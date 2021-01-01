There are oodles of women in music and a great many of them in any way are even better than Taylor Swift unless of course you're exclusively referring to the Taylor Swift Brand Experience (this is what people buy into) rather than the reality of music playing in a room with you hearing it
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
While I'm here I may as well throw in that I think Alan Partridge is shite.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Although agree about Gervais Elmo.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Going back to George Michael and tiers of solo artists.... Seal is far better that George Michael and Kiss From a Rose is a genious pop song.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Now thats a proper unpopular opinion. Congrats on using the thread as it is intended.
I neither like or hate marmite
Im starting to feel the same about Elmo.
