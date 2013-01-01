« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March  (Read 17128 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
We could do worse than sign Coady.

Scored a goal has he! He would be destroyed in our normal system.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 09:26:28 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
We could do worse than sign Coady.
Absolutely.

Not much worse, but certainly worse.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 09:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm
Pep is such an anally retentive perfectionist  - doing his nut on the touchline at each minor mistake.

My admittedly far fetched dream is to meet them in this seasons C.L final, with Hendo back with Fabinho in the centre of our defence. I truly think that properly rested and fresh, we have the tools to beat them.

Id rather play them in a one off game than over two legs I think, especially with no full Anfield behind us.
Offline Knickers

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 09:33:38 pm »
Apparently that goal was Coady's first ever Premier League shot on target
Offline Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 09:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:25:29 pm
Handball - ignored by the ref

Deliberate foul from behind - ignored by the ref


Getting more like the Harmlem Globetrotters every day. WWF is more realistic than this.

At least everyone is in on the WWE fix...

As much hate as our club get's from other clubs and their supporters this league is a Liverpool Football club away from becoming the French or German leagues.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 09:39:51 pm »
2-1, Jesus
Offline TALBERT

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 09:40:29 pm »
Offline stevieG786

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 09:41:27 pm »
Pathetic defending from wolves
Offline Machae

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 09:42:15 pm »
Came off 29 players there. Didnt even check for var
Offline Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm »
Traore is, football-wise, brain dead. Not by any means an original thought I know. He was the architect of that second City goal.
Offline Machae

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
Traore is, football-wise, brain dead. Not by any means an original thought I know. He was the architect of that second City goal.

Remember people wanting to splash the cash on him during his purple patch
Offline klopptopia

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
Traore is, football-wise, brain dead. Not by any means an original thought I know. He was the architect of that second City goal.

i had the misfortune of watching the last 20 mins of Newcastle v wolves at the weekend. Four times in a row he passed the ball out of play, all of which were no more than 20 yard passes.

When hes hot hes unplayable but will get nowhere near a top team
Offline Machae

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 09:46:51 pm »
Amazing how all these ricochets just lands invitingly to the opposition players and we cant even get a jammy deflection
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 09:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:46:51 pm
Amazing how all these ricochets just lands invitingly to the opposition players and we cant even get a jammy deflection
Our last goal was literally that.
Offline cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 09:49:16 pm »
Walker "using his experience" there by flopping on slight contact

3-1 Mahrez
Offline Machae

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 09:50:03 pm »
 
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:48:16 pm
Our last goal was literally that.

To level or win, not the icing on the cake  :)
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 09:52:39 pm »
Pep is a fucking psychopath
Offline TALBERT

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm »
He's onside by a pubic hair
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm »
Where's the yawn emoji?
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm »
Oh now they got a 3rd and 4th at the death savage immediately got back on the slurping

And the other idiot aswell.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm »
Has he binned that coat off?

Bit of a rethink over at the City merchandise company. Heads rolled. Probably literally... :-X
Offline Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm
Has he binned that coat off?

Bit of a rethink over at the City merchandise company. Heads rolled. Probably literally... :-X

Surely you dont think it was a fashion blooper?
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm »
Robbie Savage got punched and thrown in the harbour on a visit to torquay about 15 years ago

A very little reported story I happen to know and it brings me great comfort

Now I hope it brings you all some comfort
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm
Surely you dont think it was a fashion blooper?
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm »
The absolute obscenity of the commentators making out this is a normal season and normal circumstances in order to lick the corrupt arsehole of Man City....'a remarkable achievement'  'a truly incredible run' etc....fuck off you gravy train riding cnuts..
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 10:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm
The absolute obscenity of the commentators making out this is a normal season and normal circumstances in order to lick the corrupt arsehole of Man City....'a remarkable achievement'  'a truly incredible run' etc....fuck off you gravy train riding cnuts..

It is seriously something I will never get my head around, how so many, be it in the media and plenty of (non Man City) fans are absolutely ok with them.

I mean, you gotta admit - it shows sports-washing works an absolute treat, that a team owned by such scum are so loved. And things like the LGBTQ awareness that the league does every year that they take part in - and no one says a thing about the absolute irony of it.

Its just incredible to me, and a sad indictment of where we are at in the world, that so long as its out of sight, its out of mind and no one gives a fuck, and no one who has the platform will speak out.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm
The absolute obscenity of the commentators making out this is a normal season and normal circumstances in order to lick the corrupt arsehole of Man City....'a remarkable achievement'  'a truly incredible run' etc....fuck off you gravy train riding cnuts..
That is one of the things that has absolutely done my head in all season long. Commentators and pundits talking like everything's sound, and that the football's been great and played at it's normal function. In reality, it must be like two professional boxers in a gym getting in and sparring because they know there's no crowd there baying for a knockout. From VAR to the lack of crowds, to the refs and some teams generally just not giving a fuck, it's been a farce from start to finish. Give the c*nts the trophy now, because no one will give a flying fuck, nor will it be remembered as a normal title win. I'd have said the same had it been us. Only difference being we'd just be retaining our champions status, so no skin off our balls.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
We could do worse than sign Coady.

I mean we could but it would be pretty hard to do.  We'd get the *Leadership* category to 100 but not sure he brings anything else to the table.
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #828 on: Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:05:25 pm
It is seriously something I will never get my head around, how so many, be it in the media and plenty of (non Man City) fans are absolutely ok with them.

I mean, you gotta admit - it shows sports-washing works an absolute treat, that a team owned by such scum are so loved. And things like the LGBTQ awareness that the league does every year that they take part in - and no one says a thing about the absolute irony of it.

Its just incredible to me, and a sad indictment of where we are at in the world, that so long as its out of sight, its out of mind and no one gives a fuck, and no one who has the platform will speak out.

Its a perfect illustration of how the media can be bought with enough money and also how much they run things.

The sheer hypocrisy of BLM and LGBTQ emblazoned across sky sports is pure PR. Theyre fucking evil

Extremely glad I fucked it off like many have now
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #829 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
Its a perfect illustration of how the media can be bought with enough money and also how much they run things.

The sheer hypocrisy of BLM and LGBTQ emblazoned across sky sports is pure PR. Theyre fucking evil

Extremely glad I fucked it off like many have now

yeah true.

Its how ok other teams fans are with it all that is really sad, I know they ultimately cant do anything, but you never hear a peep out of them. In fact, the opposite, they tend to love them, its so wierd.  I cant even stand teams owned by energy drinks companies, let alone sodding human rights abusers. 
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #830 on: Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm
yeah true.

Its how ok other teams fans are with it all that is really sad, I know they ultimately cant do anything, but you never hear a peep out of them. In fact, the opposite, they tend to love them, its so wierd.  I cant even stand teams owned by energy drinks companies, let alone sodding human rights abusers. 

It really is crazy but its the info out there being swept away is the main problem

I remember one brave reporter mentioning it to pep after they won domestic treble. He started wailing about how unfair a question it was and how he didnt deserve it

As nice a guy as pep is, he knows. He knows exactly where his bottomless pit comes from

Offline 12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #831 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on March  1, 2021, 09:23:07 pm
Bitters don't half go down easily. We should do more of that.

Remind me of a certain team managed by a certain Ancelotti.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #832 on: Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm
Robbie Savage got punched and thrown in the harbour on a visit to torquay about 15 years ago

A very little reported story I happen to know and it brings me great comfort

Now I hope it brings you all some comfort

I actually like Robbie Savage.

He comes across as pretty genuine and a good laugh.

Better than a lot of pundits out there (Which admittedly isn't saying much)
Offline Simplexity

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #833 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm »
At this point I want City to keep winning. Would rather have them win the league than literally anyone else.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #834 on: Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
At this point I want City to keep winning. Would rather have them win the league than literally anyone else.

Yep

I don't mind City winning it at all compared to the alternatives.

Rightly or wrongly, they will always be seen as a club that must win the league simply due to the money they throw at it every year.

It would be embarrasing for them if they didn't win it at a canter. Obviously our recent performances threw a spanner in those works, but they are nigh on impossible to keep up with.

If they have problem at the back, they'l throw £500M at it without blinking. Problems in the midfield? Another £500M. Problems up-front? £500M should sort it.

No club in the world can really compete with that. And yet somehow we did. Hopefully we will again.


The weird thing is that the plaudits they get and the hate we seem to get. Seems the good old British public like the establishment after all. And a foreign one at that.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #835 on: Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm
i had the misfortune of watching the last 20 mins of Newcastle v wolves at the weekend. Four times in a row he passed the ball out of play, all of which were no more than 20 yard passes.

When hes hot hes unplayable but will get nowhere near a top team

I would take him here, I think often players like this can be big threats in a team where others can sort of do the thinking for him statistically he is pretty much the best dribbler in the league and can beat players at ease whether on a fast break or from a stop start situation.

Last season he got 9 assists in the league I think, in a team like ours I feel he could be pretty valuable.
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #836 on: Yesterday at 11:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm
I actually like Robbie Savage.

He comes across as pretty genuine and a good laugh.

Better than a lot of pundits out there (Which admittedly isn't saying much)

Winds me up no end Andy

Comes across like this been there done it type. Won nothing.

His actual analysis of football like a lot of pundits these days is terrible. He avoids in depth at all costs. Tonight was a prime example of what his types can do

City have been far better than they were tonight yet the way he was going on Youdve thought it was peak Barca and everyone followed him in then the whole prog became about it
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #837 on: Today at 12:19:33 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:25:10 pm
Winds me up no end Andy

Comes across like this been there done it type. Won nothing.

His actual analysis of football like a lot of pundits these days is terrible. He avoids in depth at all costs. Tonight was a prime example of what his types can do

City have been far better than they were tonight yet the way he was going on Youdve thought it was peak Barca and everyone followed him in then the whole prog became about it

I find the vast majority of the analysis from pretty much every pundit boring, mediocre, tedius and repetative.

None of them appear to be there to do their job - i.e) entertain. You seem to have some of them that are clearly fans of one club or another, some are just toe-ing the party line of the organisation they work for, some are there to stir controversy, some are there to moan about certain clubs due to some perceived slight during their playing careers, some are there to be 'cheeky chappies being cheeky and funny innit' and some seem to initially do some serious analysis or punditry but then get sidetracked, instructed or shoehorned into changing their narrative every other game.

I think this whole thing started years ago.

I used to really dislike Alan Green when he commentated on games. It would be games that I couldn't watch and it'd be Liverpool. It just to massively annoy me that I'd be listening to my team playing a game of football and he'd blather on about some shite or other for most of the match and sometimes pesky things like fucking goals would interrupt him and he'd be stopped mid-waffle to say "Oh. and there's a goal"

Footy is an entertainment business. But it's not that entertaining. With fans you can argue that there is passion and rivalry and massive emotion, but with the fans absent, it's just a load of lads booting a plastic ball around.

There seem to be fewer people involved that seem to have any kind of personality at all and fewer that seem to actually enjoy the game.

It's all just spin, bias, waffle and bullshit.

He might be a crap pundit, but at least he seems excited about what's happening and seems made up to have the job he has. Most of them bore me shitless.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #838 on: Today at 12:24:50 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
At this point I want City to keep winning. Would rather have them win the league than literally anyone else.
Remember last season when it was ''bad for football'' that a team was running away with it? Remember how ''boring'' it was and how ''poor'' the PL was?

Hmmm...

How times change, eh.
