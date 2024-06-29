« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 143439 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3560 on: June 29, 2024, 11:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on June 29, 2024, 11:06:13 pm
Glastonbury is a pile of overpriced self indulgent shite.

The crowd by that big stage look like a middle class Tory gap year.

And the middle of the road shite being played is dull as fuck.

Ha! Said exactly that to Mrs P. ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3561 on: June 29, 2024, 11:27:30 pm »
The Bear is good, that's all.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3562 on: June 30, 2024, 04:16:32 pm »
Toads are better than frogs
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3563 on: June 30, 2024, 04:25:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 30, 2024, 04:16:32 pm
Toads are better than frogs
Agreed
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3564 on: June 30, 2024, 09:01:42 pm »
Dave Grohl, while very talented musically, is an absolute bore to listen to
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3565 on: June 30, 2024, 10:33:04 pm »
Coldplay are a good band, undeserving of the hate they get.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 11:17:31 pm »
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator

But he was fucking shite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 12:11:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:17:31 pm
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator

But he was fucking shite
I never liked him either.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 06:23:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:17:31 pm
Brian Moore is revered as a commentator

But he was fucking shite

not as good as Motson, Davies or Coleman, certainly. 


