Blur & Oasis are way overrated imo, i much more prefer Manic Street Preachers, JDB has more talent than all of them, & very underrated guitarist too.



I find Albarn an absolute bellend, and similarly don't think that much of Blur's music. But he is talented - as his stuff with Gorillaz proves.The Gallagher pricks, on the other hand, stumbled on a rich seam of 'right place, right time' and milked it for all its worth. The elder prick had enough material for two albums that seemed great but were very 'of that time' and haven't aged at all well. Everything after that was derivative dung.