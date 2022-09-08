The level of influence footballers have on society is quite shocking really - I remember there being a lengthy discussion on here a while back around footballers as role models and the like.
a footballer running for prime minister -
we're going to kick tax evasion to the kerb
our goal is to get unemployment down
the only defence we won't waste money on is the defence of freedom
we will also strive to save you money on your weekly shop
and we will tackle the rising energy prices
i'd vote for him/her/them (delete as applicable)