For the majority of non-commercial drivers, I think pay-per-mile and tolled motorways and larger A roads is a fairer system than VED as it's paying for what is used.



If the money is predicated on maintaining the roads and put into a departmental pot specifically for that, the better. More private toll roads, paying appropriate taxes, fees and rents to support surrounded state/council-owned infrastructure, would also not be a bad thing. ANPR would make it simple to track and a mileage report could be added to the MOT.



We're an outlier in not having tolled motorways as standard and it's been cited as a reason we've barely built any motorway infrastructure for 30-odd years, and even then we only built about a third of what was planned postwar.



I'm not a commercial driver so I don't know the ins and outs of how it would affect costs, tax etc. for that sector, would be interested to hear from someone who does.





I'm not sure of the cost to tax an HGV these days, when we had the disc I could see that it was £1200, but with the fleet now being mainly Euro 6, I "think" its about £600 per truck, which for us, with 5500+ units, is £3,300,000 a year. So, if any pay per mile was brought in, then once it costs more than say £3.3 million, food prices are going to go up, as we'd have to charge more to move stuff. We've been banned from using the M6 toll for 12 years at least and were not allowed to use the Severn Bridge toll when coming from the North to save costs. The 24 plate I was in on Saturday had done 35,600 miles, so was about 3 months old, the one before that had 67,000, so was likely 6 months old, the 23 plate befeore that had 167,000 on it, so that gives and idea of the mileages being done. My last three Saturdays I've done over 1100 miles combined (Scotland x 2 and Carlisle).The Govt makes a fortune from Road Haulage, in about 2014, the fuel bill for us alone was £5million a month, the group now has around 8 to 10 individual companies providing road haulage, the fuel bill pa is horrendous, its got to be at least £400 million a year, so whats that, £250 million in duties at least?One little known fact for most people was the Tory c*nts banned the use of Red Diesel in Refrigerated trailers and Rigids in 2022 - fuel duty on diesel at the time was 55p and 11p on Cherry, their decision meant all fridges now have to run on the more expensive white diesel, so food prices went up for all fresh and frozen foods as a result, as that cost had to be passed on.