Winds me up no end Andy



Comes across like this been there done it type. Won nothing.



His actual analysis of football like a lot of pundits these days is terrible. He avoids in depth at all costs. Tonight was a prime example of what his types can do



City have been far better than they were tonight yet the way he was going on Youdve thought it was peak Barca and everyone followed him in then the whole prog became about it



I find the vast majority of the analysis from pretty much every pundit boring, mediocre, tedius and repetative.None of them appear to be there to do their job - i.e) entertain. You seem to have some of them that are clearly fans of one club or another, some are just toe-ing the party line of the organisation they work for, some are there to stir controversy, some are there to moan about certain clubs due to some perceived slight during their playing careers, some are there to be 'cheeky chappies being cheeky and funny innit' and some seem to initially do some serious analysis or punditry but then get sidetracked, instructed or shoehorned into changing their narrative every other game.I think this whole thing started years ago.I used to really dislike Alan Green when he commentated on games. It would be games that I couldn't watch and it'd be Liverpool. It just to massively annoy me that I'd be listening to my team playing a game of football and he'd blather on about some shite or other for most of the match and sometimes pesky things like fucking goals would interrupt him and he'd be stopped mid-waffle to say "Oh. and there's a goal"Footy is an entertainment business. But it's not that entertaining. With fans you can argue that there is passion and rivalry and massive emotion, but with the fans absent, it's just a load of lads booting a plastic ball around.There seem to be fewer people involved that seem to have any kind of personality at all and fewer that seem to actually enjoy the game.It's all just spin, bias, waffle and bullshit.He might be a crap pundit, but at least he seems excited about what's happening and seems made up to have the job he has. Most of them bore me shitless.