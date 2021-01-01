« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 189263 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:34:49 pm
In work when it was someone's birthday then everyone had to put in a fiver, more if you liked them and they had to provide lunch for everyone in the office,

Youd hate it John. 

Speaking ofd hates -Secret Santa is a pile of shite

Ive bought the same White Company candle for 4 different women in my team over the last 4 years. Pulled a name out of the hat for this years and had to double take who it was. Someone Ive met about three times. Candle.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 01:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 01:19:16 pm
Love a holiday shite.

i bet in the sand dunes
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 01:22:36 pm »
Secret Santa is great - once.  doing it every year is nonsense.  everyone standing around pretending to be amused and interested.
faked forced corporate "humour".
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 01:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 01:19:16 pm
Love a holiday shite.
Big poo on tbalcony or by tha swimming pool. Ginsters pastie for supper and Fat Les on tradio VINDALOO.VINDALOO PUT TKETTLE  ON LUVCHEDDAR CHEESE, NAH NAH NAH ENGLUND
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
You bought fork handles, Nick?

Some higher up manager in our gaff left a few months back, presumably put on gardening leave, there was a whip round for him, card and presents bought (no idea what, I didnt partake). Then presumably his gardening leave was up, he returned in a new job, which in essence was his old role but with a new title. Not a word said or money given back to the mugs that contributed. Scum, sub-human scum.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 01:29:37 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:26:26 pm
You bought fork handles, Nick?

Some higher up manager in our gaff left a few months back, presumably put on gardening leave, there was a whip round for him, card and presents bought (no idea what, I didnt partake). Then presumably his gardening leave was up, he returned in a new job, which in essence was his old role but with a new title. Not a word said or money given back to the mugs that contributed. Scum, sub-human scum.

Cheeky that!

Everyone in my team is pretty nice and theyre all old (like my age) and sensible so I have to go along and buy nice stuff too rather than fake dog poos and the like.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 01:32:23 pm »
 ::)
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:26:26 pm
You bought fork handles, Nick?

Some higher up manager in our gaff left a few months back, presumably put on gardening leave, there was a whip round for him, card and presents bought (no idea what, I didnt partake). Then presumably his gardening leave was up, he returned in a new job, which in essence was his old role but with a new title. Not a word said or money given back to the mugs that contributed. Scum, sub-human scum.

now thats just not on, i would be pissed off for weeks.  Piss in his mug and say nothing  ::)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 01:39:13 pm »
Thankfully were WFH, so I barely see/hear from him, even when we were in office I reckon at most I (and all the others in our team and other teams that will have contributed) had at best ten conversations with him.

Maybe should have gone in the Mingebags thread, thinking about it.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:22:36 pm
Secret Santa is great - once.  doing it every year is nonsense.  everyone standing around pretending to be amused and interested.
faked forced corporate "humour".
Its one of the reasons I like being on the shop floor ,none of all that office bullshit .
No birthday cards ,Christmas cards ,secret Santa (whatever the fuck that is) ,dress down Friday and all the other crap.
Come in ,do the job ,have a laugh ,take the piss ,go home .
Everyones happy
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 01:47:50 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 01:40:36 pm
Its one of the reasons I like being on the shop floor ,none of all that office bullshit .
No birthday cards ,Christmas cards ,secret Santa (whatever the fuck that is) ,dress down Friday and all the other crap.
Come in ,do the job ,have a laugh ,take the piss ,go home .
Everyones happy

you forgot work life balance day, international womens day, mental health awareness day, LGBTQIA+ day,  oh and im collecting for little Johnnies club football and Heidi horse riding school.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 01:51:17 pm »
They can all do one . :D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm »
We had a department manager once ,who was an absolute bastard to us all.he couldve started a fight in an empty room ,the cheeky twat comes round one day asking us to sponsor him in a parachute jump for some charity or other.

I think he got fed up in the end of people saying they would sponsor him if did it without the parachute  he didnt make much ,apparently
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 02:04:09 pm »
bright side i could be working for the UN

List of International Days and Weeks
View calendar by month

January
World Braille Day (A/RES/73/161)
04 Jan
International Day of Education (A/RES/73/25)
24 Jan
International Day of Clean Energy (A/RES/77/327)
26 Jan
International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust (A/RES/60/7)
27 Jan
February
World Interfaith Harmony Week, 1-7 February (A/RES/65/5)
01 Feb
World Wetlands Day (A/RES/75/317)
02 Feb
International Day of Human Fraternity (A/RES/75/200)
04 Feb
International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation (A/RES/67/146)
06 Feb
International Day of the Arabian Leopard (A/RES/77/295)
10 Feb
World Pulses Day (A/RES/73/251)
10 Feb
International Day of Women and Girls in Science (A/RES/70/212)
11 Feb
International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism (A/RES/77/243)
12 Feb
World Radio Day (A/RES/67/124)
13 Feb
Global Tourism Resilience Day (A/RES/77/269)
17 Feb
World Day of Social Justice (A/RES/62/10)
20 Feb
International Mother Language Day (A/RES/56/262)
21 Feb
March
Zero Discrimination Day [UNAIDS]
01 Mar
World Seagrass Day (A/RES/76/265)
01 Mar
World Wildlife Day (A/RES/68/205)
03 Mar
International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness (A/RES/77/51)
05 Mar
International Women's Day
08 Mar
International Day of Women Judges (A/RES/75/274)
10 Mar
International Day to Combat Islamophobia (A/RES/76/254)
15 Mar
International Day of Happiness (A/RES/66/281)
20 Mar
French Language Day
20 Mar
Week of Solidarity with the Peoples Struggling against Racism and Racial Discrimination, 21-27 March (A/RES/34/24)
21 Mar
International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (A/RES/2142 (XXI))
21 Mar
World Poetry Day [UNESCO] (30 C/Resolution 29)
21 Mar
International Day of Nowruz (A/RES/64/253)
21 Mar
World Down Syndrome Day (A/RES/66/149)
21 Mar
World Water Day (A/RES/47/193)
22 Mar
World Meteorological Day [WMO] (WMO/EC-XII/Res.6)
23 Mar
World Tuberculosis Day [WHO]
24 Mar
International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims (A/RES/65/196)
24 Mar
International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade (A/RES/62/122)
25 Mar
International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members (A/RES/49/59)
25 Mar
International Day of Zero Waste (A/RES/77/161)
30 Mar
April
World Autism Awareness Day (A/RES/62/139)
02 Apr
International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action (A/RES/60/97)
04 Apr
International Day of Conscience (A/RES/73/329)
05 Apr
International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (A/RES/67/296)
06 Apr
International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda (A/RES/58/234)
07 Apr
World Health Day [WHO] (WHA/A.2/Res.35)
07 Apr
International Day of Human Space Flight (A/RES/65/271)
12 Apr
World Chagas Disease Day [WHO]
14 Apr
Chinese Language Day
20 Apr
World Creativity and Innovation Day (A/RES/71/284)
21 Apr
International Mother Earth Day (A/RES/63/278)
22 Apr
World Book and Copyright Day [UNESCO] (UNESCO 28 C/Resolution 3.18)
23 Apr
English Language Day
23 Apr
Spanish Language Day
23 Apr
World Immunization Week, 24-30 April [WHO]
24 Apr
International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace (A/RES/73/127)
24 Apr
World Malaria Day [WHO]
25 Apr
International Girls in ICT Day [ITU]
25 Apr
International Delegates Day (A/RES/73/286)
25 Apr
International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day (A/RES/71/125)
26 Apr
World Intellectual Property Day [WIPO]
26 Apr
World Day for Safety and Health at Work
28 Apr
International Jazz Day (UNESCO 36 C/Resolution 39)
30 Apr
May
World Tuna Day (A/RES/71/124)
02 May
World Press Freedom Day (UNESCO 26 C/Resolution 4.3)
03 May
World Portuguese Language Day [UNESCO]
05 May
Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives During the Second World War (A/RES/59/26)
08 May
International Day of Argania (A/RES/75/262)
10 May
World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]
11 May
International Day of Plant Health [FAO] (A/RES/76/256)
12 May
International Day of Families (A/RES/47/237)
15 May
International Day of Living Together in Peace (A/RES/72/130)
16 May
International Day of Light [UNESCO] (39 C/Resolution 16)
16 May
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (A/RES/60/252)
17 May
World Fair Play Day (A/RES/78/310)
19 May
World Bee Day (A/RES/72/211)
20 May
International Tea Day (A/RES/74/241)
21 May
World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (A/RES/57/249)
21 May
International Day for Biological Diversity (A/RES/55/201)
22 May
International Day to End Obstetric Fistula (A/RES/67/147)
23 May
Vesak, the Day of the Full Moon (A/RES/54/115)
23 May
International Day of the Markhor (A/RES/78/278)
24 May
World Football Day (A/RES/78/281)
25 May
Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories, 25-31 May (A/RES/54/91)
25 May
International Day of UN Peacekeepers (A/RES/57/129)
29 May
International Day of Potato (A/RES/78/123)
30 May
World No-Tobacco Day [WHO] (Resolution 42.19)
31 May
June
Global Day of Parents (A/RES/66/292)
01 Jun
World Bicycle Day (A/RES/72/272)
03 Jun
International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression (A/RES/ES-7/8)
04 Jun
World Environment Day (A/RES/2994 (XXVII))
05 Jun
International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (A/RES/72/72)
05 Jun
Russian Language Day
06 Jun
World Food Safety Day (A/RES/73/250)
07 Jun
World Oceans Day (A/RES/63/111)
08 Jun
International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations (A/RES/78/286)
10 Jun
International Day of Play (A/RES/78/268)
11 Jun
World Day Against Child Labour
12 Jun
International Albinism Awareness Day (A/RES/69/170)
13 Jun
World Blood Donor Day [WHO] (WHA Resolution 58.13)
14 Jun
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (A/RES/66/127)
15 Jun
International Day of Family Remittances (A/RES/72/281)
16 Jun
World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought (A/RES/49/115)
17 Jun
Sustainable Gastronomy Day (A/RES/71/246)
18 Jun
International Day for Countering Hate Speech (A/RES/75/309)
18 Jun
International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict (A/RES/69/293)
19 Jun
World Refugee Day (A/RES/55/76)
20 Jun
International Day of Yoga (A/RES/69/131)
21 Jun
International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice (A/RES/73/300)
21 Jun
United Nations Public Service Day (A/RES/57/277)
23 Jun
International Widows' Day (A/RES/65/189)
23 Jun
International Day of Women in Diplomacy (A/RES/76/269)
24 Jun
Day of the Seafarer [IMO] (STCW/CONF.2/DC/4)
25 Jun
International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (A/RES/42/112)
26 Jun
United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture (A/RES/52/149)
26 Jun
Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day (A/RES/71/279)
27 Jun
International Day of the Tropics (A/RES/71/279)
29 Jun
International Asteroid Day (A/RES/71/90)
30 Jun
International Day of Parliamentarism (A/RES/72/278)
30 Jun
July
World Rural Development Day (A/78/L.84/Rev.2)
06 Jul
International Day of Cooperatives (A/RES/47/90)
06 Jul
World Kiswahili Language Day (A/RES/78/312)
07 Jul
International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica (A/RES/78/282)
11 Jul
World Population Day (A/RES/45/216)
11 Jul
International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms (A/RES/77/294)
12 Jul
World Youth Skills Day (A/RES/69/145)
15 Jul
Nelson Mandela International Day (A/RES/64/13)
18 Jul
World Chess Day (A/RES/74/22)
20 Jul
International Moon Day (A/RES/76/76)
20 Jul
World Drowning Prevention Day (A/RES/75/273)
25 Jul
International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent (A/RES/78/323)
25 Jul
World Hepatitis Day [WHO]
28 Jul
International Day of Friendship (A/RES/65/275)
30 Jul
World Day against Trafficking in Persons (A/RES/68/192)
30 Jul
August
World Breastfeeding Week, 1-7 August [WHO]
01 Aug
International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples (A/RES/49/214)
09 Aug
World Steelpan Day (A/RES/77/316)
11 Aug
International Youth Day (A/RES/54/120)
12 Aug
World Humanitarian Day (A/RES/63/139)
19 Aug
International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism (A/RES/72/165)
21 Aug
International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief (A/RES/73/296)
22 Aug
International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition [UNESCO] (29 C/Resolution 40)
23 Aug
International Day against Nuclear Tests (A/RES/64/35)
29 Aug
International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances (A/RES/65/209)
30 Aug
International Day for People of African Descent (A/RES/75/170)
31 Aug
September
International Day of Charity (A/RES/67/105)
05 Sep
International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies (A/RES/74/212)
07 Sep
International Day of Police Cooperation (A/RES/77/241)
07 Sep
World Duchenne Awareness Day (A/RES/78/12)
07 Sep
International Literacy Day [UNESCO] (UNESCO 14 C/Resolution 1.441)
08 Sep
International Day to Protect Education from Attack (A/RES/74/275)
09 Sep
United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation (A/RES/58/220)
12 Sep
International Day of Democracy (A/RES/62/7)
15 Sep
International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South (A/RES/78/259)
16 Sep
International Day for Interventional Cardiology (A/RES/76/302)
16 Sep
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer (A/RES/49/114)
16 Sep
World Patient Safety Day [WHO]
17 Sep
International Equal Pay Day (A/RES/74/142)
18 Sep
World Cleanup Day (A/RES/78/122)
20 Sep
International Day of Peace (A/RES/36/67)
21 Sep
International Day of Sign Languages (A/RES/72/161)
23 Sep
International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons (A/RES/68/32)
26 Sep
World Maritime Day
26 Sep
World Tourism Day
27 Sep
International Day for Universal Access to Information (A/RES/74/5)
28 Sep
International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (A/RES/74/209)
29 Sep
International Translation Day (A/RES/71/288)
30 Sep
October
International Day of Older Persons (A/RES/45/106)
01 Oct
International Day of Non-Violence (A/RES/61/271)
02 Oct
World Space Week, 4-10 October (A/RES/54/68)
04 Oct
World Teachers Day [UNESCO] ((27 C/INF.7))
05 Oct
World Habitat Day (A/RES/40/202 A)
07 Oct
World Cotton Day (A/RES/75/318)
07 Oct
World Post Day
09 Oct
World Mental Health Day [WHO]
10 Oct
International Day of the Girl Child (A/RES/66/170)
11 Oct
World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]
12 Oct
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (A/RES/64/200)
13 Oct
International Day of Rural Women (A/RES/62/136)
15 Oct
World Food Day [FAO] (A/RES/35/70)
16 Oct
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty (A/RES/47/196)
17 Oct
World Development Information Day (A/RES/3038 (XXVII))
24 Oct
Global Media and Information Literacy Week, 24-31 October (A/RES/75/267)
24 Oct
Disarmament Week, 24-30 October (A/RES/S-10/2 (p. 102))
24 Oct
United Nations Day (A/RES/168 (II))
24 Oct
World Day for Audiovisual Heritage [UNESCO] (UNESCO 33/C/Resolution 5)
27 Oct
International Day of Care and Support (A/RES/77/317)
29 Oct
World Cities Day (A/RES/68/239)
31 Oct
November
International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (A/RES/68/163)
02 Nov
World Tsunami Awareness Day (A/RES/70/203)
05 Nov
International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict (A/RES/56/4)
06 Nov
International Week of Science and Peace, 9-15 November (A/RES/43/61)
09 Nov
World Science Day for Peace and Development (UNESCO 31 C/Resolution 20)
10 Nov
World Diabetes Day (A/RES/61/225)
14 Nov
International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime (A/RES/78/267)
15 Nov
International Day for Tolerance [UNESCO] (28 C/Resolution 5.61)
16 Nov
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (A/RES/60/5)
17 Nov
World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, 18-24 November [WHO]
18 Nov
World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence (A/RES/77/8)
18 Nov
World Toilet Day (A/RES/67/291)
19 Nov
Africa Industrialization Day (A/RES/44/237)
20 Nov
World Children's Day (A/RES/836(IX))
20 Nov
World Television Day (A/RES/51/205)
21 Nov
World Philosophy Day [UNESCO] (33 C/Resolution 37)
21 Nov
World Conjoined Twins Day (A/RES/78/313)
24 Nov
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (A/RES/54/134)
25 Nov
World Sustainable Transport Day (A/RES/77/286)
26 Nov
International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (A/RES/32/40B)
29 Nov
Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare (OPCW C-20/DEC.10)
30 Nov
December
World AIDS Day
01 Dec
International Day for the Abolition of Slavery (A/RES/317(IV))
02 Dec
International Day of Persons with Disabilities (A/RES/47/3)
03 Dec
International Day of Banks (A/RES/74/245)
04 Dec
International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development (A/RES/40/212)
05 Dec
World Soil Day (A/RES/68/232)
05 Dec
International Civil Aviation Day (A/RES/51/33)
07 Dec
International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime (A/RES/69/323)
09 Dec
International Anti-Corruption Day (A/RES/58/4)
09 Dec
Human Rights Day (A/RES/423 (V))
10 Dec
International Mountain Day (A/RES/57/245)
11 Dec
International Day of Neutrality (A/RES/71/275)
12 Dec
International Universal Health Coverage Day (A/RES/72/138)
12 Dec
Arabic Language Day
18 Dec
International Migrants Day (A/RES/55/93)
18 Dec
International Human Solidarity Day (A/RES/60/209)
20 Dec
World Basketball Day (A/RES/77/324)
21 Dec
International Day of Epidemic Preparedness (A/RES/75/27)
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 02:06:16 pm »
Who thinks up all this shit   :o
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 02:10:58 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 02:06:16 pm
Who thinks up all this shit   :o

Capon, during his moderatorial tenure...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 02:14:58 pm »
Digger,

Can I just wish you a belated happy World Development Information Day for yesterday. 🎉🎂🎉

Oh, and a happy Global Media and Information Literacy week. 🎉🍻🎉
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 02:17:27 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:04:09 pm
List of International Days and Weeks
View calendar by month
Can I claim holidays at work?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 02:17:39 pm »
Missed off international mole day on the 23rd of October
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 02:22:07 pm »
i didnt see happy Capon day though
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 02:22:56 pm »
At least we all got to celebrate International Capon Moderation day. 🎉🎂🍻🎉



Edit: Digger gets in before me.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 02:27:00 pm »
can International Day of Peace 21 sep and International Day of Non-Violence 2 oct  be merged.  Open up a space. But what for?

Man utd have a laugh day
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 02:29:31 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:27:00 pm
can International Day of Peace 21 sep and International Day of Non-Violence 2 oct  be merged.  Open up a space. But what for?

Man utd have a laugh day
They get a full Laugh at Man United decade.
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 02:50:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:17:39 pm
Missed off international mole day on the 23rd of October



What do they mean by 'mole'?

Sometime unsightly skin growth?
Small, poorly-sighted, subterranean mammal?
Secret leaker of information from within an organisation?



Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:06:54 pm
I have to do that too.  I dont mind the lunch,  its more the silly happy birthday stuff and half them dont even like the person.  You have to or you look like you dont like them.

Our office was brutal for that, the unpopular ones knew they were

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 02:58:39 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:49:58 am
I dont like the happy birthday congrats you get on FB or RAWK.  I get it in the work whatsapp group chat too and everyone has to post a have a happy birthday or enjoy your holiday shite.

Ok you can call me Scrooge.
Do we have an "I'm a miserable bastard" thread on here?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:58:39 pm
Do we have an "I'm a miserable bastard" thread on here?

Terry, I believe youre a self employed solo musician? You must get some shite secret Santa and birthday gifts.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 03:08:23 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 02:06:16 pm
Who thinks up all this shit   :o
Dunno but they probably think it up on Nov 18
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 03:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 03:06:22 pm
Terry, I believe youre a self employed solo musician? You must get some shite secret Santa and birthday gifts.
I wish.  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 03:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:58:39 pm
Do we have an "I'm a miserable bastard" thread on here?

That's pretty much every thread these days.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:08:23 pm
Dunno but they probably think it up on Nov 18
:D
