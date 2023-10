Michael Jackson was the most overrated popstar in history.



He was nothing without Quincy Jones.



Everything after Bad (which was pretty average anyway) was nothing but self-indulgent shite.



His records should be boycotted by TV & radio in the same way Garry Glitter's are, because Jackson was an evil nonce.

They won't be because even though he was almost certainly guilty, he was never found guilty so there's an element of deniability. I actually think that, much like James Brown, Elvis or Madonna, Jackson is very underrated as a musical figure because he never played an instrument. Spectacular voice (listen to his cover of Ain't No Sunshine), one of if not the greatest dancer in pop history and very underrated as both a writer and co-producer.Most of his biggest solo hits, including Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, Beat It, Billie Jean and most of Bad were written solely by Jackson. I could go into more detail production wise, but Off the Wall is very much a Quincy Jones album, their work on Thriller is about equal and Bad is very much a Michael Jackson production. You can hear their individual styles in the stuff they did separately in that era - Jones on We Are the World or George Benson's Give me the Night and Jacko's on Diana Ross's Muscles or Rebbie Jackson's Centipede for example.