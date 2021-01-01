autotune is today's version of lip-synching.
Rosie Jones isn't funny.
Tiktok should be removed from app stores.
I'm a Celebrity is absolutely terrible drivel and Ant & Dec need to fuck off.
I'm a Celebrity is absolutely terrible drivel and Ant & Dec need to fuck off.
I get why people hate Ant and Dec, it's the same kind of smugness that turns people off Lineker. But they are absolute monsters at their job, unbelievably slick and bounce off each other so well. I can respect how good they've got at their craft.
But they are absolute monsters at their job, unbelievably slick and bounce off each other so well.
Presenting a TV show isn't a job?
Damon Albarn has more talent in his little finger than the Gallagher brothers combined. Just look at what hes done with Blur and Gorillaz, the man is a genius and deserves his flowers.(This might not be such an unpopular opinion on here but it is when Ive spoken to people about the same subject in Liverpool).
Blur & Oasis are way overrated imo, i much more prefer Manic Street Preachers, JDB has more talent than all of them, & very underrated guitarist too.
Blur, Oasis and The Manic Street Preachers were overrated. Much preferred Ocean Colour Scene.
All four are overrated
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.88]