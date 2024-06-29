« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 146370 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,918
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3560 on: June 29, 2024, 11:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on June 29, 2024, 11:06:13 pm
Glastonbury is a pile of overpriced self indulgent shite.

The crowd by that big stage look like a middle class Tory gap year.

And the middle of the road shite being played is dull as fuck.

Ha! Said exactly that to Mrs P. ;D
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3561 on: June 29, 2024, 11:27:30 pm »
The Bear is good, that's all.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3562 on: June 30, 2024, 04:16:32 pm »
Toads are better than frogs
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,310
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3563 on: June 30, 2024, 04:25:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 30, 2024, 04:16:32 pm
Toads are better than frogs
Agreed
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,983
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3564 on: June 30, 2024, 09:01:42 pm »
Dave Grohl, while very talented musically, is an absolute bore to listen to
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3565 on: June 30, 2024, 10:33:04 pm »
Coldplay are a good band, undeserving of the hate they get.
« Last Edit: June 30, 2024, 11:05:09 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,469
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3566 on: July 3, 2024, 11:17:31 pm »
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator

But he was fucking shite
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,966
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3567 on: July 4, 2024, 12:11:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  3, 2024, 11:17:31 pm
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator

But he was fucking shite
I never liked him either.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3568 on: July 4, 2024, 06:23:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  3, 2024, 11:17:31 pm
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator

But he was fucking shite

not as good as Motson, Davies or Coleman, certainly. 


Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3569 on: July 4, 2024, 06:56:26 am »
Talking of Brian Moore, does anyone know of him falling out with Kenny Dalglish. Ive seen some clip and Moore is about to interview Kenny, who is sat in a room waiting and Kenny gives him the fingers and Moore looks into camera looking upset. I cant find it again, I saw it years ago. Just wondered if anyone else had or knew what it was about?
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3570 on: July 13, 2024, 11:38:54 am »
His methods likely wouldn't carry over to club level, but I think Southgate has actually done a really good job as international manager, regardless of what happens tomorrow. I'm old enough to have seen squads just as if not more talented underperform or crash out because of bad man management, an inability to make the pieces fit or a craven fear of the press. He's avoided all of that.

Southgate has united a squad from clubs whose fans hate each other, got them into a balanced team that's very hard to beat, and got them believing in themselves enough that they can score injury time winners instead of panicking and trying to boot it in from 30 yards at every opportunity. Exactly what you need to do at this level.

He's not a great tactician (like say, Capello), but he understands the players and has their trust - note how few leaks have come out of the camp compared to other tournaments and how little drama there's been - and he knows what he wants and how to get through knockout games. He's done a better job than any manager since at least Venables, probably Ramsey.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,150
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3571 on: July 13, 2024, 01:08:43 pm »
nah, he's a c*nt...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,918
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3572 on: July 13, 2024, 01:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on July 13, 2024, 01:08:43 pm
nah, he's a c*nt...

But thats a popular opinion.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3573 on: July 13, 2024, 01:30:24 pm »
Minidiscs are better than CDs
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3574 on: July 13, 2024, 10:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 13, 2024, 11:38:54 am
His methods likely wouldn't carry over to club level, but I think Southgate has actually done a really good job as international manager.

He fits the mould well because he's clearly an excellent man manager, the players seem to love him. He gets stick off the fans, but the results are good enough to warrant breathing space because it isn't the relentless drum-beat of Weekend-Midweek-Weekend-Midweek that would get him "you don't know what you're doing"-ed out of a PL side after 3 or 4 bad inept performances, especially against league managers with better tactics.

It's why I think Klopp would win everything for Germany (or England...), he's got that charisma and magnetism that would push a side through a tournament.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,402
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 01:28:54 pm »
I can't stand Mr Bean, he's about as funny as getting your balls caught in a vice!

Rowan Atkinson has made me laugh in other things, well, chuckle slightly, but Mr Bean boils my piss!
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 03:30:37 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:28:54 pm
I can't stand Mr Bean, he's about as funny as getting your balls caught in a vice!

Rowan Atkinson has made me laugh in other things, well, chuckle slightly, but Mr Bean boils my piss!

Absolutely. It's a low point in his career.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 