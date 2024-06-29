A declining population would have pretty severe implications without a major change to the pension/benefit/healthcare system and basically screwing over elderly people. It just can't happen for a society to succeed.

Take the UK currently - around 61% are of working age and 19% are pensioners. Those 61% are therefore supporting the 19%. If birth rate drops, the percentage of people of working age also drops and the percentage taking a pension increases, so instead of 61% supporting 19% it would become say 40% supporting 30%. This just wouldn't be workable.

On average, women need to have two children to keep the population from declining. When you then factor in those that do not want children, those that want only one, and those that cannot have children, there is clearly also a need for some to have more than two.

This is also why immigration is required.



There are too many people then; they just happen to be elderly, or will be elderly when today's youth are of working age.This sounds like a flaw in the pension/benefit/healthcare system to me. And I'd like to think the idea of having kids for economic reasons is a massive turnoff for other people too! Note I wasn't discussing declining population, though it would happen if kids became a rarer thing.I see it more as a problem with unbridled capitalism and the way we have essentially screwed ourself with unstainable systems and playing boom and bust with wars and population. No, I don't have a better idea immediately at hand other than scaling things back. Might touch on this more in a sec.Though my opinon was advocating not everyone should default to having kids, rather than a Children of Men scenario. It's a cultural complaint. I don't think we should ever control WHO has kids, you see; that way lies fascism. And neither am I troubled by the amount of kids someone has. And the state should support that as well.(I sort of want society to come to a universal benefit, reined-in-capitalism with plenty socialism model, though I'm not aware of the nuts and bolts on how to get there. Obviously, the sticking point is money.)Obviously the ideal is something like, have kids when you are a situation where love can prevail and raise them in the best manner possible. I myself was a glorious accident, and such things do happen. You can't control it. Nor should you seek to, really. But I can't escape the idea that that also applies to Have More Kids.Start the boatsThe maths is pretty clear but basically this have more kids solution is saying: we need more worker bees. Nah, you're not saying that mate, thank you for answering this so honesty and factually as it can be an emotive topic, but it is the impression I get from the idea of having kids being tied up in the frightening economy of the future.I don't think I know anyone who would actually do it yknow? It might be a thing that occurs to them.It feels like we have made grave mistakes in order to get into this situation. I don't mind saying I find the idea of creating more worker bees for solely ecomonic reasons a bit... monstrous. And far away from what society should be aiming for, which is roughly self sustainable liberty based on principles of egalitarianism for the many without limiting achievement. I'm probably deluded and all that, but I don't care, at least in this thread hehAs long as I'm not the one who has to tell themThis is bleak, when you think about it.Yep. Absolutely. Glad you said this. Won't go down well everywhere, of course.Also think this sort of topic is why, like, if it was possible, you'd get yer Blade Runner style manufactured human slaves.To me I'll file away it in the Grist for the Mill column, under C for Capitalism: if we're considering creating life for economic necessity, that's pretty appalling.Probably makes a good excuse though. Time to grip the bedposts, dear. It's for the ecocomy