How is Gervais a rip-off artist? If anything, people have ripped him off. Aside from The Office, which is far superior to the tame American version, you've got Extras, where you can draw a straight line to things like Call My Agent and Episodes, and he more or less invented the modern comedy podcast back in the mid-2000s.
I haven't liked anything he's done in a long time and I've never rated his stand up, but Gervais' influence is undeniable. Far superior to a hack like Mike Schur, who began by heavily leaning on Gervais' work before embarking on a career made up of one cutesy kerrr-azy co-worker show after another.
Ludicrous stance there sir (i hope that one word doesn't detract from the comedy recommmendations herein). It seems lazy.
Schur has done WAY more for comedy than Gervais and it isn't even close. "Undeniable" influence? What, twenty years ago, in a small pond?
The Good Place alone shits on anything Gervais has done. Nasty elements to Gervais's work.. The humility of The Good Place astonished me; the art of it, the thought....It's just in a better place than fucking "Extras"
- The Good Place is an excellent philosophical comedy, really a high watermark for sitcoms, a peak of the genre for sure - ask anyone - anyone serious. (Serious defined as having watched the show.)
- The "US" Office (I mean, at this, point, just shut the fuck up and watch it, it's mainstream for a reason, get over it) - just witness the joke machine this becomes when the dowdy first couple of episodes are over (based on Gervais' scripts)
- Parks and Rec's funny, haven't watched the shit out of it but it belongs on this list, it deserves flack why?
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: feels a bit lame now the Guardian are onto it
. Maybe they'll run an article on other comedies I watch, I hope so, laughter is in short supply my friend, I post only out of love.
That's a stunning, solid block of comedy there, anybody, watch the shit out of any one of those shows and you'll find an energy, an expertise and deft touch, relatable, straight-up FUNNY as fuck, just giving a thumbs up to shows I like... Schur has the magic touch.
----
For the attention of the Guardian or anyone who wants something funny to watch, I reckon the following shows are boss
- Party Down. Has to be up there with Curb at points, I mean, it's a brilliant concept. And it's back. The little sitcom that could. Doing that rare thing: coming back from the dead, but good
See: this review if you don't trust this failed actor
(Are WE having FUN yet??)
It may seem my tastes are transatlantic but not all the comedy shows I love are American.
- What We Do In the Shadows, i think we should claim as a somewhat British product if you care
- People just do nothing
is funny, pirate radio station in Brentford
- Stath Lets Flats
is brilliant, criminally underseen, stupid lettings agent with a bravura performance
I haven't even seen Phoneshop, or Inside Number 9
But yeah this was a bit of a tangent. Maybe I'm totally 100% wrong. Gervais forever yay it's great to fit in
Was watching People Just Do Nothing with my mate Ed today. It's well funny. That's what these shows are for; for enjoying.
I consider myself generally up-to-date with decent comedy shows. Not an expert by any means. I simply don't think you can seriously compare Schur and Gervais, unless it's by species or dew point. One is a titan of comedy, the other a nasty bugger who rode his fluke out into the bland wide mainstream, enjoy it Mr Gervais, the pantheon, but you never raised a chuckle out of me.