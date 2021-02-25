We should start the game with nine men and try to hold it to 0-0 to half time. Then bring on 5 players and Klopp to headbang in front of Wilders bench for 5 mins as we unleash the hammer.



To watch - Always skip all buildup, half time and full time. Read zero Social media. Turn the sound off (and for some, the picture also? You decide). When a VAR appears in favour of the opposition, go for a short walk, then make a cup of tea, avoid social media (again) and return to watching with us a goal down - don't worry. If VAR "for" Liverpool quickly kick the dog and return to watching - don't worry.

I'm no expert, but am sure you will feel the lockdown well-being effects.