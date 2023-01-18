I actually enjoyed lockdown, especially the first one.
Time spent with the family. Local days out walking with the kids and dog. We went a bit further afield, too, and there was a brilliant lack of crowds. Working from home. Supermarkets were devoid of people inside (albeit you sometimes had to queue). Fuel prices tanked.
I obviously have to caveat that by saying I wish the whole Covid episode hadn't happened at all. Hundreds of thousands died in this country alone, it brought misery and economic ruin to millions, cost taxpayers £trillions globally, we're still living with the financial impacts (from supply chain issues to interest rates) now and for the foreseeable.
with you there
obviously horrible horrible terrible time for 100s and 1000s of people and even lost an aunty and my own girl was really bad for weeks when we caught it
but yeh, you could hear the birds having a great time without the traffic noise
even queueing up outside the shops people would be more tolerant - and would even talk to you and have a sense of humour about the whole thing
i volunteer on the canals (yeh yeh yeh sad git i know) and when we were only allowed so many hours to go outside i would always wear my hi-vis and badge and would stay out much much longer hoping that if the police ever questioned me then my volunteer status would get me out of any trouble
was funny though because wearing the hi-vis, every person outside i met on the canal would go into respectful behaviour and would smile at me and nod as if i was going to question them or something - and here's me breaking the rules
but i never mixed - to be honest, i was happy not to see a lot of my extended family and it was a great 'excuse'
in saying all that - hope it never happens again