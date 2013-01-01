« previous next »
Author Topic: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?  (Read 5031 times)

Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:16:11 am
Wow  :o  That's actually bizarre.

Leeds have been vilified and roundly hated in this country for as long as I can remember. I don't recall them ever being darlings of the media. Their fanbase has been run down by pretty much everyone for decades too. The most positive stuff I've heard about them in more recent times is that they can play attractive, if kamikaze, football. Other than that; nothing.

How anyone can say that Liverpool are media darlings is just baffling. The City, the Club and the supporters have been routinely slaughtered from all corners for many decades. We get told by all and sundry that we are the most hated club in England. Even the majority of our ex players in the media make a living out of being derogative towards us.

I'd agree that we do have a lot of ex players in the media, but that's because we were so incredibly successful. Since United's 90s heyday, lots of their ex players have come into the media too. The size of the presence is simply related to the success of those players and their old clubs.

The only genuine media darling club in this country are Man United. The proof of that particular pudding was the 70s and 80s when they were, at times, abject, and at best a plucky cup side. Despite that, and despite the fact that Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Everton, dominated at home and abroad, but it was United who hogged the headlines from a sycophantic media based in Manchester and London while Liverpool and Everton were damned with faint praise. That deeply entrenched media bias has never really gone away.



This in some ways proves the point. Different fans perception of the same thing will be different. Whether that's referee's favouring them or the media being against them or for other teams.

I don't think Liverpool are the media darlings but I can see where it comes from with the amount of ex-players with prevalence in the media. The media definitely aren't against us either, not as a collective. It's just that, like Manchester United, we are a big story. If things are going well or we win something the media will go over the top. It riles others but it also generates lots of sale/clicks from the massive Liverpool supporter base. For example, you didn't see documentaries on BBC, Channel 4 and Sky when City would the league for the 1st time in ages. The reason -  not that many people are arsed enough to care either way. I can see how that type of coverage might upset rival fans and think there's some sort of bias towards us.

The flip side is that when things go badly, it can feel like a pile on. It's a big story to discuss on TV, in the print media and online. It can feel like everyone's gunning for you. It's just the other side of the coin of getting good press when you are winning. It's exactly the same for United and to a lesser degree Arsenal and Chelsea. Beyond those 4 teams, there isn't a wider interest amongst people what happens with other clubs.

I think where people think there is bias is that the positive things from the media seem deserved and the negative aspects, like now, feel like they lack nuance or at least consideration of the mitigating circumstances. What a rival fan sees is the media going over the top when they celebrate our wins and them telling it as it is when we struggle. I'm almost certain you can say most fans think this way and the reverse is true when the shoe is on the other foot (e.g. when it comes to United for us).

Liverpool and United aren't the media darlings. They are just the 2 clubs that have the biggest supporter bases, garner the most interest outside of those supporter bases in the wider footballing community and have the greatest representation by ex-players and/or supporters in the media. People are selectively viewing different aspect of media coverage in different ways, whether they support United, Liverpool, Leeds or Luton.

I think the refereeing situation is different since they are making decision rather than offering opinions. Their decisions directly affect the game where as the media's opinions at most, indirectly affect the game. As a collective the referees are poor and that's the main reason for my gripes. I don't think they are massively biased as a group but there are certain refs I think are slightly biased towards teams (we've had a few in our time too that I think favoured us on occasions -  Clattenberg being one).

It's just a shit show of a season and understand why people are looking to throw their anger and frustration towards something. Whether that's the media, FSG, our physio, referees etc.. The reality is that it's lots of things that have stacked against us. Being the wrong side of refereeing decision is a small part of this. Luck and injuries have been the main factors IMO.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:55:17 am
It's just a shit show of a season and understand why people are looking to throw their anger and frustration towards something. Whether that's the media, FSG, our physio, referees etc.. The reality is that it's lots of things that have stacked against us. Being the wrong side of refereeing decision is a small part of this. Luck and injuries have been the main factors IMO.

It matters though. If you're getting fucked over with decisions then you have to a) be a lot better than your opponent and b) keep going above and beyond to make up for it. Villa away last season for example when we had a bad day with decisions.

Due to the sheer weight of the injuries, fatigue, loss of confidence etc we've needed a fair wind with the refs and it's gone the other way.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:05:34 am
I have been watching football since the early 70's and while there was the chant of "whos the bastard in the black" at every ground, this lot are honestly the worst I've seen. You have to remember these are full time pros on high wages, the refs I grew up with had jobs outside of football.

There were right bastards, Clive Thomas wasn't liked, not just by bitters, but also by Nations. I hated Pat Partridge, mainly for the 1978 League Cup Final replay when he disallowed a Terry McDermott goal for handball when it clearly hit the Umbro badge on his chest and gave Forest a penalty for a foul by Thommo that was clearly outside the box, but most of the refs just did the best they could. I honestly don't ever remember refs being so biased against us, never mind biased for us. I get what West Ham Paul said the other day about other clubs not getting decisions at places like Anfield, but in the 70's and 80's it was wave after wave of Liverpool attacks, I was a decent keeper, so I used to watch Clem a lot and remember him spending long periods exercising along the 18 yard line while the ball was down the Anny Road end for ages and ages.

I enjoyed that post. But I'd like to add a gloss.

Clive Thomas wasn't liked. But once in a while you loved him. I did anyway. When he absurdly ruled offside an Everton winner in the last-minute of the '77 FA Cup semi I adored him. I once saw Pat Partridge gift us a goal (against Coventry City?) from an indirect kick that was chipped straight into the net. I liked him that afternoon. And although the Thompson foul in the League Cup Final was outside the box, it wasn't followed by a red card even though John O'Hare (I think) was completely through on goal. I'm pretty sure Phil Thompson coined the phrase "sick as a parrot" in the post-match interview too, so in the larger scheme of things everything worked out well.

Some of the refs today are shocking - especially the way they use or don't use VAR. But the standard in the 1970s was unbelievably bad. Liverpool v Ipswich 1977 title-decider. Forgotten the c*nt's name. Former copper. Nearly caused a riot at a seething Anfield. Kids today wouldn't believe what we had to put up with. They were all bald too, which may or may not have anything to do with it.   

Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:09:25 pm
I enjoyed that post. But I'd like to add a gloss.

Clive Thomas wasn't liked. But once in a while you loved him. I did anyway. When he absurdly ruled offside an Everton winner in the last-minute of the '77 FA Cup semi I adored him. I once saw Pat Partridge gift us a goal (against Coventry City?) from an indirect kick that was chipped straight into the net. I liked him that afternoon. And although the Thompson foul in the League Cup Final was outside the box, it wasn't followed by a red card even though John O'Hare (I think) was completely through on goal. I'm pretty sure Phil Thompson coined the phrase "sick as a parrot" in the post-match interview too, so in the larger scheme of things everything worked out well.

Some of the refs today are shocking - especially the way they use or don't use VAR. But the standard in the 1970s was unbelievably bad. Liverpool v Ipswich 1977 title-decider. Forgotten the c*nt's name. Former copper. Nearly caused a riot at a seething Anfield. Kids today wouldn't believe what we had to put up with. They were all bald too, which may or may not have anything to do with it.   
Roger Kirkpatrick or Mr Pickwick.
I remember Tommo getting done for calling the decision "a bloody disgrace" in a TV interview.

But back on topic, back then refs earned pocket money. Thanks to the money in the game this lot are earning the sort of dough that many players in the lower leagues would get nowhere near in their careers.

Some of them would struggle to earn anywhere near that level in the real world, so they will defend their status.

Fame, relative wealth, ego, chance of a lucrative punditry/speaking career in retirement are more reasons why the last thing they'll want to do is admit being wrong.

PGMOL needs tearing down and reforming.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
The thread title just makes me think of The Simpsons line: 'What have I done to deserve this flat, flavourless Manhattan?!'
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:26:16 pm
Roger Kirkpatrick or Mr Pickwick.
I remember Tommo getting done for calling the decision "a bloody disgrace" in a TV interview.

Mr Pickwick. I remember he used to pose so that the photographers huddled just behind the goal line could get that all important snap - of him. That's how vain he was. The first referee I vividly remember so it must have worked for him.

Think he came from Leicester - don't know if that's right or why it's lodged in my brain but there you go. I read somewhere - probably Charles Buchan's Football Monthly, that he could run backwards as fast as he could run forwards. He was slow as fuck, so that wasn't a huge claim to fame. The John Moss of his time in terms of physique - Tommo was dead right about him.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:09:25 pm
I enjoyed that post. But I'd like to add a gloss.

Clive Thomas wasn't liked. But once in a while you loved him. I did anyway. When he absurdly ruled offside an Everton winner in the last-minute of the '77 FA Cup semi I adored him. I once saw Pat Partridge gift us a goal (against Coventry City?) from an indirect kick that was chipped straight into the net. I liked him that afternoon. And although the Thompson foul in the League Cup Final was outside the box, it wasn't followed by a red card even though John O'Hare (I think) was completely through on goal. I'm pretty sure Phil Thompson coined the phrase "sick as a parrot" in the post-match interview too, so in the larger scheme of things everything worked out well.

Some of the refs today are shocking - especially the way they use or don't use VAR. But the standard in the 1970s was unbelievably bad. Liverpool v Ipswich 1977 title-decider. Forgotten the c*nt's name. Former copper. Nearly caused a riot at a seething Anfield. Kids today wouldn't believe what we had to put up with. They were all bald too, which may or may not have anything to do with it.   



I'll always love him for that decision. Say Clive Thomas to a bitter and stand well back ;D  He said something along the lines of he couldn't work out how the ball went in the net so it must have been handball, he just guessed.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:49:06 am
I get that, but Maguire went on a tirade against the officials not giving them decisions in recent weeks (after 12-18 months of constant decisions and pens). Next game they get a pen and Maguire gets away with that challenge.

These standards and unspoken rules never apply to them.

man utd have and always will be reffed different to everyone else
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:12:21 pm
I'll always love him for that decision. Say Clive Thomas to a bitter and stand well back ;D  He said something along the lines of he couldn't work out how the ball went in the net so it must have been handball, he just guessed.

Do you remember in the World Cup (maybe 1974 or '78) when Clive Thomas blew for full time just as a Brazilian header was about to cross the line? He'd allowed the corner to be taken and the header to be executed, but decided that the full-time whistle needed to sound half a second before the ball hit the net. The match ended 1-1 and the Brazilians went spare. They couldn't understand the logic. We could have told them. Clive Thomas wanted to be the most important figure on the field. He certainly didn't want to be upstaged by a mere footballer.

None of them did back then. Apart from Jack Taylor maybe. Even his decision to award Holland a penalty in the first minute of the World Cup Final was the right one. Clive Thomas would have loved to have done that - though preferably for an infringement of the rules that no one apart from him had ever heard of.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: oldman on Today at 05:25:14 pm
man utd have and always will be reffed different to everyone else

Although the c*nt whose name I can't remember (who reffed us v Ipswich) sent Kevin Moran off in the FA Cup Final against the Bitters. That was the first red card ever seen in that fixture, and it was for nothing. Fortunately Everton couldn't capitalise. I say "fortunately" because all Liverpool fans were wanting Man United to win that day. Everton were heading for the Double. The ref was trying to help.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Peter Willis, I think?
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm
I'm tempted to say that referees are hurting us because we've shown too much self-pity. Mobs are famous for attacking individuals who plead with them, or who beg for mercy. It's almost as if the mob's sense of common humanity (the only thing that might restrain them) is undermined by a show of humanity ("please don't hurt me"). It's the supreme paradox. The "please don't hurt" somehow acts as a goad. You only have to look at the opening post to see why it might provoke such feelings. The self-pity in the question makes you want to put the boot in!

But, on reflection, I'm not sure it can explain what is going on with referees and Liverpool. I think we have come in for some rough treatment this season, but I don't believe the players and the coach have shown any self-pity.

However, they haven't been as snarly as they might have been. It was very noticeable in the Goodison derby how our players seemed to shrug their shoulders at all the bad decisions and the dangerous tackles. And that has continued. Imagine Roy Keane captaining a team in those circumstances. Mo Salah doesn't have any self-pity in him (I don't think) but he's so....happy...all the time. I'm sure that one of the reasons that refs let him get perpetually fouled is that he doesn't seem to hold a grudge. Sadio too. 

On top of that we've missed the Anfield crowd. Some of the decisions that have gone against us at Anfield would never have been made if the fans had been in. No ref enjoys a toxic Anfield and no ref can keep on resisting massed cries of 'penalty' at the Kop end of the ground. We get some unbelievable decisions going our way when the ground is full. We've missed that.

 


I've seen it said in other threads and I think it's a factor. It also kind of ties in with West Ham Paul's observation about us being a "big club". I know Paul was saying we would get no sympathy from the fans of other clubs either.
My own (made up) view is that we are indeed a big club and as such get lumped in with the other powerhouses and there is the collective view that we (the big 4 or 5 or whatever) get the decisions more often than not.
Refs aren't blind nor deaf and I think this creates the need for them to show their "balls" and go the other way, give calls against the "big club". Unfortunately we are simply sitting ducks for this.
There is very little rattiness or anger or aggression of any kind in our team both against the opposition players but also, crucially, towards the Ref. Take Milner and, to a lesser extent Hendo out and who is steaming up to the ref to complain against a decision ? None of the front 4, not Gini, Naby, Fabinho, even Thiago, who does a comical snarl, is not taken seriously. Virg, Matip, Joe, Trent, Ali they are all gents. Now Robbo ain't but he's stuck back left. So collectively we are a bunch of lambs to be honest, easy prey for grocks and also for Refs to even up the overall score.
Too nice my friends and generally too passive. It doesn't help, unfortunately.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 07:27:24 pm
Peter Willis, I think?

Yesss! The ineptitude and arrogance of the man would amaze people today. His speciality was giving free kicks in the box for 'steps', or the goalie hanging on to the ball for too long. He loved booking players for not having their shirts outside their shorts and waving play on when a defender flew into a tricky winger at rib height with both feet ("It's man's game" etc). You always felt he was someone who enjoyed rugby union and hated football because the working class liked it.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:23:03 pm
Although the c*nt whose name I can't remember (who reffed us v Ipswich) sent Kevin Moran off in the FA Cup Final against the Bitters. That was the first red card ever seen in that fixture, and it was for nothing. Fortunately Everton couldn't capitalise. I say "fortunately" because all Liverpool fans were wanting Man United to win that day. Everton were heading for the Double. The ref was trying to help.

The only Manc goal I have ever cheered.

I don't remember the World Cup goal, but have heard about it. I've also experienced it in an Inter House cup final in senior school, 0-0 our forward hits one, its flying in and the ref blows as the ball is about 6 foot from the goal. We went mad as we had to share the trophy.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Id have been 6 for that 85 Cup Final and even then I remember feeing conflicted because I hated seeing United players looking happy at the end.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:55 pm
The only Manc goal I have ever cheered.

I don't remember the World Cup goal, but have heard about it. I've also experienced it in an Inter House cup final in senior school, 0-0 our forward hits one, its flying in and the ref blows as the ball is about 6 foot from the goal. We went mad as we had to share the trophy.
You might be forgetting Tony Adams slicing it into his own net at the Stratford End in 1989 when we were chasing down Arsenal for the league. Subsequent events obviously.

As for Clive Thomas, that was Brazil v Sweden in 1978, as yk says the Brazil players just couldnt understand the mindset. Apart from the Hamilton goal, remember the Alan Kennedy goal in the 1981 League Cup final? Sammy Lee on the deck, clearly offside under the path of the ball, linesman flagged but Thomas overruled saying he wasnt interfering. Pompous oaf, but he erred on our side.
