Any tats are rubbish to be honest. You can deduct 10 IQ points per tat with no complaints.



This is a ridiculous opinion, really.Do I think people get awful, impulsive shit? Yes. But that’s not everyone and they have absolutely no bearing to hallmarks of poor intelligence. My IQ must be in the negatives then. I’ll let three uni’s know they made a mistake with my degrees and tell my job that despite evidence to the contrary, my tattoos indicate I’m too thick to do my job properly. No one at work even knows I have any tattoos because I have to wear business attire and mine are completely covered.I say this tongue in cheek because I agree that especially when young we make some bad tattoo decisions, but amongst 20+ I have (and they’re only on my arms) I only regret one, but not enough to have it covered up. The problem is people go to shite artists to save money mainly.