Him and Salah would get on a like a house of fire. Wouldn't like to tell either of them they aren't on pens tho.



Salah being a great guy would gladly step aside once Harry told him his daughters last wish before she died on an expedition to the outer regions of Pluto was that he always took penalty kicks. The boys might get suspicious though after his 18th daughter died the same way while wishing Harry always got the last baked potato in the canteen.