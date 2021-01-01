« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 192955 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,834
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 08:48:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:46:18 pm
I may be wrong, but  Im going to be surprised if Elmo doesnt drink Irn Bru

Actually not a big fan, it's overrated up here. Don't really drink any fizzy soft drinks, but I'd usually get a diet coke when I want one.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,989
  • YNWA
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:04:52 pm
Craig, yellow stuff in tins (hes an idiot).

Dulux Summer Sun, my favourite tipple.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,880
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 09:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:48:22 pm
Actually not a big fan, it's overrated up here. Don't really drink any fizzy soft drinks, but I'd usually get a diet coke when I want one.
Youve never forgiven me for the crisps. This is now a personal vendetta

;D


(Irn Bru isnt that nice)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,535
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 09:43:34 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:36:39 pm
Hellion...

Can't you tell I'm a changed person? ;)

(and no Peapee upskirting was not involved, you pervert!)
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 10:40:23 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm
Dulux Summer Sun, my favourite tipple.

:D

Irn Bru is still great. Another outrageous take from Tepid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 