Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:40:08 am
There are two types of pizza: thin crust or deep pan.

Any 'place'-style pizza is marketing to add a fiver to the price. And this is coming from someone who had 285"2 of various Nell's 'New York' pizza last night and thoroughly enjoyed it all.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:44:38 am
anyone who calls pizza "za" should be shot out of a cannon into the Irish Sea

"Fancy a slice of 'za?"

how lazy do you have to be

You'd spend longer explaining why you're unable to just say pizza
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:52:05 am
ToneLa:
anyone who calls pizza "za" should be shot out of a cannon into the Irish Sea

"Fancy a slice of 'za?"

how lazy do you have to be

You'd spend longer explaining why you're unable to just say pizza
Need a kick up the backside if anyone does that.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:56:45 am
ToneLa:
anyone who calls pizza "za" should be shot out of a cannon into the Irish Sea

"Fancy a slice of 'za?"

how lazy do you have to be

You'd spend longer explaining why you're unable to just say pizza

Youre having img round with the wrong people if youve ever heard that in real life! Is that even a thing?!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:12:13 pm
Crosby Nick:
Youre having img round with the wrong people if youve ever heard that in real life! Is that even a thing?!

Surely he's taking the piz?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm
The Beach Boys were shite.
Brian Wilson is/was very talented as a writer, but The whole Beach Boys thing was a sham and they would have been fuck all without the "Wrecking Crew"
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:22:09 pm
Terry de Niro:
The Beach Boys were shite.
Brian Wilson is/was very talented as a writer, but The whole Beach Boys thing was a sham and they would have been fuck all without the "Wrecking Crew"

Welcome to the club of having opinions no one else agrees with ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm
Force 10 is far superior to The Guns of...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:32:44 pm
The Wrecking Crew didn't take over instrumentation until 1965 or so, all the early singles have the Boys playing the music and they're generally crackers. They were well ahead of the Beatles until at least Rubber Soul, possibly even Revolver IMO.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm
I never got the Beach Boys for years until I heard God Only Knows as part of a mix I was listening to and for some reason it just clicked. Suddenly I loved Pet Sounds.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:44:59 pm
Terry de Niro:
The Beach Boys were shite.
Brian Wilson is/was very talented as a writer, but The whole Beach Boys thing was a sham and they would have been fuck all without the "Wrecking Crew"

I wasn't brave enough to call them shit, but put this in the Over rated thread

Kenny's Jacket:
The Beach Boys
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
Sheer Magnetism:
The Wrecking Crew didn't take over instrumentation until 1965 or so, all the early singles have the Boys playing the music and they're generally crackers. They were well ahead of the Beatles until at least Rubber Soul, possibly even Revolver IMO.

Up to Pet Sounds werent the Beach Boys songs mainly surf orientated and certainly no better than the Beatles earlier singles?

From 1966 both raised their game though. Im fortunate enough to have listened to Good Vibrations and God Only Knows on a crackling transistor radio tuned to Radio Luxembourg.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm
They were surfer-oriented but that's a genre The Beach Boys more or less invented. They were also doing things with multi-part harmonies that no one had done in pop outside of doo wop. In My Room came out as early as 1963 and I'd say it's way ahead of anything the Beatles did for a while afterwards.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm
Sheer Magnetism:
The Wrecking Crew didn't take over instrumentation until 1965 or so, all the early singles have the Boys playing the music and they're generally crackers. They were well ahead of the Beatles until at least Rubber Soul, possibly even Revolver IMO.
Brian Wilson used to write the songs and great songs they were.
But it got to the stage that the Beach Boys would tour without Brian because he was happy writing those great songs and remaining in the studio with The Wrecking Crew.
The touring "performing" Beach Boys were nothing compared to The Beatles in their heyday.

The Beatles were also brilliant musicians/writers in their own right, and although they added orchestration and various other musicians to their sessions, they were as a band miles ahead of The Beach Boys. 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 11:41:53 pm
Terry de Niro:
The touring "performing" Beach Boys were nothing compared to The Beatles in their heyday.

I saw them in the 80's at a corporate shindig in Hawaii - surprise appearance, blew us all away.  mind you at that point it was Mike Love + John Stamos and a bunch of Whothehellisthat?'s.

Terry de Niro:
The Beatles were also brilliant musicians/writers in their own right, and although they added orchestration and various other musicians to their sessions, they were as a band miles ahead of The Beach Boys.
the Beatles were on a different planet.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 06:02:40 am
Elmo!:
I never got the Beach Boys for years until I heard God Only Knows as part of a mix I was listening to and for some reason it just clicked. Suddenly I loved Pet Sounds.
Next stop, listen to SMILE in one go

Brian Wilson's one is pretty damn good

or the version they recompiled in 2011

Love the beach boys BUT Tezza De Niro is right. It's all about Brian and the Wrecking Crew. I love the BB's voices and that's why they're a treasure but nahhhh as a BAND you cannot compare them to the 13th Floor Elevators let alone the Beatles

Never liked their live sound
