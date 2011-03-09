« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 89400 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,443
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2640 on: September 13, 2023, 12:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 12, 2023, 07:37:29 pm
Not the Nine O'Clock News was ace. I loved "I like trucking" and "I like Bouncing" :D

Kinda lingers...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,632
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2641 on: September 13, 2023, 12:29:55 pm »
Beware of the one they call Terry Wogan
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,524
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2642 on: September 13, 2023, 12:33:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on September 12, 2023, 10:31:58 am
I've never really found The Young Ones all that good either, but I think it's because I watched it long after it had finished.  Expect that if you caught it when it was live it would've been different.

Watched it live at the time and thought it was 'Right on!' as Rik would say

Logged
Meh

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,265
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2643 on: September 13, 2023, 12:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 13, 2023, 12:17:42 pm
Elton: The Young Ones, Upstart Crow, The Thin Blue Line. I was never a massive fan of his stand up persona but he's a good writer.

Curtis: Not the Nine O'Clock News, Spitting Image, Mr Bean, Vicar of Dibley, Four Weddings & a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones Diary, Love Actually...

Not all to my taste but that's some output.

& most of those shows & movies are well overrated.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,443
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2644 on: September 13, 2023, 12:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 13, 2023, 12:36:31 pm
& most of those shows & movies are well overrated.

Maybe - like I say, not to my taste, but you can't say they didn't do anything apart from Blackadder.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,632
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 01:27:33 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 12, 2023, 02:17:57 pm
Surprised there isn't a user on here called Toxteth O'Grady.
Ahem...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=37380

Not been active for a while, too busy stuffing marshmellows up their nostril I expect
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 