January

World Braille Day (A/RES/73/161)

04 Jan

International Day of Education (A/RES/73/25)

24 Jan

International Day of Clean Energy (A/RES/77/327)

26 Jan

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust (A/RES/60/7)

27 Jan

February

World Interfaith Harmony Week, 1-7 February (A/RES/65/5)

01 Feb

World Wetlands Day (A/RES/75/317)

02 Feb

International Day of Human Fraternity (A/RES/75/200)

04 Feb

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation (A/RES/67/146)

06 Feb

International Day of the Arabian Leopard (A/RES/77/295)

10 Feb

World Pulses Day (A/RES/73/251)

10 Feb

International Day of Women and Girls in Science (A/RES/70/212)

11 Feb

International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism (A/RES/77/243)

12 Feb

World Radio Day (A/RES/67/124)

13 Feb

Global Tourism Resilience Day (A/RES/77/269)

17 Feb

World Day of Social Justice (A/RES/62/10)

20 Feb

International Mother Language Day (A/RES/56/262)

21 Feb

March

Zero Discrimination Day [UNAIDS]

01 Mar

World Seagrass Day (A/RES/76/265)

01 Mar

World Wildlife Day (A/RES/68/205)

03 Mar

International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness (A/RES/77/51)

05 Mar

International Women's Day

08 Mar

International Day of Women Judges (A/RES/75/274)

10 Mar

International Day to Combat Islamophobia (A/RES/76/254)

15 Mar

International Day of Happiness (A/RES/66/281)

20 Mar

French Language Day

20 Mar

Week of Solidarity with the Peoples Struggling against Racism and Racial Discrimination, 21-27 March (A/RES/34/24)

21 Mar

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (A/RES/2142 (XXI))

21 Mar

World Poetry Day [UNESCO] (30 C/Resolution 29)

21 Mar

International Day of Nowruz (A/RES/64/253)

21 Mar

World Down Syndrome Day (A/RES/66/149)

21 Mar

World Water Day (A/RES/47/193)

22 Mar

World Meteorological Day [WMO] (WMO/EC-XII/Res.6)

23 Mar

World Tuberculosis Day [WHO]

24 Mar

International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims (A/RES/65/196)

24 Mar

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade (A/RES/62/122)

25 Mar

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members (A/RES/49/59)

25 Mar

International Day of Zero Waste (A/RES/77/161)

30 Mar

April

World Autism Awareness Day (A/RES/62/139)

02 Apr

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action (A/RES/60/97)

04 Apr

International Day of Conscience (A/RES/73/329)

05 Apr

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (A/RES/67/296)

06 Apr

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda (A/RES/58/234)

07 Apr

World Health Day [WHO] (WHA/A.2/Res.35)

07 Apr

International Day of Human Space Flight (A/RES/65/271)

12 Apr

World Chagas Disease Day [WHO]

14 Apr

Chinese Language Day

20 Apr

World Creativity and Innovation Day (A/RES/71/284)

21 Apr

International Mother Earth Day (A/RES/63/278)

22 Apr

World Book and Copyright Day [UNESCO] (UNESCO 28 C/Resolution 3.18)

23 Apr

English Language Day

23 Apr

Spanish Language Day

23 Apr

World Immunization Week, 24-30 April [WHO]

24 Apr

International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace (A/RES/73/127)

24 Apr

World Malaria Day [WHO]

25 Apr

International Girls in ICT Day [ITU]

25 Apr

International Delegates Day (A/RES/73/286)

25 Apr

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day (A/RES/71/125)

26 Apr

World Intellectual Property Day [WIPO]

26 Apr

World Day for Safety and Health at Work

28 Apr

International Jazz Day (UNESCO 36 C/Resolution 39)

30 Apr

May

World Tuna Day (A/RES/71/124)

02 May

World Press Freedom Day (UNESCO 26 C/Resolution 4.3)

03 May

World Portuguese Language Day [UNESCO]

05 May

Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives During the Second World War (A/RES/59/26)

08 May

International Day of Argania (A/RES/75/262)

10 May

World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]

11 May

International Day of Plant Health [FAO] (A/RES/76/256)

12 May

International Day of Families (A/RES/47/237)

15 May

International Day of Living Together in Peace (A/RES/72/130)

16 May

International Day of Light [UNESCO] (39 C/Resolution 16)

16 May

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (A/RES/60/252)

17 May

World Fair Play Day (A/RES/78/310)

19 May

World Bee Day (A/RES/72/211)

20 May

International Tea Day (A/RES/74/241)

21 May

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (A/RES/57/249)

21 May

International Day for Biological Diversity (A/RES/55/201)

22 May

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula (A/RES/67/147)

23 May

Vesak, the Day of the Full Moon (A/RES/54/115)

23 May

International Day of the Markhor (A/RES/78/278)

24 May

World Football Day (A/RES/78/281)

25 May

Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories, 25-31 May (A/RES/54/91)

25 May

International Day of UN Peacekeepers (A/RES/57/129)

29 May

International Day of Potato (A/RES/78/123)

30 May

World No-Tobacco Day [WHO] (Resolution 42.19)

31 May

June

Global Day of Parents (A/RES/66/292)

01 Jun

World Bicycle Day (A/RES/72/272)

03 Jun

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression (A/RES/ES-7/8)

04 Jun

World Environment Day (A/RES/2994 (XXVII))

05 Jun

International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (A/RES/72/72)

05 Jun

Russian Language Day

06 Jun

World Food Safety Day (A/RES/73/250)

07 Jun

World Oceans Day (A/RES/63/111)

08 Jun

International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations (A/RES/78/286)

10 Jun

International Day of Play (A/RES/78/268)

11 Jun

World Day Against Child Labour

12 Jun

International Albinism Awareness Day (A/RES/69/170)

13 Jun

World Blood Donor Day [WHO] (WHA Resolution 58.13)

14 Jun

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (A/RES/66/127)

15 Jun

International Day of Family Remittances (A/RES/72/281)

16 Jun

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought (A/RES/49/115)

17 Jun

Sustainable Gastronomy Day (A/RES/71/246)

18 Jun

International Day for Countering Hate Speech (A/RES/75/309)

18 Jun

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict (A/RES/69/293)

19 Jun

World Refugee Day (A/RES/55/76)

20 Jun

International Day of Yoga (A/RES/69/131)

21 Jun

International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice (A/RES/73/300)

21 Jun

United Nations Public Service Day (A/RES/57/277)

23 Jun

International Widows' Day (A/RES/65/189)

23 Jun

International Day of Women in Diplomacy (A/RES/76/269)

24 Jun

Day of the Seafarer [IMO] (STCW/CONF.2/DC/4)

25 Jun

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (A/RES/42/112)

26 Jun

United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture (A/RES/52/149)

26 Jun

Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day (A/RES/71/279)

27 Jun

International Day of the Tropics (A/RES/71/279)

29 Jun

International Asteroid Day (A/RES/71/90)

30 Jun

International Day of Parliamentarism (A/RES/72/278)

30 Jun

July

World Rural Development Day (A/78/L.84/Rev.2)

06 Jul

International Day of Cooperatives (A/RES/47/90)

06 Jul

World Kiswahili Language Day (A/RES/78/312)

07 Jul

International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica (A/RES/78/282)

11 Jul

World Population Day (A/RES/45/216)

11 Jul

International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms (A/RES/77/294)

12 Jul

World Youth Skills Day (A/RES/69/145)

15 Jul

Nelson Mandela International Day (A/RES/64/13)

18 Jul

World Chess Day (A/RES/74/22)

20 Jul

International Moon Day (A/RES/76/76)

20 Jul

World Drowning Prevention Day (A/RES/75/273)

25 Jul

International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent (A/RES/78/323)

25 Jul

World Hepatitis Day [WHO]

28 Jul

International Day of Friendship (A/RES/65/275)

30 Jul

World Day against Trafficking in Persons (A/RES/68/192)

30 Jul

August

World Breastfeeding Week, 1-7 August [WHO]

01 Aug

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples (A/RES/49/214)

09 Aug

World Steelpan Day (A/RES/77/316)

11 Aug

International Youth Day (A/RES/54/120)

12 Aug

World Humanitarian Day (A/RES/63/139)

19 Aug

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism (A/RES/72/165)

21 Aug

International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief (A/RES/73/296)

22 Aug

International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition [UNESCO] (29 C/Resolution 40)

23 Aug

International Day against Nuclear Tests (A/RES/64/35)

29 Aug

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances (A/RES/65/209)

30 Aug

International Day for People of African Descent (A/RES/75/170)

31 Aug

September

International Day of Charity (A/RES/67/105)

05 Sep

International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies (A/RES/74/212)

07 Sep

International Day of Police Cooperation (A/RES/77/241)

07 Sep

World Duchenne Awareness Day (A/RES/78/12)

07 Sep

International Literacy Day [UNESCO] (UNESCO 14 C/Resolution 1.441)

08 Sep

International Day to Protect Education from Attack (A/RES/74/275)

09 Sep

United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation (A/RES/58/220)

12 Sep

International Day of Democracy (A/RES/62/7)

15 Sep

International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South (A/RES/78/259)

16 Sep

International Day for Interventional Cardiology (A/RES/76/302)

16 Sep

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer (A/RES/49/114)

16 Sep

World Patient Safety Day [WHO]

17 Sep

International Equal Pay Day (A/RES/74/142)

18 Sep

World Cleanup Day (A/RES/78/122)

20 Sep

International Day of Peace (A/RES/36/67)

21 Sep

International Day of Sign Languages (A/RES/72/161)

23 Sep

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons (A/RES/68/32)

26 Sep

World Maritime Day

26 Sep

World Tourism Day

27 Sep

International Day for Universal Access to Information (A/RES/74/5)

28 Sep

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (A/RES/74/209)

29 Sep

International Translation Day (A/RES/71/288)

30 Sep

October

International Day of Older Persons (A/RES/45/106)

01 Oct

International Day of Non-Violence (A/RES/61/271)

02 Oct

World Space Week, 4-10 October (A/RES/54/68)

04 Oct

World Teachers Day [UNESCO] ((27 C/INF.7))

05 Oct

World Habitat Day (A/RES/40/202 A)

07 Oct

World Cotton Day (A/RES/75/318)

07 Oct

World Post Day

09 Oct

World Mental Health Day [WHO]

10 Oct

International Day of the Girl Child (A/RES/66/170)

11 Oct

World Migratory Bird Day [UNEP]

12 Oct

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (A/RES/64/200)

13 Oct

International Day of Rural Women (A/RES/62/136)

15 Oct

World Food Day [FAO] (A/RES/35/70)

16 Oct

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty (A/RES/47/196)

17 Oct

World Development Information Day (A/RES/3038 (XXVII))

24 Oct

Global Media and Information Literacy Week, 24-31 October (A/RES/75/267)

24 Oct

Disarmament Week, 24-30 October (A/RES/S-10/2 (p. 102))

24 Oct

United Nations Day (A/RES/168 (II))

24 Oct

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage [UNESCO] (UNESCO 33/C/Resolution 5)

27 Oct

International Day of Care and Support (A/RES/77/317)

29 Oct

World Cities Day (A/RES/68/239)

31 Oct

November

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (A/RES/68/163)

02 Nov

World Tsunami Awareness Day (A/RES/70/203)

05 Nov

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict (A/RES/56/4)

06 Nov

International Week of Science and Peace, 9-15 November (A/RES/43/61)

09 Nov

World Science Day for Peace and Development (UNESCO 31 C/Resolution 20)

10 Nov

World Diabetes Day (A/RES/61/225)

14 Nov

International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime (A/RES/78/267)

15 Nov

International Day for Tolerance [UNESCO] (28 C/Resolution 5.61)

16 Nov

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (A/RES/60/5)

17 Nov

World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, 18-24 November [WHO]

18 Nov

World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence (A/RES/77/8)

18 Nov

World Toilet Day (A/RES/67/291)

19 Nov

Africa Industrialization Day (A/RES/44/237)

20 Nov

World Children's Day (A/RES/836(IX))

20 Nov

World Television Day (A/RES/51/205)

21 Nov

World Philosophy Day [UNESCO] (33 C/Resolution 37)

21 Nov

World Conjoined Twins Day (A/RES/78/313)

24 Nov

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (A/RES/54/134)

25 Nov

World Sustainable Transport Day (A/RES/77/286)

26 Nov

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (A/RES/32/40B)

29 Nov

Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare (OPCW C-20/DEC.10)

30 Nov

December

World AIDS Day

01 Dec

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery (A/RES/317(IV))

02 Dec

International Day of Persons with Disabilities (A/RES/47/3)

03 Dec

International Day of Banks (A/RES/74/245)

04 Dec

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development (A/RES/40/212)

05 Dec

World Soil Day (A/RES/68/232)

05 Dec

International Civil Aviation Day (A/RES/51/33)

07 Dec

International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime (A/RES/69/323)

09 Dec

International Anti-Corruption Day (A/RES/58/4)

09 Dec

Human Rights Day (A/RES/423 (V))

10 Dec

International Mountain Day (A/RES/57/245)

11 Dec

International Day of Neutrality (A/RES/71/275)

12 Dec

International Universal Health Coverage Day (A/RES/72/138)

12 Dec

Arabic Language Day

18 Dec

International Migrants Day (A/RES/55/93)

18 Dec

International Human Solidarity Day (A/RES/60/209)

20 Dec

World Basketball Day (A/RES/77/324)

21 Dec

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness (A/RES/75/27)

