Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 158870 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3640 on: August 16, 2024, 10:49:12 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 08:54:40 am
100% buddy with you on that idea

Agreed - sitting on the beach is like watching the sopranos, you think I should be enjoying this but it gets boring very quickly
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3641 on: August 16, 2024, 11:20:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 16, 2024, 10:43:51 am
If specifically drama then Happy Valley, Line of Duty, Spooks.  Foreign stuff I did like Ozark.

Ozarks foreign stuff ? USA/English is similar to me.  Foreign is French/German/Sweden with subtitles.

Happy Valley and Line of Duty i like so you have some taste ;)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3642 on: August 16, 2024, 11:25:09 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 11:20:42 am
Ozarks foreign stuff ? USA/English is similar to me.  Foreign is French/German/Sweden with subtitles.

Happy Valley and Line of Duty i like so you have some taste ;)

Thanks mate  ;D

The Irish are doing good tv at the moment

Bad sisters is fantastic and Obituary is very watchable

and Blue lights of course
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3643 on: August 16, 2024, 11:34:13 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 16, 2024, 11:25:09 am
Thanks mate  ;D

The Irish are doing good tv at the moment

Bad sisters is fantastic and Obituary is very watchable

and Blue lights of course

I have seen Bad Sisters its a copy of a Belgium one. Think the Belgium one is better.  Didnt like Obituary at all.  Havent seen blue lights

Have you seen Love/Hate  Irish Sopranos  ;D ;)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3644 on: August 16, 2024, 11:37:22 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 16, 2024, 11:34:13 am
I have seen Bad Sisters its a copy of a Belgium one. Think the Belgium one is better.  Didnt like Obituary at all.  Havent seen blue lights

Have you seen Love/Hate  Irish Sopranos  ;D ;)

Blue lights is great
Love/Hate was decent, too many boring sex scenes though
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3645 on: August 17, 2024, 10:39:31 pm »
NPCs is a pretty funny term
Online bradders1011

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3646 on: August 18, 2024, 07:57:51 pm »
Vanessa Feltz got done dirty, custard is amazing and there's no harm in having a swig.
Online SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 09:26:24 pm »
RAWK is getting boring.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 09:30:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:26:24 pm
RAWK is getting boring.

Whenever I think that I try and resurrect some Boozer threads (like you have just done]
Online Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 09:31:08 pm »
Yeah well SamLad is getting boring.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 09:31:10 pm »
Andrew Flintoff is a bit of a bellend
Online SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 09:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:30:25 pm
Whenever I think that I try and resurrect some Boozer threads (like you have just done]
I think we (or rather, "I" that is) need to get this transfer window behind us - one way or another - then get focusing on games not the stuff that's going on (or not) behind the scenes.
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 09:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:31:10 pm
Andrew Flintoff is a bit of a bellend

Most cricketers come across as bellends to be fair.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 10:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:36:49 pm
Most cricketers come across as bellends to be fair.

Thats because you mainly only know Indian ones.

I reckon Flintoff is probably ok. From Preston so definite wool tendencies but you cant hold that against him. Think his TV persona can make him seem a bit of a dick at times but I think deep down hes alright. Dont know if Kenny based it on that show with him coaching some young lads. Its a bit scripted for TV but he comes across alright in it I think.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 10:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:11:36 pm
Thats because you mainly only know Indian ones.

I reckon Flintoff is probably ok. From Preston so definite wool tendencies but you cant hold that against him. Think his TV persona can make him seem a bit of a dick at times but I think deep down hes alright. Dont know if Kenny based it on that show with him coaching some young lads. Its a bit scripted for TV but he comes across alright in it I think.

Not seen that one mate. He came across as a bully on Top gear, wanted to scrap footy the year we won the league and calls himself Freddie


Edit - oh and apparently hes a sex offender 
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 10:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:36:49 pm
Most cricketers come across as bellends to be fair.
Always hated cricketers at our school and then when I worked with a few. There was quite a few clubs/teams in Southport and nearly every lad I knew at school or who was part of a club etc later fucking loved themselves. You hit a ball with fucking bat mate. Honest to god, theyre like those cocktail fellas. You shake a fucking bottle a few times and pour it into a glass. Get over ya selves ya fucking stupid woolyback c*nts. If I went into a chippy in Wigan an some fat c*nt did that with the salt vinegar over my fish and chips no one would be arsed

Cricketers are just fat c*nts in bakers outfits with a bat. Soft twats

Any fella who dresses all in white after the age of four when his mam stops dressing him in those colours is a sex offender
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 10:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:19:33 pm
Not seen that one mate. He came across as a bully on Top gear, wanted to scrap footy the year we won the league and calls himself Freddie



Top Gear is shite (one for this thread :D ).

Why are you bothered what a relatively dumb cricketer said about football during Covid a few years ago, surely there are more relevant people to get annoyed by.

Fred is just a nickname.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 10:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:23:12 pm
Top Gear is shite (one for this thread :D ).

Why are you bothered what a relatively dumb cricketer said about football during Covid a few years ago, surely there are more relevant people to get annoyed by.

Fred is just a nickname.

yes, but Freddie is a total dorkfest...
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 10:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:23:12 pm
Top Gear is shite (one for this thread :D ).

Why are you bothered what a relatively dumb cricketer said about football during Covid a few years ago, surely there are more relevant people to get annoyed by.

Fred is just a nickname.
 
Because I wanted to help Sam Lad resurrect some Boozer threads.  Why are you so defensive about your fellow wool Flintoff?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 10:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:27:10 pm
 
Because I wanted to help Sam Lad resurrect some Boozer threads.  Why are you so defensive about your fellow wool Flintoff?


:lmao
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 10:30:30 pm »
Just seen Nick on New Hall Lane eating Pea Wet with Freddie Flintoff
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 10:32:39 pm »
Mark lawrensons just walked up n shouted eh lads, av you been to see the longest row of phone boxes anywhere in the uk yet? No! Well grab me a cup o parched peas an lets get taboggin
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 10:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:30:30 pm
Just seen Nick on New Hall Lane eating Pea Wet with Freddie Flintoff


 ;D'

Did the lad from the borough of Sefton have his 3 star jumper on?


Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 10:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:34:42 pm

 ;D'

Did the lad from the borough of Sefton have his 3 star jumper on?



You on aboot Nicks  marine fc sweater/ shirt when they won their 3rd Finders Crispy Pancake Sponsored by Tandy Realistic Trophy?

Then yes. Yes I did
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 10:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:34:42 pm

 ;D'

Did the lad from the borough of Sefton have his 3 star jumper on?


Says the man who can only get roofers to come by boat. :D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 10:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:30:30 pm
Just seen Nick on New Hall Lane eating Pea Wet with Freddie Flintoff

Sounds like a dream date. :D
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 10:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:45:26 pm
Says the man who can only get roofers to come by boat. :D

 :lmao

Its a fair cop
