Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 08:05:39 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
There are oodles of women in music and a great many of them in any way are even better than Taylor Swift unless of course you're exclusively referring to the Taylor Swift Brand Experience (this is what people buy into) rather than the reality of music playing in a room with you hearing it

Oh I don't really listen to Taylor Swift either, from what I've heard she's OK but I wouldn't really spend any time listening to her music. There's far better artists/singers than her, and far better female artists/singers than her.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 pm »
That one abar seals, and clubbing, tight that.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3922 on: Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:40 pm
While I'm here I may as well throw in that I think Alan Partridge is shite.
You're not alone there.
As funny as a very bumpy bus ride with a severe case of piles.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3923 on: Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm »
If I speak.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3924 on: Yesterday at 09:44:24 pm »
Televised cooking competitions are stupid, you cant taste the food so what's the point ?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3925 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 pm »
I neither like or hate marmite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3926 on: Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm »
Going back to George Michael and tiers of solo artists....

Seal is far better that George Michael and Kiss From a Rose is a genious pop song.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3927 on: Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm


Although agree about Gervais Elmo.


I was going to go with the whooooo do you think you are? gif.

Some very sound posters here, not sharing love for Partridge. Im a little saddened. For them, not for me. :D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3928 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Going back to George Michael and tiers of solo artists....

Seal is far better that George Michael and Kiss From a Rose is a genious pop song.

You're incorrect on Seal > George, but Kiss From A Rose is perfect. Shame it was attached to such a crap film.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3929 on: Yesterday at 11:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:40 pm

While I'm here I may as well throw in that I think Alan Partridge is shite.

Now thats a proper unpopular opinion. Congrats on using the thread as it is intended. :)


Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3930 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:16:21 pm
Now thats a proper unpopular opinion. Congrats on using the thread as it is intended. :)
You're welcome.  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3931 on: Yesterday at 11:31:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:56:02 pm
I neither like or hate marmite

Im starting to feel the same about Elmo.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3932 on: Yesterday at 11:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:31:17 pm
Im starting to feel the same about Elmo.

I'll take it.

Marmite I can take or leave.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 04:55:56 am »
Adrian Dunbar is a good singer
