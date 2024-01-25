« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions

Mumm-Ra

  Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3080 on: January 25, 2024, 10:49:58 pm
I haven't heard skit used in that way for over 20 years  ;D
Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 109,844
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3081 on: January 25, 2024, 11:26:38 pm
Quote from: SamLad on January 25, 2024, 10:25:29 pm
looks like I need to explain .... ::)

that expression about the shower is used to skit someone who's ott fussy.  so I used it to skit you about washing a pint glass.

sigh .....



Calm down, was having my hour off RAWK for the day. :D

SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3082 on: January 25, 2024, 11:28:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 25, 2024, 11:26:38 pm
Calm down, was having my hour off RAWK for the day. :D
:)
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 58,849
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3083 on: January 25, 2024, 11:58:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 25, 2024, 08:12:38 pm
For worst (or most unpopular) opinion? Or do you agree with him?

Completely agree with him. It's vile.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

bradders1011

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,570
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3084 on: January 26, 2024, 02:21:34 pm
The Traitors is absolute horsemuck.

If I wanted to watch halfwits discuss tactics they don't understand and take themselves too seriously I'd watch Monday Night Football.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 52,621
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3085 on: January 26, 2024, 02:37:57 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 26, 2024, 02:21:34 pm
The Traitors is absolute horsemuck.

If I wanted to watch halfwits discuss tactics they don't understand and take themselves too seriously I'd watch Monday Night Football.
It's not that good.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,553
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3086 on: January 29, 2024, 11:24:51 am
Yorkshire Puddings are tasteless and pointless (beyond being a cheap way for pubs/restaurants to fill up a chunk of the space on your plate)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 72,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3087 on: January 29, 2024, 11:33:09 am
People that vape are fucking nobends.

Cinemas. Buses. Trains.

Get fucked.


Absolute wankers.
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Claire.

  RAWK Staff.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,357
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3088 on: January 29, 2024, 11:33:59 am
You forgot the match, Andy.
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,866
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3089 on: January 29, 2024, 11:58:46 am
Quote from: SamLad on January 25, 2024, 08:19:01 pm
Nick's the type of guy who gets out of the shower to take a piss.

:lmao
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 72,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3090 on: January 29, 2024, 01:50:18 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January 29, 2024, 11:33:59 am
You forgot the match, Andy.

Yep you're right Claire.

Gobshites the lot of them
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 45,069
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3091 on: January 29, 2024, 06:35:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on January 25, 2024, 08:19:01 pm
Nick's the type of guy who gets out of the shower to take a piss.

My missus goes mad when I piss in the shower, especially when it splashes on her legs.


She does shout at me, I just tell her that the ammonia cleans the pipes.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,295
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3092 on: January 29, 2024, 06:46:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 29, 2024, 06:35:41 pm
My missus goes mad when I piss in the shower, especially when it splashes on her legs.


She does shout at me, I just tell her that the ammonia cleans the pipes.
You piss on your wife in the shower, yet it's me you call the perv.  ;)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 109,844
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3093 on: January 29, 2024, 07:05:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 29, 2024, 06:35:41 pm
My missus goes mad when I piss in the shower, especially when it splashes on her legs.


She does shout at me, I just tell her that the ammonia cleans the pipes.

Is she in with you, or do you generate a lot of splash back. Trying to work out which is more minging.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 92,631
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3094 on: January 29, 2024, 07:11:33 pm
She is a Manc.  That makes a lot of difference.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

God's Left Peg

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3095 on: January 29, 2024, 09:17:56 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 25, 2024, 07:56:30 pm

I'll go all ipa's double ipa's,west coast,new england ipa's,cloudy fucking ipa's are way beyond foul,chewing a grapefruit would taste better,even P.B.R is better.

Agree on this.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,600
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3096 on: January 29, 2024, 10:36:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 29, 2024, 06:35:41 pm
My missus goes mad when I piss in the shower, especially when it splashes on her legs.


She does shout at me, I just tell her that the ammonia cleans the pipes.
WTF :lmao
RedDeadRejection

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3097 on: January 29, 2024, 11:21:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 29, 2024, 06:35:41 pm
My missus goes mad when I piss in the shower, especially when it splashes on her legs.


She does shout at me, I just tell her that the ammonia cleans the pipes.

Not my proudest...
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,082
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3098 on: Yesterday at 08:49:01 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 29, 2024, 06:35:41 pm
My missus goes mad when I piss in the shower, especially when it splashes on her legs.


She does shout at me, I just tell her that the ammonia cleans the pipes.
Would pay good money to watch a reality TV show filmed in your house
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,912
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3099 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:49:01 am
Would pay good money to watch a reality TV show filmed in your house

I can see Rob as a real life Jim Royle. ;D
#Sausages

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,733
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3100 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:49:01 am
Would pay good money to watch a reality TV show filmed in your house

If you want to watch Rob take a piss in the shower then you can just subscribe to his OnlyFans.
NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,291
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3101 on: Yesterday at 10:24:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 29, 2024, 06:35:41 pm
My missus goes mad when I piss in the shower, especially when it splashes on her legs.

She does shout at me, I just tell her that the ammonia cleans the pipes.
Jesus, Rob...  ;D  ;D  I want to do that too. But if I execute that plan, I could imagine that my wife would gather a few dozens of leeches,

put all of those bloodsucking predators inside a plastic bag, and wrap it tightly to my cock, with the head of my cock (I think it's called bellend in vulgar British slang) will be inside the plastic bag.

As a leeches' breakfast.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 45,069
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3102 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 am
I was messing about you daft bastards - I've never pissed on the wife ever.

Do piss in the shower though, but never ever in the bath.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,291
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 10:43:15 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:27:40 am
I was messing about you daft bastards - I've never pissed on the wife ever.

Do piss in the shower though, but never ever in the bath.
The worst that I have done was only pissing inside a swimming pool and pretending like there's nothing happen. I slurped the water with my tongue a few minutes later and it still tasted good though.

Like a mineral water.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,295
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 10:57:42 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 10:24:38 am
Jesus, Rob...  ;D  ;D  I want to do that too. But if I execute that plan, I could imagine that my wife would gather a few dozens of leeches,

put all of those bloodsucking predators inside a plastic bag, and wrap it tightly to my cock, with the head of my cock (I think it's called bellend in vulgar British slang) will be inside the plastic bag.

As a leeches' breakfast.
Some people would pay good money for that.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,295
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3105 on: Yesterday at 10:58:37 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:27:40 am
I was messing about you daft bastards - I've never pissed on the wife ever.

Do piss in the shower though, but never ever in the bath.
No backtracking now, Robert. The cat's out of the bag.  ;)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 109,844
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3106 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:58:37 am
No backtracking now, Robert. The cat's out of the bag.  ;)

NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,291
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3107 on: Yesterday at 11:20:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:10:42 am

Wait... Crosby Nick lives in the same neighbourhood as Rob?
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Claire.

  RAWK Staff.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,357
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3108 on: Yesterday at 11:20:36 am
okay okay, can we knock this weird shit off now.
NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,291
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3109 on: Yesterday at 11:20:56 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:57:42 am
Some people would pay good money for that.
;D
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Saltashscouse

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 771
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3110 on: Yesterday at 11:24:46 am
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 109,844
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3111 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:20:36 am
okay okay, can we knock this weird shit off now.

Sorry. :D
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 45,069
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:10:42 am


Seriously, that looks like the showers that they have in Motorway service stations.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3113 on: Yesterday at 02:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:10:42 am

seems I was completely wrong. obviously Nick doesn't get out of the shower to take a piss.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3114 on: Yesterday at 02:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:20:36 am
okay okay, can we knock this weird shit off now.
sorry Claire, didn't see your post .....
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,018
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3115 on: Yesterday at 02:44:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:27:40 am
I was messing about you daft bastards - I've never pissed on the wife ever.

Do piss in the shower though, but never ever in the bath.

:lmao

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,912
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3116 on: Yesterday at 07:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:20:36 am
okay okay, can we knock this weird piss off now.

 ;) ;D
#Sausages

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,863
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3117 on: Today at 10:38:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:27:40 am
I was messing about you daft bastards - I've never pissed on the wife ever.

Do piss in the shower though, but never ever in the bath.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3118 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
I think I've had one bath in the past 40+ years.  what a waste of time - showers are so much more efficient.
Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3119 on: Today at 03:20:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:56:14 pm
I think I've had one bath in the past 40+ years.  what a waste of time - showers are so much more efficient.

Efficient yes. But as a fat knacker my toes need extra care elsewhere 🤣
