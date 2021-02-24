« previous next »
Leaked Passwords

Leaked Passwords
February 24, 2021, 01:36:38 pm
Did anyone else get a reminder from an android device that passwords for Rawk have leaked out into the wilderness?
Timely reminder to NEVER share passwords across sites.
And consider a password reminder.
And Mutli Factor authentication
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #1 on: February 24, 2021, 01:42:23 pm
Wait... I'm using "password" as password everywhere and now you're telling me I'm doing it wrong? ;)

To be honest, I wish a lot more sites would use two/multi factor authentication, because I would like to use "simpler" passwords and have that second authentication option as a safety net. I get, that there are apps you can use to generate and store safe passwords, but a lot of the time it's just a drag, if you have to use other devices or if you need to login in another programme where you can't autofill your password.
Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 01:51:27 pm
Quote from: stoa on February 24, 2021, 01:42:23 pm
Wait... I'm using "password" as password everywhere and now you're telling me I'm doing it wrong? ;)

To be honest, I wish a lot more sites would use two/multi factor authentication, because I would like to use "simpler" passwords and have that second authentication option as a safety net. I get, that there are apps you can use to generate and store safe passwords, but a lot of the time it's just a drag, if you have to use other devices or if you need to login in another programme where you can't autofill your password.

Agree totally. I haven't seen how MS are implementing passwordless, but I thinkit must be something like this.
I've never liked letting my browser store a password, but with sites supporting MFA , I might change my stance.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #3 on: February 24, 2021, 03:13:24 pm
Chrome has a password checker built in for testing them, good to occasionally run through them and see what's compromised
Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #4 on: February 24, 2021, 03:17:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on February 24, 2021, 01:36:38 pm
Did anyone else get a reminder from an android device that passwords for Rawk have leaked out into the wilderness?
Timely reminder to NEVER share passwords across sites.
And consider a password reminder.
And Mutli Factor authentication

No, because it is based on Googles leaked password checker, it checks the combination of user / pass stored in your Chrome/Google password store and compares that against its database of leaked username & passwords.

It isn't site specific. Do you use the same combination of paulfelce & the password you use here, elsewhere?
Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #5 on: February 25, 2021, 12:47:29 pm
2 factor authentication has to be more and more common.

Face ID and fingerprint sensors on phones have helped alot.

My work one gets changed every 2 months. I just keep adding a ! on the end every time.
Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #6 on: February 25, 2021, 07:37:49 pm
Quote from: Ben S on February 24, 2021, 03:17:13 pm
No, because it is based on Googles leaked password checker, it checks the combination of user / pass stored in your Chrome/Google password store and compares that against its database of leaked username & passwords.

It isn't site specific. Do you use the same combination of paulfelce & the password you use here, elsewhere?
Thanks Ben. That's interesting. I think there was a handful of sites. Luckily i stopped that practice pretty swiftly....
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #7 on: February 25, 2021, 07:53:46 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 25, 2021, 12:47:29 pm
2 factor authentication has to be more and more common.

Face ID and fingerprint sensors on phones have helped alot.

My work one gets changed every 2 months. I just keep adding a ! on the end every time.

I copy the "private car reg" practice, make numbers look like letters ;D
Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:57:08 am
This site is pretty useful if you want to check if any accounts linked to a specific email address have been leaked.

https://haveibeenpwned.com/

You can get free alerts from it.
Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:26:51 pm
My google password checker tells me I have 286 compromised passwords!  :o
Re: Leaked Passwords
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:48:08 am
Get a password manager and generate all your passwords.
