Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 44887 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1440 on: October 8, 2022, 11:31:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  8, 2022, 10:55:37 pm
He's not ill informed. He's intentional in what he's doing and communicating.
Exactly. It's a precise strategy: spew as much crazy, hateful shit as you can to get attention and sprinkle in some obvious truisms so viewers think: "Huh, maybe he isn't as bad as everyone makes out, maybe he's speaking the truth everyone's afraid to say". Then you can start really milking the rubes. The collateral damage of the women on the other end can be forgotten about or blamed on one-off occurrences.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1441 on: October 9, 2022, 09:49:39 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  8, 2022, 11:16:05 pm
It's too much. For every good person there's someone evil.

I'm alright. Got my girl, my family etc.

Just shocked. Sometimes in life it goes well for me personally but other people are always the source of misery

Broke horrible people. My friend said there was a fella in the pub ringing random numbers threatening to "cut their faces off "

Woaaaah

Don't think I even posted about the fights I saw last weekend in town. Some smacky lad literally punching strangers

Anyway I'm done for a bit. Just sick of people. Shitty people everywhere. Not going to go out, going to change my pass here and skip the games.

I don't intend to be around for a bit. People are infinitely draining. Just isn't worth it, yknow?

Back at some point, probably. Work work work, that's the life, haha x

listen mate you've got to do what you've got to do

just don't let the bastards grind you down - don't let negative energy win

i don't live in your mind and i, like everyone else, can let things get on top of me, but you either let that shit win or you can push it out the other side

but i know that's easy for someone else to say as they're not you

look after yerself
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1442 on: October 12, 2022, 11:30:33 am »
The Libertines are one of the most overrated bands in the history of music. Absolutely shite.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1443 on: October 12, 2022, 03:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October 12, 2022, 11:30:33 am
The Libertines are one of the most overrated bands in the history of music. Absolutely shite.


I think Don't Look Back Into The Sun is brilliant.

A few other half-decent tracks.

The rest pretty shite

Doherty is a prick (and still question marks over the death of Mark Blanco)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1444 on: October 12, 2022, 06:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October 12, 2022, 11:30:33 am
The Libertines are one of the most overrated bands in the history of music. Absolutely shite.
Isn't this thread meant to be about unpopular opinions?  ;)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1445 on: October 12, 2022, 10:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 12, 2022, 03:25:17 pm

I think Don't Look Back Into The Sun is brilliant.

A few other half-decent tracks.

The rest pretty shite

Doherty is a prick (and still question marks over the death of Mark Blanco)
Didnt Dohertys bodyguard confess to murdering Blanco and later retracted his confession and it was never looked into in more depth?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1446 on: October 12, 2022, 11:30:05 pm »
I used to know someone who was at that party. According to her, question marks is a huge understatement. Let's put it that way.

As for their music, was on a bus with a mate c.2003 and one of the students behind us told the other that in 20 years people will think of the Libertines the same way as they think of the Velvet Underground. Still can't believe we kept it down to a snicker.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1447 on: October 14, 2022, 10:11:17 am »
Waterworld wasn't that bad. Certainly not bad enough to ruin Costner's career.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1448 on: October 14, 2022, 10:47:50 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 14, 2022, 10:11:17 am
Waterworld wasn't that bad. Certainly not bad enough to ruin Costner's career.

Didn't wreck his career. He is more than decent in Yellowstone. He's also worth about $250m so he's not doing too bad for himself.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1449 on: October 14, 2022, 10:53:14 am »
He's done a few pretty watchable, terrible films :D Waterworld is bad....but its watchable, like Robin Hood Prince of Thieves (which is also terrible)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1450 on: October 14, 2022, 11:14:32 am »
^ cept for alan rickman who plays a blinder as a camp pantomime sheriff of nottingham
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1451 on: October 14, 2022, 11:26:13 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 14, 2022, 11:14:32 am
^ cept for alan rickman who plays a blinder as a camp pantomime sheriff of nottingham

Yeah but that fucking song ruined the charts for an entire summer.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1452 on: October 14, 2022, 11:26:48 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 14, 2022, 10:47:50 am
Didn't wreck his career. He is more than decent in Yellowstone. He's also worth about $250m so he's not doing too bad for himself.

Was certainly a setback given how bankable he was before then. Great actor though.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1453 on: October 14, 2022, 11:42:04 am »
Costner's career was already somewhat on the downturn after Wyatt Earp and Waterworld was widely viewed as a fiasco, but The Postman was the real jump-the-shark moment. Lost shedloads of money, swept the Razzies and killed him stone dead as an A-list star. Waterworld was still crap though.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1454 on: October 14, 2022, 12:48:05 pm »
i think he`s had a nice career as a supporting actor since then.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1455 on: October 14, 2022, 02:54:55 pm »
Beyonce makes absolutely terrible music. Good singer but her songs are all awful.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1456 on: October 14, 2022, 02:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 14, 2022, 11:26:13 am
Yeah but that fucking song ruined the charts for an entire summer.


Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1457 on: October 14, 2022, 03:01:23 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 14, 2022, 10:11:17 am
Waterworld wasn't that bad. Certainly not bad enough to ruin Costner's career.


It was built on a shite premise. If every cubic inch of ice in the world melted, it wouldn't even cover the majority of the UK, let alone all the world apart from the Himalayas.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1458 on: October 14, 2022, 03:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 14, 2022, 03:01:23 pm

It was built on a shite premise. If every cubic inch of ice in the world melted, it wouldn't even cover the majority of the UK, let alone all the world apart from the Himalayas.

Climate change denier! Get him!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1459 on: October 14, 2022, 06:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on October 14, 2022, 02:54:55 pm
Beyonce makes absolutely terrible music. Good singer but her songs are all awful.
And she can't dance for shit. Most of the time it looks like she's having a fit.

My unpopular opinion is that I think they should try to make the Champions League Final a bit more of a spectacle. Not to the extent of the Superbowl but I just think it needs more glitz and glamour. All it is right now is a shitty pre-show concert by some has-been artist, and the trophy presentation is just a few pyros and a budget light show.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1460 on: October 14, 2022, 07:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on October 14, 2022, 02:54:55 pm
Beyonce makes absolutely terrible music. Good singer but her songs are all awful.

She had some great songs when she first went solo. Survivor is a certified banger

Edit - just checked and I was wrong that was Destinys Child. Jury has gone back into chambers to reassess the charges brought against Beyonce.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1461 on: October 14, 2022, 08:36:31 pm »
The Beautiful South are shite, I'm sure they are nice people but their songs are gash.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1462 on: October 14, 2022, 08:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 14, 2022, 08:36:31 pm
The Beautiful South are shite, I'm sure they are nice people but their songs are gash.

Completely with you here, their songs are dreadful.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1463 on: October 14, 2022, 08:52:21 pm »
Agreed on both The Libertines and Beyonce.

Quote from: Billy The Kid on October  8, 2022, 05:59:59 pm
Andrew Tate isn't as big of a c*nt as he's made out to be

Definitely comes out with some ill-informed shite, and is undoubtedly overdoing the macho gimmick, but there's far worse than him out there
Who exactly is this guy? Why is he suddenly mentioned everywhere?

I can answer the first one of those by looking him up, but having just done that I still dont get why he seems to be talked about so much. I dont know anything about him or his opinions, I just see his name everywhere.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1464 on: October 14, 2022, 10:12:58 pm »
Quote from: S on October 14, 2022, 08:52:21 pm
Agreed on both The Libertines and Beyonce.
Who exactly is this guy? Why is he suddenly mentioned everywhere?

I can answer the first one of those by looking him up, but having just done that I still dont get why he seems to be talked about so much. I dont know anything about him or his opinions, I just see his name everywhere.

Hes a kickboxer and says stupid misogynistic shite that he can monetise. 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1465 on: October 14, 2022, 10:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 14, 2022, 08:36:31 pm
The Beautiful South are shite, I'm sure they are nice people but their songs are gash.

I mean, I've seen some bad shouts before but this is right up there.

They're no Housemartins, mind.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1466 on: October 14, 2022, 10:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 14, 2022, 08:36:31 pm
The Beautiful South are shite, I'm sure they are nice people but their songs are gash.
And the unpopular opinions thread finally becomes the popular opinions thread.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1467 on: October 14, 2022, 10:41:30 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 14, 2022, 10:25:00 pm
I mean, I've seen some bad shouts before but this is right up there.

They're no Housemartins, mind.

They're not actually nice people, then?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1468 on: October 15, 2022, 02:26:53 am »
Quote from: S on October 14, 2022, 08:52:21 pm
Agreed on both The Libertines and Beyonce.
Who exactly is this guy? Why is he suddenly mentioned everywhere?

I can answer the first one of those by looking him up, but having just done that I still dont get why he seems to be talked about so much. I dont know anything about him or his opinions, I just see his name everywhere.

He is uses a pyramid scheme type of system to market himself. Basically he spouts hateful BS on camera mixed with some generic tips, he has a course  where he gives useless advice to teenagers/lost people for which he charges a lot of money.

He encourages his followers to spam his content all over internet and include links for his course. If people sign up to the course using the link, the minion who spammed the content and the link gets a tiny percentage of money.   
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 05:50:06 pm »
Greggs is the most overrated food place in the UK. People go on about it like it's some jewel of British cuisine, which in it's self isn't much to sing about anyway. Oh and don't even get me started on the supposedly hilarious Greggs clothing line by Primark
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 06:03:21 pm »
Is correct.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 06:04:33 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 05:50:06 pm
People go on about it like it's some jewel of British cuisine

they do?!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 06:05:46 pm »
Greggs sausage rolls are utter crap.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 06:06:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:05:46 pm
Greggs sausage rolls are utter crap.
ah, jeez  ..... where's Capon when you need him?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 06:10:50 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 05:50:06 pm
Greggs is the most overrated food place in the UK. People go on about it like it's some jewel of British cuisine, which in it's self isn't much to sing about anyway. Oh and don't even get me started on the supposedly hilarious Greggs clothing line by Primark


Agreed. Overpriced 'very average' fayre. No better than Pound Bakery, but three times the price.

I think pies are over-rated full stop. I see them as a con, a way of hiding how little meat there is. Pastry is just one step up from 'empty calories' like sugar-loaded fizzy drinks
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 06:34:07 pm »
Can't say I've ever been to a Greggs or eaten anything from there. No real desire to.

Didn't realise they were highly rated
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1476 on: Today at 06:38:29 pm »
Quite like a Greggs sausage roll even though theres nothing to them. Not had one for a couple of years though and under no illusions that its anything but dirty.
