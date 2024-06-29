« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 146693 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,918
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3560 on: June 29, 2024, 11:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on June 29, 2024, 11:06:13 pm
Glastonbury is a pile of overpriced self indulgent shite.

The crowd by that big stage look like a middle class Tory gap year.

And the middle of the road shite being played is dull as fuck.

Ha! Said exactly that to Mrs P. ;D
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3561 on: June 29, 2024, 11:27:30 pm »
The Bear is good, that's all.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,082
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3562 on: June 30, 2024, 04:16:32 pm »
Toads are better than frogs
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,315
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3563 on: June 30, 2024, 04:25:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 30, 2024, 04:16:32 pm
Toads are better than frogs
Agreed
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,985
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3564 on: June 30, 2024, 09:01:42 pm »
Dave Grohl, while very talented musically, is an absolute bore to listen to
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3565 on: June 30, 2024, 10:33:04 pm »
Coldplay are a good band, undeserving of the hate they get.
« Last Edit: June 30, 2024, 11:05:09 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,473
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3566 on: July 3, 2024, 11:17:31 pm »
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator

But he was fucking shite
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,974
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3567 on: July 4, 2024, 12:11:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  3, 2024, 11:17:31 pm
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator

But he was fucking shite
I never liked him either.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3568 on: July 4, 2024, 06:23:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  3, 2024, 11:17:31 pm
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator

But he was fucking shite

not as good as Motson, Davies or Coleman, certainly. 


Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3569 on: July 4, 2024, 06:56:26 am »
Talking of Brian Moore, does anyone know of him falling out with Kenny Dalglish. Ive seen some clip and Moore is about to interview Kenny, who is sat in a room waiting and Kenny gives him the fingers and Moore looks into camera looking upset. I cant find it again, I saw it years ago. Just wondered if anyone else had or knew what it was about?
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3570 on: July 13, 2024, 11:38:54 am »
His methods likely wouldn't carry over to club level, but I think Southgate has actually done a really good job as international manager, regardless of what happens tomorrow. I'm old enough to have seen squads just as if not more talented underperform or crash out because of bad man management, an inability to make the pieces fit or a craven fear of the press. He's avoided all of that.

Southgate has united a squad from clubs whose fans hate each other, got them into a balanced team that's very hard to beat, and got them believing in themselves enough that they can score injury time winners instead of panicking and trying to boot it in from 30 yards at every opportunity. Exactly what you need to do at this level.

He's not a great tactician (like say, Capello), but he understands the players and has their trust - note how few leaks have come out of the camp compared to other tournaments and how little drama there's been - and he knows what he wants and how to get through knockout games. He's done a better job than any manager since at least Venables, probably Ramsey.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3571 on: July 13, 2024, 01:08:43 pm »
nah, he's a c*nt...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,918
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3572 on: July 13, 2024, 01:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on July 13, 2024, 01:08:43 pm
nah, he's a c*nt...

But thats a popular opinion.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,082
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3573 on: July 13, 2024, 01:30:24 pm »
Minidiscs are better than CDs
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3574 on: July 13, 2024, 10:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 13, 2024, 11:38:54 am
His methods likely wouldn't carry over to club level, but I think Southgate has actually done a really good job as international manager.

He fits the mould well because he's clearly an excellent man manager, the players seem to love him. He gets stick off the fans, but the results are good enough to warrant breathing space because it isn't the relentless drum-beat of Weekend-Midweek-Weekend-Midweek that would get him "you don't know what you're doing"-ed out of a PL side after 3 or 4 bad inept performances, especially against league managers with better tactics.

It's why I think Klopp would win everything for Germany (or England...), he's got that charisma and magnetism that would push a side through a tournament.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3575 on: Yesterday at 01:28:54 pm »
I can't stand Mr Bean, he's about as funny as getting your balls caught in a vice!

Rowan Atkinson has made me laugh in other things, well, chuckle slightly, but Mr Bean boils my piss!
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3576 on: Yesterday at 03:30:37 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 01:28:54 pm
I can't stand Mr Bean, he's about as funny as getting your balls caught in a vice!

Rowan Atkinson has made me laugh in other things, well, chuckle slightly, but Mr Bean boils my piss!

Absolutely. It's a low point in his career.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3577 on: Yesterday at 05:35:26 pm »
I'd rather sit through five hours of Mr Bean than 15 minutes of The Thin Blue Line.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,922
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3578 on: Yesterday at 06:49:52 pm »
The Thin Blue Line is one of the great underrated sitcoms of the last 30 years.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,311
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3579 on: Yesterday at 08:24:06 pm »
Hazell trying to win the thread.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,315
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3580 on: Yesterday at 09:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:35:26 pm
I'd rather sit through five hours of Mr Bean than 15 minutes of The Thin Blue Line.
They're both shite.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,082
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3581 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm »
Phoneshop is boss
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,082
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3582 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm »
There's too many people and not everyone should default to having kids.

Eventually..... if no one had kids. There'd be no one to miss it!

Not adcovating for ending the human race, like. Yet.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 08:41:55 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm
There's too many people and not everyone should default to having kids.

Eventually..... if no one had kids. There'd be no one to miss it!

Not adcovating for ending the human race, like. Yet.

A declining population would have pretty severe implications without a major change to the pension/benefit/healthcare system and basically screwing over elderly people. It just can't happen for a society to succeed.

Take the UK currently - around 61% are of working age and 19% are pensioners. Those 61% are therefore supporting the 19%. If birth rate drops, the percentage of people of working age also drops and the percentage taking a pension increases, so instead of 61% supporting 19% it would become say 40% supporting 30%. This just wouldn't be workable.

On average, women need to have two children to keep the population from declining. When you then factor in those that do not want children, those that want only one, and those that cannot have children, there is clearly also a need for some to have more than two. This is also why immigration is required.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:45:22 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,671
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 09:09:45 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 01:28:54 pm
I can't stand Mr Bean, he's about as funny as getting your balls caught in a vice!

Rowan Atkinson has made me laugh in other things, well, chuckle slightly, but Mr Bean boils my piss!
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:30:37 pm
Absolutely. It's a low point in his career.

Go anywhere around the world and you'll see Mr Bean on the telly. It's made him a multi, multi millionaire. It's far as low points go, it's not a bad one.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,082
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 09:19:37 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:41:55 am
A declining population would have pretty severe implications without a major change to the pension/benefit/healthcare system and basically screwing over elderly people. It just can't happen for a society to succeed.

There are too many people then; they just happen to be elderly, or will be elderly when today's youth are of working age.

This sounds like a flaw in the pension/benefit/healthcare system to me. And I'd like to think the idea of having kids for economic reasons is a massive turnoff for other people too! Note I wasn't discussing declining population, though it would happen if kids became a rarer thing.

I see it more as a problem with unbridled capitalism and the way we have essentially screwed ourself with unstainable systems and playing boom and bust with wars and population. No, I don't have a better idea immediately at hand other than scaling things back. Might touch on this more in a sec.

Though my opinon was advocating not everyone should default to having kids, rather than a Children of Men scenario. It's a cultural complaint. I don't think we should ever control WHO has kids, you see; that way lies fascism. And neither am I troubled by the amount of kids someone has. And the state should support that as well.

(I sort of want society to come to a universal benefit, reined-in-capitalism with plenty socialism model, though I'm not aware of the nuts and bolts on how to get there. Obviously, the sticking point is money.)

Obviously the ideal is something like, have kids when you are a situation where love can prevail and raise them in the best manner possible. I myself was a glorious accident, and such things do happen. You can't control it. Nor should you seek to, really. But I can't escape the idea that that also applies to Have More Kids.

Quote
Take the UK currently - around 61% are of working age and 19% are pensioners. Those 61% are therefore supporting the 19%. If birth rate drops, the percentage of people of working age also drops and the percentage taking a pension increases, so instead of 61% supporting 19% it would become say 40% supporting 30%. This just wouldn't be workable.

Start the boats

The maths is pretty clear but basically this have more kids solution is saying: we need more worker bees. Nah, you're not saying that mate, thank you for answering this so honesty and factually as it can be an emotive topic, but it is the impression I get from the idea of having kids being tied up in the frightening economy of the future.

I don't think I know anyone who would actually do it yknow? It might be a thing that occurs to them.

It feels like we have made grave mistakes in order to get into this situation. I don't mind saying I find the idea of creating more worker bees for solely ecomonic reasons a bit... monstrous. And far away from what society should be aiming for, which is roughly self sustainable liberty based on principles of egalitarianism for the many without limiting achievement. I'm probably deluded and all that, but I don't care, at least in this thread heh

Quote
On average, women need to have two children to keep the population from declining. When you then factor in those that do not want children, those that want only one, and those that cannot have children, there is clearly also a need for some to have more than two.

As long as I'm not the one who has to tell them :D

This is bleak, when you think about it.

Quote
This is also why immigration is required.

Yep. Absolutely. Glad you said this. Won't go down well everywhere, of course.

Also think this sort of topic is why, like, if it was possible, you'd get yer Blade Runner style manufactured human slaves.

To me I'll file away it in the Grist for the Mill column, under C for Capitalism: if we're considering creating life for economic necessity, that's pretty appalling.

Probably makes a good excuse though. Time to grip the bedposts, dear. It's for the ecocomy

:D
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 09:36:02 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:19:37 am
There are too many people then; they just happen to be elderly, or will be elderly when today's youth are of working age.

This sounds like a flaw in the pension/benefit/healthcare system to me. And I'd like to think the idea of having kids for economic reasons is a massive turnoff for other people too! Note I wasn't discussing declining population, though it would happen if kids became a rarer thing.

I see it more as a problem with unbridled capitalism and the way we have essentially screwed ourself with unstainable systems and playing boom and bust with wars and population. No, I don't have a better idea immediately at hand other than scaling things back. Might touch on this more in a sec.

Though my opinon was advocating not everyone should default to having kids, rather than a Children of Men scenario. It's a cultural complaint. I don't think we should ever control WHO has kids, you see; that way lies fascism. And neither am I troubled by the amount of kids someone has. And the state should support that as well.

(I sort of want society to come to a universal benefit, reined-in-capitalism with plenty socialism model, though I'm not aware of the nuts and bolts on how to get there. Obviously, the sticking point is money.)

Obviously the ideal is something like, have kids when you are a situation where love can prevail and raise them in the best manner possible. I myself was a glorious accident, and such things do happen. You can't control it. Nor should you seek to, really. But I can't escape the idea that that also applies to Have More Kids.

Start the boats

The maths is pretty clear but basically this have more kids solution is saying: we need more worker bees. Nah, you're not saying that mate, thank you for answering this so honesty and factually as it can be an emotive topic, but it is the impression I get from the idea of having kids being tied up in the frightening economy of the future.

I don't think I know anyone who would actually do it yknow? It might be a thing that occurs to them.

It feels like we have made grave mistakes in order to get into this situation. I don't mind saying I find the idea of creating more worker bees for solely ecomonic reasons a bit... monstrous. And far away from what society should be aiming for, which is roughly self sustainable liberty based on principles of egalitarianism for the many without limiting achievement. I'm probably deluded and all that, but I don't care, at least in this thread heh

As long as I'm not the one who has to tell them :D

This is bleak, when you think about it.

Yep. Absolutely. Glad you said this. Won't go down well everywhere, of course.

Also think this sort of topic is why, like, if it was possible, you'd get yer Blade Runner style manufactured human slaves.

To me I'll file away it in the Grist for the Mill column, under C for Capitalism: if we're considering creating life for economic necessity, that's pretty appalling.

Probably makes a good excuse though. Time to grip the bedposts, dear. It's for the ecocomy

:D

I mean one solution really is to just kill people off when they reach a certain age! Let's say 80. Then the population can be reduced without it stopping children being born and without the economic impact of that.

 ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,974
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 09:54:41 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:36:02 am
I mean one solution really is to just kill people off when they reach a certain age! Let's say 80. Then the population can be reduced without it stopping children being born and without the economic impact of that.

 ;D
That's a better deal than they got in Logan's Run.  :)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 