« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 99260 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,999
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2920 on: October 13, 2023, 09:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 13, 2023, 09:36:01 pm
You saying I'm a dickhead because I rated Corbyn just isn't fair.

Absolutely correct. You are a brilliant lad and you liking Corbyn is a personal choice.

I don't like him, but I'm more annoyed I think because I initially did. Again, see the posts when he popped up. I thought he'd be awesome. He wasn't. I thought he'd unite Labour. He didn't. I thought he kick the Tories into touch. He did not.

If you think I was having a go at your then I apologise. I did not mean to.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,999
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2921 on: October 13, 2023, 09:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2023, 09:40:28 pm
It was a joke about getting thread mixed up

Have a lie down and stop being a tit

And I will say sorry to you as well mate.

Cracking poster and always one that I like to read :)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2922 on: October 13, 2023, 09:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 13, 2023, 09:41:31 pm
And I will say sorry to you as well mate.

Cracking poster and always one that I like to read :)


Apology accepted  :-*
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,418
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2923 on: October 13, 2023, 09:44:51 pm »
Heres one.

Commie  Bobby isnt a commie.  Hes far far too nice and reasonable ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,999
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2924 on: October 13, 2023, 09:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2023, 09:42:38 pm

Apology accepted  :-*

We might disagree, but I think we also do agree at times. We just want the best for everyone.

I think in their twisted way of 'dog eats dog' the Tories and the far right strive for the same thing.

It's just we think differently

I have had an interesting life. But I don't depend on anyone for anything. Never. Never have maybe never will.

But I think that there should be a safety net for those that need it. Needing stuff isn't a crime. It's something like the basics a real society provides.

The Tories have fucked us all. I want people to be safe and happy and I want to pay my taxes to make sure they are.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2925 on: October 13, 2023, 09:49:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 13, 2023, 09:44:51 pm
Heres one.

Commie  Bobby isnt a commie.  Hes far far too nice and reasonable ;D

If I didnt know better Id say you were shit stirring  after Andys grand appearance ;D

but I know better  :wave
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2926 on: October 13, 2023, 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 13, 2023, 09:44:51 pm
Heres one.

Heres another

Mrs Brown Boys is intelligent well written comedy
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2927 on: October 13, 2023, 09:56:17 pm »
Oh for the record, in case it gets misinterpreted (Andy) - I also think Commie Bobbie is lovely
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,999
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2928 on: October 13, 2023, 10:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2023, 09:56:17 pm
Oh for the record, in case it gets misinterpreted (Andy) - I also think Commie Bobbie is lovely

I'd vote for him above Corbyn
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,418
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2929 on: October 13, 2023, 10:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2023, 09:56:17 pm
Oh for the record, in case it gets misinterpreted (Andy) - I also think Commie Bobbie is lovely
He genuinely is .

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2930 on: October 13, 2023, 10:04:57 pm »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,781
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2931 on: October 13, 2023, 10:13:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 13, 2023, 10:03:34 pm
He genuinely is .

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2023, 10:04:57 pm
I know mate

Let's not be too hasty, I need to know his breakfast item rankings before judging,
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2932 on: October 13, 2023, 10:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 13, 2023, 10:13:58 pm
Let's not be too hasty, I need to know his breakfast item rankings before judging,
could be one of:
- egg and bacon
- egg sausage and bacon
- egg and spam
- egg bacon and spam
- egg bacon sausage and spam
- spam bacon sausage and spam
- spam egg spam spam bacon and spam
- spam sausage spam spam bacon spam tomato and spam.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,999
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2933 on: October 13, 2023, 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2023, 10:26:52 pm
could be one of:
- egg and bacon
- egg sausage and bacon
- egg and spam
- egg bacon and spam
- egg bacon sausage and spam
- spam bacon sausage and spam
- spam egg spam spam bacon and spam
- spam sausage spam spam bacon spam tomato and spam.

Best brekkie

4 sausage
Eggs
Hash Browns (English ones, not that American fucking shite)
Heinz Baked Beans
Fried mushrooms


/fuck. off. com.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2934 on: October 13, 2023, 10:32:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2023, 10:26:52 pm
could be one of:
- egg and bacon
- egg sausage and bacon
- egg and spam
- egg bacon and spam
- egg bacon sausage and spam
- spam bacon sausage and spam
- spam egg spam spam bacon and spam
- spam sausage spam spam bacon spam tomato and spam.

Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,243
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2935 on: October 13, 2023, 11:02:58 pm »
FFS Andy
How to destruct a thread  :duh
« Last Edit: October 13, 2023, 11:17:12 pm by John C »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,999
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2936 on: October 13, 2023, 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 13, 2023, 11:02:58 pm
FFS Andy
How to destruct an thread  :duh

a thread ;)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2937 on: October 13, 2023, 11:41:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 13, 2023, 11:02:58 pm
FFS Andy
How to destruct a thread  :duh

Dont ban him - Were used to it



Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,282
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2938 on: October 14, 2023, 12:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2023, 11:41:58 pm
Dont ban him - Were used to it

Brothers (and for the Sisters at the back of the room) Maybe we should have a democratic poll to ban Andy.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,276
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2939 on: October 14, 2023, 01:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2023, 07:06:13 pm
;D

Plenty more where they came from John

Sausages wrapped in bacon. Best of both worlds.

Youre welcome.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2940 on: October 14, 2023, 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 14, 2023, 12:55:30 pm
Brothers (and for the Sisters at the back of the room) Maybe we should have a democratic poll to ban Andy.

 ;D

I like it

Andy should set it up
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,999
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2941 on: October 14, 2023, 02:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 14, 2023, 01:15:58 pm
;D

I like it

Andy should set it up

RIP Andy :(

;)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2942 on: October 17, 2023, 08:32:12 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 14, 2023, 12:55:30 pm
Brothers (and for the Sisters at the back of the room) Maybe we should have a democratic poll to ban Andy.

Is the result advisory or mandatory?

Supermajority or basic?

Vote again if the margin is too tight?
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,789
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2943 on: October 17, 2023, 04:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 13, 2023, 09:13:46 pm
Not sure I brought Blair up, but this is the unpopular thread to be fair.

I imagine that most people here think Corbyn is Jesus re-incarnated.

I think he's a fucking twat. Thus. This thread. I probably am more or less alone. He's a c*nt. Cares nothing for the people of this country and never did a fucking days work in his shitbag life x


Every single leader of the labour party (possibly not John Smith) has been unable to see past their own ego which is telling them they are the best Labour can get, they are usually wrong and the Tories thrive off that.


Miliband, Brown, Corbyn, whatever their politics could never win an election but they saw themselves as the solution. They were not and everybody knew it (except their closest sycophants)


Labour's problem is being acceptable to the thick people who swing between Labour and Tory, getting in is the problem which is why only 3 labour leaders have managed it since the war whilst 9 Tories have done it in the same period.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,336
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2944 on: October 17, 2023, 05:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 17, 2023, 04:58:39 pm
Labour's problem is being acceptable to the thick people who swing between Labour and Tory

Why are these people thick?  They're making choices based on who they feel best represents them at the time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,789
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2945 on: October 17, 2023, 11:57:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 17, 2023, 05:02:10 pm
Why are these people thick?  They're making choices based on who they feel best represents them at the time.
Obviously not everyone who swings across from those two parties is thick but there is a heavy reliance on getting those less able to "read behind a headline" to make sure you win, either an election or a referendum. Why bother preaching to staunch labour or tory voters when they know they won't jump across. Better spend your energy on those who can be flipped on the basis of how you eat a Bacon Sandwich or scared by a poster showing migrants or unemployed people. This is why parties spend so much time on 'image' rather than content because those who determine an election outcome are often (not always) not that bothered by policy but by headlines.
Anyway, it's an unpopular opinions thread and I just think there are quite a few thick people of voting age, I'd go for them as well if I wanted power.
« Last Edit: October 18, 2023, 12:07:52 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,917
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2946 on: October 18, 2023, 12:06:32 am »
Bacon sandwich over a sausage sandwich? You have my vote, Nova
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2947 on: November 8, 2023, 09:33:25 pm »
If I were 40 years younger, Id be more into Women's footy than men's
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,556
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 04:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  8, 2023, 09:33:25 pm
If I were 40 years younger, Id be more into Women's footy than men's
Can I ask why? Its obviously less ruined than mens football and whilst it has improved a lot and continues to do so, its massively inferior entertainment to the mens game. I know we should try and see it as a different product but its really not fun to watch, which isnt a gender thing, because athletics, tennis, golf, boxing etc are all just as enjoyable to watch regardless of gender.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,282
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 05:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on October 18, 2023, 12:06:32 am
Bacon sandwich over a sausage sandwich? You have my vote, Nova

Bacon sandwich all the time.

At least you can see the slice of bacon, fuck knows what goes into a sausage.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 