slip. Pep is the only one who has had them dominating.
Now that they have been established as a top team, you don't think if they get Allegri, Ancelotti, Zidane, Naggledmann or Pochettino that they won't dominate.
PeterTheRed

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 06:51:12 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:30:32 pm
Now that they have been established as a top team, you don't think if they get Allegri, Ancelotti, Zidane, Naggledmann or Pochettino that they won't dominate.

Man City have a super expensive squad, but they are very far from being a top club ...
Al 666

  • Campaigns
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 07:14:40 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:51:12 pm
Man City have a super expensive squad, but they are very far from being a top club ...

He quite clearly said a top team, you then changed it to top club.

City are a top team and if Guardiola leaves then the top coaches will be queuing up to work with those players.
PeterTheRed

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 07:22:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:14:40 pm
He quite clearly said a top team, you then changed it to top club.

City are a top team and if Guardiola leaves then the top coaches will be queuing up to work with those players.

To be honest, there are very few coaches at the level of Guardiola, and they prefer to work at the top clubs. Only a mercenary would agree to go to a small club with a lot of money like Man City ...
Dim Glas

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 07:30:03 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:22:26 pm
To be honest, there are very few coaches at the level of Guardiola, and they prefer to work at the top clubs. Only a mercenary would agree to go to a small club with a lot of money like Man City ...

but there are plenty of very good coaches who would be just fine with it.

A couple examples as of now, IF Nagelsmann carries on the trajectory he is on now, hell be one who will clearly have NO issue working for a club like them. Tuchel, much maligned here, but a very good coach and hugely better than the likes of Pellegrini, has no problem working for scum clubs like Man City.  There will be similar coaches available as and when needed.
mickeydocs

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 07:36:21 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:04:50 pm
FSG need to show ambition to smash through that glass ceiling.

Instead of ambition they repeatedly show mediocrity. Their asset is worth multiples of their investment to date and still they behave like bit part investors. Football is growing and growing. Covid will soon end and we will enter a period when the tech giants will compete for global football contract rights as it helps sell their other products.
The value of LFC could double again, but only if FSG show the ambition to keep us at the top.
PeterTheRed

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 07:39:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:30:03 pm
but there are plenty of very good coaches who would be just fine with it.

A couple examples as of now, IF Nagelsmann carries on the trajectory he is on now, hell be one who will clearly have NO issue working for a club like them. Tuchel, much maligned here, but a very good coach and hugely better than the likes of Pellegrini, has no problem working for scum clubs like Man City.  There will be similar coaches available as and when needed.

Of course, there will always be good coaches willing to try the real life Football Manager, but to suggest that Man City will always be a dominant force is a bit too much. Lets not forget that, even though he has spent a ridiculous amount of money, Guardiola has failed to achieve what he was hired for in the first place, and that is why no one around Europe is bothered with his "achievments" at Man City ...
Craig 🤔

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 07:45:14 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:36:21 pm
Instead of ambition they repeatedly show mediocrity. Their asset is worth multiples of their investment to date and still they behave like bit part investors. Football is growing and growing. Covid will soon end and we will enter a period when the tech giants will compete for global football contract rights as it helps sell their other products.
The value of LFC could double again, but only if FSG show the ambition to keep us at the top.

Tech giants have generally shied away from team sports sponsorship save for some general competition sponsorship and the odd sponsorship here and there.

I really cant see them getting involved, not sure why they would suddenly see a need to when they havent before.
a treeless whopper

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 07:47:49 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:45:14 pm
Tech giants have generally shied away from team sports sponsorship save for some general competition sponsorship and the odd sponsorship here and there.

I really cant see them getting involved, not sure why they would suddenly see a need to when they havent before.

AI robots as players?
Samie

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 07:49:31 pm
#SaveUsBazos
Al 666

  • Campaigns
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 08:10:45 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:30:03 pm
but there are plenty of very good coaches who would be just fine with it.

A couple examples as of now, IF Nagelsmann carries on the trajectory he is on now, hell be one who will clearly have NO issue working for a club like them. Tuchel, much maligned here, but a very good coach and hugely better than the likes of Pellegrini, has no problem working for scum clubs like Man City.  There will be similar coaches available as and when needed.

To be fair Nagelsmann and Hassenhuttl are already mercenaries for working Red Bull who are pretty much the definition of small clubs with lots of money. Then we must include Ancelotti, Blanc, Emery, Tuchel and Pochetino who have worked for the French version of Man City.

Are we looking for a football manager here or the next saint.
Dim Glas

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 08:21:14 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:10:45 pm
To be fair Nagelsmann and Hassenhuttl are already mercenaries for working Red Bull who are pretty much the definition of small clubs with lots of money. Then we must include Ancelotti, Blanc, Emery, Tuchel and Pochetino who have worked for the French version of Man City.

Are we looking for a football manager here or the next saint.

I was replying to a comments suggesting Man City wouldnt be able to get more top managers after Guardiola cos they arent a big club, rather just a rich club with nasty owners. A suggestion I dont agree with one bit being as theres already plenty like Tuchel and Nagelsmann who are already very happy to work with the more scummy clubs out there, so there will be plenty available once Guardiola leaves for his next moneyed project.

So not sure what you thought I was saying  :P
Al 666

  • Campaigns
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 08:29:57 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:14 pm
I was replying to a comments suggesting Man City wouldnt be able to get more top managers after Guardiola cos they arent a big club, rather just a rich club with nasty owners. A suggestion I dont agree with one bit being as theres already plenty like Tuchel and Nagelsmann who are already very happy to work with the more scummy clubs out there, so there will be plenty available once Guardiola leaves for his next moneyed project.

So not sure what you thought I was saying  :P

Sorry mate it was a poor attempt at a sarcastic post. I was actually agreeing with you.

The reality is that usually the top of any environment is full of nasty people.

Dim Glas

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 08:47:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:29:57 pm
Sorry mate it was a poor attempt at a sarcastic post. I was actually agreeing with you.

The reality is that usually the top of any environment is full of nasty people.

ah gottcha!

And yep, pretty much true that, theres a lot of it needed to get to the top quite a lot of the time!
CHOPPER

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:07:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:31 pm
#SaveUsBazos
We've got a Bazlfc, if that's any good?
Craig 🤔

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:10:09 pm
Is there space in Kirkby to build a space port? Maybe Musk can buy us and attach one to the training ground?
Al 666

  • Campaigns
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:14:41 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:10:09 pm
Is there space in Kirkby to build a space port? Maybe Musk can buy us and attach one to the training ground?

Or maybe FSG can use this investment to pay for the capital projects that increase their portfolio. That would allow the club to spend what it earns.
Craig 🤔

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:17:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:14:41 pm
Or maybe FSG can use this investment to pay for the capital projects that increase their portfolio. That would allow the club to spend what it earns.

Weird. I make a joke post about Musk building a spaceport in Kirkby and you turn it round to having a pop at FSG.
Hazell

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:18:08 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:17:26 pm
Weird. I make a joke post about Musk building a spaceport in Kirkby and you turn it round to having a pop at FSG.

It's not that weird.
CHOPPER

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:20:41 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:17:26 pm
Weird. I make a joke post about Musk building a spaceport in Kirkby and you turn it round to having a pop at FSG.

Al 666

  • Campaigns
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:24:05 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:17:26 pm
Weird. I make a joke post about Musk building a spaceport in Kirkby and you turn it round to having a pop at FSG.

No Craig you ridiculed a post that dared to criticize FSG.

If tech giants aren't involved in football contract rights then please explain Amazon's involvement.
Craig 🤔

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:28:11 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:24:05 pm
No Craig you ridiculed a post that dared to criticize FSG.

What you on about? I didnt quote or reply to anyone, the post above mine was Chopper talking about Bezos, which in turn was a joke by Samie, which in turn was a joke by treeless about a team of AI....
Red1976

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:29:45 pm
To me, Redbird are buying a stake in FSG due to their American interests rather than LFC - which lets be honest, is only a small chunk of their fortune / assets.  But, if it happens then lets hope FSG puts a lot of that investment into the transfer kitty for the summer.
Al 666

  • Campaigns
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:32:02 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:28:11 pm
What you on about? I didnt quote or reply to anyone, the post above mine was Chopper talking about Bezos, which in turn was a joke by Samie, which in turn was a joke by treeless about a team of AI....

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:45:14 pm
Tech giants have generally shied away from team sports sponsorship save for some general competition sponsorship and the odd sponsorship here and there.

I really cant see them getting involved, not sure why they would suddenly see a need to when they havent before.

Coolie High

  • Believer
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Today at 09:33:28 pm
I love these two. ;D
