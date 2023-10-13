Why are these people thick? They're making choices based on who they feel best represents them at the time.



Obviously not everyone who swings across from those two parties is thick but there is a heavy reliance on getting those less able to "read behind a headline" to make sure you win, either an election or a referendum. Why bother preaching to staunch labour or tory voters when they know they won't jump across. Better spend your energy on those who can be flipped on the basis of how you eat a Bacon Sandwich or scared by a poster showing migrants or unemployed people. This is why parties spend so much time on 'image' rather than content because those who determine an election outcome are often (not always) not that bothered by policy but by headlines.Anyway, it's an unpopular opinions thread and I just think there are quite a few thick people of voting age, I'd go for them as well if I wanted power.