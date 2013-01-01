Wow That's actually bizarre.



Leeds have been vilified and roundly hated in this country for as long as I can remember. I don't recall them ever being darlings of the media. Their fanbase has been run down by pretty much everyone for decades too. The most positive stuff I've heard about them in more recent times is that they can play attractive, if kamikaze, football. Other than that; nothing.



How anyone can say that Liverpool are media darlings is just baffling. The City, the Club and the supporters have been routinely slaughtered from all corners for many decades. We get told by all and sundry that we are the most hated club in England. Even the majority of our ex players in the media make a living out of being derogative towards us.



I'd agree that we do have a lot of ex players in the media, but that's because we were so incredibly successful. Since United's 90s heyday, lots of their ex players have come into the media too. The size of the presence is simply related to the success of those players and their old clubs.



The only genuine media darling club in this country are Man United. The proof of that particular pudding was the 70s and 80s when they were, at times, abject, and at best a plucky cup side. Despite that, and despite the fact that Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Everton, dominated at home and abroad, but it was United who hogged the headlines from a sycophantic media based in Manchester and London while Liverpool and Everton were damned with faint praise. That deeply entrenched media bias has never really gone away.







This in some ways proves the point. Different fans perception of the same thing will be different. Whether that's referee's favouring them or the media being against them or for other teams.I don't think Liverpool are the media darlings but I can see where it comes from with the amount of ex-players with prevalence in the media. The media definitely aren't against us either, not as a collective. It's just that, like Manchester United, we are a big story. If things are going well or we win something the media will go over the top. It riles others but it also generates lots of sale/clicks from the massive Liverpool supporter base. For example, you didn't see documentaries on BBC, Channel 4 and Sky when City would the league for the 1st time in ages. The reason - not that many people are arsed enough to care either way. I can see how that type of coverage might upset rival fans and think there's some sort of bias towards us.The flip side is that when things go badly, it can feel like a pile on. It's a big story to discuss on TV, in the print media and online. It can feel like everyone's gunning for you. It's just the other side of the coin of getting good press when you are winning. It's exactly the same for United and to a lesser degree Arsenal and Chelsea. Beyond those 4 teams, there isn't a wider interest amongst people what happens with other clubs.I think where people think there is bias is that the positive things from the media seem deserved and the negative aspects, like now, feel like they lack nuance or at least consideration of the mitigating circumstances. What a rival fan sees is the media going over the top when they celebrate our wins and them telling it as it is when we struggle. I'm almost certain you can say most fans think this way and the reverse is true when the shoe is on the other foot (e.g. when it comes to United for us).Liverpool and United aren't the media darlings. They are just the 2 clubs that have the biggest supporter bases, garner the most interest outside of those supporter bases in the wider footballing community and have the greatest representation by ex-players and/or supporters in the media. People are selectively viewing different aspect of media coverage in different ways, whether they support United, Liverpool, Leeds or Luton.I think the refereeing situation is different since they are making decision rather than offering opinions. Their decisions directly affect the game where as the media's opinions at most, indirectly affect the game. As a collective the referees are poor and that's the main reason for my gripes. I don't think they are massively biased as a group but there are certain refs I think are slightly biased towards teams (we've had a few in our time too that I think favoured us on occasions - Clattenberg being one).It's just a shit show of a season and understand why people are looking to throw their anger and frustration towards something. Whether that's the media, FSG, our physio, referees etc.. The reality is that it's lots of things that have stacked against us. Being the wrong side of refereeing decision is a small part of this. Luck and injuries have been the main factors IMO.