Glastonbury is a pile of overpriced self indulgent shite.The crowd by that big stage look like a middle class Tory gap year.And the middle of the road shite being played is dull as fuck.
Toads are better than frogs
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator But he was fucking shite
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
