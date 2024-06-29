His methods likely wouldn't carry over to club level, but I think Southgate has actually done a really good job as international manager, regardless of what happens tomorrow. I'm old enough to have seen squads just as if not more talented underperform or crash out because of bad man management, an inability to make the pieces fit or a craven fear of the press. He's avoided all of that.



Southgate has united a squad from clubs whose fans hate each other, got them into a balanced team that's very hard to beat, and got them believing in themselves enough that they can score injury time winners instead of panicking and trying to boot it in from 30 yards at every opportunity. Exactly what you need to do at this level.



He's not a great tactician (like say, Capello), but he understands the players and has their trust - note how few leaks have come out of the camp compared to other tournaments and how little drama there's been - and he knows what he wants and how to get through knockout games. He's done a better job than any manager since at least Venables, probably Ramsey.