Not the Nine O'Clock News was ace. I loved "I like trucking" and "I like Bouncing"
Its all about winning shiny things.
I've never really found The Young Ones all that good either, but I think it's because I watched it long after it had finished. Expect that if you caught it when it was live it would've been different.
Elton: The Young Ones, Upstart Crow, The Thin Blue Line. I was never a massive fan of his stand up persona but he's a good writer. Curtis: Not the Nine O'Clock News, Spitting Image, Mr Bean, Vicar of Dibley, Four Weddings & a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones Diary, Love Actually...Not all to my taste but that's some output.
& most of those shows & movies are well overrated.
Surprised there isn't a user on here called Toxteth O'Grady.
