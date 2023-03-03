This country has a very weird mentality when it comes to work, that you must be willing to go above and beyond in order to progress your career and personal life comes second.



I've always said that the three biggest betrayals of mankind are religion, patriotism and the work ethic. All are constructs of those looking to control the population. The powerful and the rich exploiting the masses for their own gain.When I include the work ethic I don't mean that people should be lazy. Working hard at life and making the best life for yourself, your family, your environment etc is extremely worthwhile and such a positive thing. It also gives purpose and meaning to lives.My issue is that what is known as the work ethic is something imposed on the masses by the rich and powerful. They frame it as a noble thing, when the reality is more about flogging yourself to death in order to make those at the top even more powerful and more rich. They get to live, while the masses struggle to just survive. It's basically exploitation dressed up as a noble code of ethics.Patriotism is similar. The rich and powerful get you to give up your life for their stupidity and their mistakes while they hide away in bunkers. They also make you believe it's noble to do so.Religion. Well that's been controlling and manipulating human beings pretty much forever.The lot of it is about controlling and manipulating you. We are indoctrinated from birth so we know no different.