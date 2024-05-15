The Wrecking Crew didn't take over instrumentation until 1965 or so, all the early singles have the Boys playing the music and they're generally crackers. They were well ahead of the Beatles until at least Rubber Soul, possibly even Revolver IMO.



Brian Wilson used to write the songs and great songs they were.But it got to the stage that the Beach Boys would tour without Brian because he was happy writing those great songs and remaining in the studio with The Wrecking Crew.The touring "performing" Beach Boys were nothing compared to The Beatles in their heyday.The Beatles were also brilliant musicians/writers in their own right, and although they added orchestration and various other musicians to their sessions, they were as a band miles ahead of The Beach Boys.