Ban the Grand National I reckon
And any horse racin really, on grounds of animal cruelty
I was a fan until I did a horse riding course. That coupled with the constant number of horses put down stopped me from ever going again.
Never happen, too much money involved.
I'd be all for a ban on cats though, in the UK alone it would save the lives of up to 270 million wild animals each year, almost 70 million of which are birds, American reckons its in the billions
Could you imagine how mental things would be with all those extra animals? They'd strip trees, forests, fields, farms. There'd potentially be an increase in fleas and diseases as well.
I must admit to being a cat owner, however I'm a firm believer they should not be outdoors and always neutered