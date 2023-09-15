« previous next »
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2680 on: September 15, 2023, 09:21:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 15, 2023, 09:18:18 pm
Which is every episode ;)

Apparently the crew used to turn the aircon right down for some odd reason ;D
and for some reason she and the other actors never noticed the effect it had  :)
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2681 on: September 15, 2023, 09:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 15, 2023, 09:12:51 pm
Mrs Brown's Boys, Citizen Khan or anything with James Corden. Again not an unpopular opinion.

I wasn't around then so might be wrong but those 70's comedies mentioned weren't that bad I don't think, not for me but I can see why people liked them. Obviously they seemed old hat when the likes of Not The Nine O Clock News, Blackadder and The Young Ones rolled around.

Gavin and Stacy is a good TV show

Offline Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2682 on: September 15, 2023, 09:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 15, 2023, 09:26:10 pm
Gavin and Stacy is a good TV show



Seen bits of it but never watched it properly to be fair but it's got James Corden in it so in my head, it's on par with the likes of Hi-De-Hi.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2683 on: September 15, 2023, 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 15, 2023, 09:33:14 pm
Seen bits of it but never watched it properly to be fair but it's got James Corden in it so in my head, it's on par with the likes of Hi-De-Hi.

High praise indeed.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2684 on: September 15, 2023, 09:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 15, 2023, 09:33:14 pm
Seen bits of it but never watched it properly to be fair but it's got James Corden in it so in my head, it's on par with the likes of Hi-De-Hi.

Exactly why i've never watched Gavin & Stacy, because of James Corden

Same reason why i've never watched The Office, as i can't stand Ricky Gervais.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2685 on: September 15, 2023, 09:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 15, 2023, 09:18:07 pm
Also, not sure what the consensus is on RAWK but Catherine Tate was insanely popular for a while and I never got it.
Shite.
I never ever got French and Saunders either.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2686 on: September 15, 2023, 10:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 15, 2023, 09:55:59 pm
Exactly why i've never watched Gavin & Stacy, because of James Corden

Same reason why i've never watched The Office, as i can't stand Ricky Gervais.

If youd watched the first series when it came out youd barely have heard of him. Not really a fan of his recent stuff and havent really seen any of his stand up but I can still watch The Office and Extras still enjoy them.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2687 on: September 15, 2023, 10:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 15, 2023, 09:55:59 pm
Exactly why i've never watched Gavin & Stacy, because of James Corden

Same reason why i've never watched The Office, as i can't stand Ricky Gervais.

Cant stand Gervais either, but The Office is a must see.
Offline Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2688 on: September 15, 2023, 11:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 15, 2023, 09:55:59 pm
Exactly why i've never watched Gavin & Stacy, because of James Corden

Same reason why i've never watched The Office, as i can't stand Ricky Gervais.

Agree with Nick, I saw it before I realised Gervais was an obnoxious arse, so still love it.
Online mattD

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2689 on: September 15, 2023, 11:12:14 pm »
Game of Thrones is and was always awful. And its fanbase are just weirdos.
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2690 on: September 15, 2023, 11:16:40 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September 15, 2023, 11:12:14 pm
Game of Thrones is and was always awful. And its fanbase are just weirdos.
one of the best TV shows ever produced.

until the last season of course ....
Offline John C

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2691 on: September 15, 2023, 11:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 15, 2023, 09:58:54 pm
Shite.
I never ever got French and Saunders either.
I thought Catherine Tate has some really unique and superb humour that got in to me, but I completely agree about French & Saunders. They never had the ability to make me laugh at all.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2692 on: Yesterday at 02:19:36 am »
Quote from: mattD on September 15, 2023, 11:12:14 pm
Game of Thrones is and was always awful. And its fanbase are just weirdos.
I let most of the bad sitcom opinions go but this is just bizarre, like slagging off The Wire or Boardwalk Empire. GOT wasn't perfect but no show in the past 15 years has had anywhere near the same amount and breadth of great characters and set pieces. I can't think of anything that's come near.
Online God's Left Peg

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2693 on: Yesterday at 08:31:34 am »
I like Ricky Gervais. Comic genius.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2694 on: Yesterday at 08:40:41 am »
Surely liking Gervais is the popular, very mainstream opinion.

I think he is a talentless ripoff artist extraordinaire, and the only thing he's done is inspire a brilliant US comedy - the lineage of the US Office is brilliant, especially if you trace it to later sitcoms (as you should, with Michael Schur to Brooklyn 99 and The Good Place)

Gervais: a little unfunny fish in a small pond.

See also: Del Boy falling through the bar. Maybe once upon a time that was something, but I worry about anyone holding that up as a comedic highlight in the year of our dark lord 20+23


----

best british sitcoms of the last decade:

People Just Do Nothing, and Stath Lets Flats
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2695 on: Yesterday at 08:41:54 am »
Quote from: mattD on September 15, 2023, 11:12:14 pm
Game of Thrones is and was always awful. And its fanbase are just weirdos.
Never seen it, fantasy peaked at Tolkien and got increasingly more derivative

Tolkien's got fuck-all on real myths and legends anyway

And the Lord of the Rings books have some godawful prose

Edit: I will die one day having not seen Star Wars
Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2696 on: Yesterday at 08:42:36 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:41:54 am
Never seen it, fantasy peaked at Tolkien and got increasingly more derivative

Lots of tits on display, early series was soft porn
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2697 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:42:36 am
Lots of tits on display, early series was soft porn

Explains a lot  ;D
Offline tubby

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2698 on: Yesterday at 10:06:54 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:40:41 am
See also: Del Boy falling through the bar. Maybe once upon a time that was something, but I worry about anyone holding that up as a comedic highlight in the year of our dark lord 20+23

Not having that.  It being played a million times over has lessened how funny it is, but that was an absolutely brilliant bit of physical comedy, everything about it is great.  The set up, the way he falls, Trigger looking around for him, Del Boy getting back up in a state, and then him hurrying Trig out of the bar.  It's an incredible little scene.
Offline GoldenGloves25

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2699 on: Yesterday at 10:07:58 am »
"Comedian" Paul Smith is about as funny as some bad news at the hospital.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2700 on: Yesterday at 10:20:52 am »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 10:07:58 am
"Comedian" Paul Smith is about as funny as some bad news at the hospital.

But Clothes Designer Paul Smith is a scream. :D
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2701 on: Yesterday at 10:37:44 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:40:41 am
Surely liking Gervais is the popular, very mainstream opinion.

I think he is a talentless ripoff artist extraordinaire, and the only thing he's done is inspire a brilliant US comedy - the lineage of the US Office is brilliant, especially if you trace it to later sitcoms (as you should, with Michael Schur to Brooklyn 99 and The Good Place)

Gervais: a little unfunny fish in a small pond.
How is Gervais a rip-off artist? If anything, people have ripped him off. Aside from The Office, which is far superior to the tame American version, you've got Extras, where you can draw a straight line to things like Call My Agent and Episodes, and he more or less invented the modern comedy podcast back in the mid-2000s.

I haven't liked anything he's done in a long time and I've never rated his stand up, but Gervais' influence is undeniable. Far superior to a hack like Mike Schur, who began by heavily leaning on Gervais' work before embarking on a career made up of one cutesy kerrr-azy co-worker show after another.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2702 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 am »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 08:31:34 am
I like Ricky Gervais

Some people just take things too far
Offline rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2703 on: Yesterday at 11:15:47 am »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 10:07:58 am
"Comedian" Paul Smith is about as funny as some bad news at the hospital.

Seen him live and he's funny
Online Ghost Town

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2704 on: Yesterday at 01:03:51 pm »
Load of blithering shite being spoken here, but hey, if you can't do that in the Unpopular Opinions thread then where can you?

Carry on!

:)
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2705 on: Yesterday at 01:30:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:06:54 am
Not having that.  It being played a million times over has lessened how funny it is, but that was an absolutely brilliant bit of physical comedy, everything about it is great.  The set up, the way he falls, Trigger looking around for him, Del Boy getting back up in a state, and then him hurrying Trig out of the bar.  It's an incredible little scene.
That and the chandelier but you can only see them once really, that's what the humour is, the surprise (and I do not like OFAH at all)
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 12:03:31 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:37:44 am
How is Gervais a rip-off artist? If anything, people have ripped him off. Aside from The Office, which is far superior to the tame American version, you've got Extras, where you can draw a straight line to things like Call My Agent and Episodes, and he more or less invented the modern comedy podcast back in the mid-2000s.

I haven't liked anything he's done in a long time and I've never rated his stand up, but Gervais' influence is undeniable. Far superior to a hack like Mike Schur, who began by heavily leaning on Gervais' work before embarking on a career made up of one cutesy kerrr-azy co-worker show after another.

Ludicrous stance there sir (i hope that one word doesn't detract from the comedy recommmendations herein). It seems lazy.

Schur has done WAY more for comedy than Gervais and it isn't even close. "Undeniable" influence? What, twenty years ago, in a small pond?

The Good Place alone shits on anything Gervais has done. Nasty elements to Gervais's work.. The humility of The Good Place astonished me; the art of it, the thought....It's just in a better place than fucking "Extras"

- The Good Place is an excellent philosophical comedy, really a high watermark for sitcoms,  a peak of the genre for sure - ask anyone - anyone serious. (Serious defined as having watched the show.)
- The "US" Office (I  mean, at this, point, just shut the fuck up and watch it, it's mainstream for a reason, get over it) - just witness the joke machine this becomes when the dowdy first couple of episodes are over (based on Gervais' scripts)
- Parks and Rec's funny, haven't watched the shit out of it but it belongs on this list, it deserves flack why?
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: feels a bit lame now the Guardian are onto it. Maybe they'll run an article on other comedies I watch, I hope so, laughter is in short supply my friend, I post only out of love.

That's a stunning, solid block of comedy there, anybody, watch the shit out of any one of those shows and you'll find an energy, an expertise and deft touch, relatable, straight-up FUNNY as fuck, just giving a thumbs up to shows I like... Schur has the magic touch.
----

For the attention of the Guardian or anyone who wants something funny to watch, I reckon the following shows are boss

- Party Down. Has to be up there with Curb at points, I mean, it's a brilliant concept. And it's back. The little sitcom that could. Doing that rare thing: coming back from the dead, but good
See: this review if you don't trust this failed actor (Are WE having FUN yet??)

It may seem my tastes are transatlantic but not all the comedy shows I love are American.

- What We Do In the Shadows, i think we should claim as a somewhat British product if you care
- People just do nothing is funny, pirate radio station in Brentford
- Stath Lets Flats is brilliant, criminally underseen, stupid lettings agent with a bravura performance

I haven't even seen Phoneshop, or Inside Number 9

But yeah this was a bit of a tangent. Maybe I'm totally 100% wrong. Gervais forever yay it's great to fit in

Was watching People Just Do Nothing with my mate Ed today. It's well funny. That's what these shows are for; for enjoying.

I consider myself generally up-to-date with decent comedy shows. Not an expert by any means. I simply don't think you can seriously compare Schur and Gervais, unless it's by species or dew point. One is a titan of comedy, the other a nasty bugger who rode his fluke out into the bland wide mainstream, enjoy it Mr Gervais, the pantheon, but you never raised a chuckle out of me.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 12:06:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:06:54 am
Not having that.  It being played a million times over has lessened how funny it is, but that was an absolutely brilliant bit of physical comedy, everything about it is great.  The set up, the way he falls, Trigger looking around for him, Del Boy getting back up in a state, and then him hurrying Trig out of the bar.  It's an incredible little scene.

I'll grant you that

but then there's, yknow... everything else, comedy didn't die at that point.

They should do a gender-swapped remake of Only Fools and Horses. (To go with the American remake that got cancelled)
Offline John C

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2708 on: Today at 12:08:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:15:47 am
Seen him live and he's funny
His audience interaction is as good as it gets comically imo. His stories away from that aspect of his gig are very disappointing.
He's a very funny bloke isn't he mate.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2709 on: Today at 01:30:25 am »
Merrie Melodies has the superior theme tune (to Looney Tunes)
