It's too much. For every good person there's someone evil.
I'm alright. Got my girl, my family etc.
Just shocked. Sometimes in life it goes well for me personally but other people are always the source of misery
Broke horrible people. My friend said there was a fella in the pub ringing random numbers threatening to "cut their faces off "
Woaaaah
Don't think I even posted about the fights I saw last weekend in town. Some smacky lad literally punching strangers
Anyway I'm done for a bit. Just sick of people. Shitty people everywhere. Not going to go out, going to change my pass here and skip the games.
I don't intend to be around for a bit. People are infinitely draining. Just isn't worth it, yknow?
Back at some point, probably. Work work work, that's the life, haha x
listen mate you've got to do what you've got to do
just don't let the bastards grind you down - don't let negative energy win
i don't live in your mind and i, like everyone else, can let things get on top of me, but you either let that shit win or you can push it out the other side
but i know that's easy for someone else to say as they're not you
look after yerself