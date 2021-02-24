Wait... I'm using "password" as password everywhere and now you're telling me I'm doing it wrong?To be honest, I wish a lot more sites would use two/multi factor authentication, because I would like to use "simpler" passwords and have that second authentication option as a safety net. I get, that there are apps you can use to generate and store safe passwords, but a lot of the time it's just a drag, if you have to use other devices or if you need to login in another programme where you can't autofill your password.