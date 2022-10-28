« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 47326 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1480 on: October 28, 2022, 07:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 28, 2022, 06:34:07 pm
Can't say I've ever been to a Greggs or eaten anything from there. No real desire to.

Didn't realise they were highly rated

You cultural naïf...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,946
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1481 on: October 28, 2022, 07:16:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 28, 2022, 07:01:35 pm
Whereas Greggs doorways.........................

Finger foods?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,190
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1482 on: October 28, 2022, 07:24:15 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,607
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1483 on: October 28, 2022, 07:26:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on October 28, 2022, 07:02:00 pm
You cultural naïf...
Ghostie 'slumming' it...

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,304
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1484 on: October 28, 2022, 07:51:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 28, 2022, 07:01:35 pm
Whereas Greggs doorways.........................

Finger licking good.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,595
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1485 on: October 28, 2022, 10:47:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 28, 2022, 07:24:15 pm
Fishy fingers?

Or to quote Penny Lane - Fish and Finger Pie.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,201
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1486 on: October 31, 2022, 10:17:07 am »
Greenhalgh's is always superior to Greggs.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1487 on: October 31, 2022, 10:30:00 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 31, 2022, 10:17:07 am
Greenhalgh's is always superior to Greggs.

O'Briens is the base that all sandwich shops must exceed. You can't possibly go lower.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1488 on: October 31, 2022, 10:49:32 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 31, 2022, 10:17:07 am
Greenhalgh's is always superior to Greggs.

How are the doorways? Wide open?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1489 on: October 31, 2022, 01:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 28, 2022, 07:26:32 pm
Ghostie 'slumming' it...


;D

And a sugar puffs sandwich to go with that my good man. And a babycham for the lady. Come on, come on. Lickety split!

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1490 on: October 31, 2022, 02:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 31, 2022, 01:13:30 pm
And a sugar puffs sandwich

jeeziz, had a sugar butty flashback reading that.   

ah, those were the days.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,901
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1491 on: October 31, 2022, 10:49:00 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October 28, 2022, 05:50:06 pm
Greggs is the most overrated food place in the UK. People go on about it like it's some jewel of British cuisine, which in it's self isn't much to sing about anyway.
You meant to say Nando's right?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,201
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1492 on: November 1, 2022, 10:33:37 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on October 31, 2022, 10:49:00 pm
You meant to say Nando's right?

100%. Bland, dry chicken with an outstanding marketing team.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1493 on: November 1, 2022, 11:05:06 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November  1, 2022, 10:33:37 am
100%. Bland, dry chicken with an outstanding marketing team.


I make it nicer myself
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,859
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1494 on: November 1, 2022, 11:07:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2022, 11:05:06 am

I make it nicer myself
Do you use your own special sauce?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1495 on: November 1, 2022, 06:06:36 pm »
Hmm. Nando's is another place I've never been to. Doesn't seem like I'm missing out...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,595
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1496 on: November 1, 2022, 06:09:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 31, 2022, 02:01:38 pm
jeeziz, had a sugar butty flashback reading that.   

ah, those were the days.

Didnt sugar butties give you worms?

As a kid I had nightmares about worms heads popping in and out of my arsehole.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,965
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1497 on: November 1, 2022, 06:13:28 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  1, 2022, 06:09:19 pm
Didnt sugar butties give you worms?

As a kid I had nightmares about worms heads popping in and out of my arsehole.

i'm saying nothing  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1498 on: November 1, 2022, 06:29:11 pm »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1499 on: November 4, 2022, 02:41:46 pm »
Fireworks are great
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1500 on: November 4, 2022, 02:53:44 pm »
Fireworks are a complete waste of money, and a health and fire hazard, that every person on the planet can easily live without.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,610
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1501 on: November 4, 2022, 03:57:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  4, 2022, 02:53:44 pm
Fireworks are a complete waste of money, and a health and fire hazard, that every person on the planet can easily live without.

Fireworks are ace when done properly, I love seeing a proper display.

Selling massive ones to the public should be banned though.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1502 on: November 4, 2022, 04:19:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  4, 2022, 02:53:44 pm
Fireworks are a complete waste of money, and a health and fire hazard, that every person on the planet can easily live without.

They're great for winding up the neighbours though :D
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,712
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1503 on: November 4, 2022, 07:09:55 pm »
They're shit. Nothing but a nuisance to both people and pets. All fireworks look the same as they did 15 years ago, they're not coming out with anything new, so that makes them even more shit.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,902
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1504 on: November 4, 2022, 07:38:41 pm »
Yeah, but bangers are fucking boss when you're between 6 and 12
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,046
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1505 on: November 4, 2022, 11:29:34 pm »
Id suggest you all swerve Hounslow, Southall and Wembley on Diwali if you dont like fireworks, it looks and sounds like the opening scenes of Desert Storm each year!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,859
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1506 on: November 5, 2022, 12:12:04 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on November  4, 2022, 11:29:34 pm
Id suggest you all swerve Hounslow, Southall and Wembley on Diwali if you dont like fireworks, it looks and sounds like the opening scenes of Desert Storm each year!
We have Indian friends and we go to theirs to celebrate Diwali every year.
Great company, great food, great fireworks, great time  :thumbup
They still haven't converted me to worship Ganesha though  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,853
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1507 on: November 17, 2022, 11:25:40 pm »
This influx of singers like Jamie Webster and Gerry Cinnamon are fucking awful.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,968
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1508 on: Yesterday at 02:33:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 17, 2022, 11:25:40 pm
This influx of singers like Jamie Webster and Gerry Cinnamon are fucking awful.


I originally read that as Sally Cinnamon ;D, but agreed, theres too many bland, over commercial, over hyped singers right now.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1509 on: Yesterday at 02:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:33:11 pm
theres too many bland, over commercial, over hyped singers right now.
autotune should be banned.  anyone who uses it constantly cannot be described as a singer.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,358
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1510 on: Yesterday at 09:08:01 pm »
Which singers use auto tune?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1511 on: Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:08:01 pm
Which singers use auto tune?
tons of them.
the first I heard of it was Cher ("Believe").
a quick google search ... tons of "top names" ....

https://audiocaptain.com/singers-that-use-autotune/

(surprised the Weeknd isn't on there)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,387
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 02:14:25 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
tons of them.
the first I heard of it was Cher ("Believe").
a quick google search ... tons of "top names" ....

https://audiocaptain.com/singers-that-use-autotune/

(surprised the Weeknd isn't on there)
It's only a list of 10, there are loads more. When used extensively it can be quite easy to tell, but when used more subtly to correct bum notes it's not as easily noticeable.

Is it cheating? I tend to think it is, but others try and make a claim that it's just another added effect like double-tracking.

Either way it can sound bloody awful when used to prop up crap singers
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,968
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 05:01:05 am »
Top Of The Pops was quite infamous for auto tune & singers miming, so much so that a few stuck 2 fingers up & took the piss with a few send ups. ;D
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 