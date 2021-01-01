Overrated by who? If anyone rated turkey people would eat it on the other 364 days a year. There's a reason you never see a turkey dish on MasterChef. Anyway, an unpopular opinion:



Turkey, like most Christmas traditions, is stupid and the only reasons people eat it are because their parents did, or because they saw it in TV, and they don't have the sense or independent thought to do anything different. Tradition in general has more to do with fostering a sense of familiarity and an illusion of continuity, as opposed to facing the realisation that all of us along with the planet ate hurtling towards death.



Merry Christmas everyone!



Bon Jovi - Dry CountyIn these hard and desperate timesYou see, it helps me to forgetThat we're just born to dieIron Maiden - The ClairvoyantThere's a time to live but isn't it strangeThat as soon as you're born you're dyingPearl Jam - I Am MineI know I was born and I know that I'll dieThe in-between is mineI am mineSleep tight