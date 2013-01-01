Think it's time for klopp to start and be more adventurous and unpredictable with the team/formation!



Allisson



Davies/Phillips/Kabak



Trent/Gini/Thiago/Jones/Robbo



Salah/Bobby









I said in the other 'formation' thread, I wonder whether 3 CB's might be worth a go to plug the gaps in defence. Trent and Robbo were really positive going forward against the blues - but it left us thin at the back and proved our undoing.