Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 66472 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2120 on: March 3, 2023, 10:56:00 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 27, 2023, 03:07:39 pm
Not everyone who comes from London is a cockney.

Not sure if it's true now, with the urbanisation of London, but at one time definition of a true cockney is someone born within earshot of the bells of St Mary-le-Bow church.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2121 on: March 3, 2023, 11:03:20 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 23, 2023, 04:16:43 pm
Anyone posting this type of post should be perma banned.

Did we ever receive a response to this shite by the way?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2122 on: March 3, 2023, 11:07:11 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  3, 2023, 10:56:00 am
Not sure if it's true now, with the urbanisation of London, but at one time definition of a true cockney is someone born within earshot of the bells of St Mary-le-Bow church.

Does that mean you cant have a deaf Cockney?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2123 on: March 3, 2023, 11:49:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  3, 2023, 11:07:11 am
Does that mean you cant have a deaf Cockney?

That's why they always say 'ere
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2124 on: March 3, 2023, 12:01:25 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  3, 2023, 10:08:55 am
Darren Farley is highly unfunny.

Hi Steven.  :wave

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/naYedKpstsU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/naYedKpstsU</a>
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2125 on: March 3, 2023, 01:57:53 pm »
Pedantic bastards are annoying, especially those that know what is being said, but have to be arsey about absolutely everything.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2126 on: March 3, 2023, 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  3, 2023, 01:57:53 pm
Pedantic bastards are annoying, especially those who that know what is being said, but have to be arsey about absolutely everything.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2127 on: March 3, 2023, 02:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 24, 2023, 02:37:32 pm
Formula 1 is boring and not even a sport.

I thought this was a general consensus.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2128 on: March 3, 2023, 02:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  3, 2023, 01:57:53 pm
Pedantic bastards are annoying, especially those that know what is being said, but have to be arsey about absolutely everything.

Bernard Woolley character in Yes Minister/Yes Prime Minister, is brilliant with his pedantry.  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2129 on: March 3, 2023, 02:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  3, 2023, 10:56:00 am
Not sure if it's true now, with the urbanisation of London, but at one time definition of a true cockney is someone born within earshot of the bells of St Mary-le-Bow church.

I used to walk past that church and was surprised at where it actually is, I'd always assumed it was in Bow. Must be loud ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 05:04:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 24, 2023, 02:37:32 pm
Formula 1 is boring and not even a sport.
Just seen an advert where the narrator starts by saying "many people think F1 is not a real sport" followed by some dramatic music and racing scenes explaining why it's so great :lmao any sport that needs to do that is automatically shite
