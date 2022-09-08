« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 42071 times)

Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1400 on: September 8, 2022, 02:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Cilla Black on September  8, 2022, 01:58:48 pm
for newcomers to RAWK, shifting the thread names is baffling.

not as baffling as posters being able to change their name though.  that's ridiculous imo.
I agree Cilla.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline El Lobo

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1401 on: September 8, 2022, 02:13:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September  8, 2022, 01:58:48 pm
for newcomers to RAWK, shifting the thread names is baffling.

not as baffling as posters being able to change their name though.  that's ridiculous imo.

Mods can do that too ;)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1402 on: September 8, 2022, 02:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Liz Truss on September  8, 2022, 02:12:15 pm
I agree Cilla.

Glad you agree, Prime Minister.

a bit surprised to see you on here to be honest, but fair do's on the whole priority-setting thing.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1403 on: September 8, 2022, 02:18:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September  8, 2022, 02:16:58 pm
Glad you agree, Prime Minister.

a bit surprised to see you on here to be honest, but fair do's on the whole priority-setting thing.
:lmao
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Max_powers

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1404 on: September 9, 2022, 05:04:24 am »
Christmas time is mental with all the name changes. I try not to change my profile pic very often in case I end up getting an unexpected name change or something one day, that way I would still be somewhat recognizable.

Crosby Nick I think went on 6 or 7 year run with a bunch of different names
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1405 on: September 9, 2022, 06:26:22 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on September  9, 2022, 05:04:24 am
Christmas time is mental with all the name changes. I try not to change my profile pic very often in case I end up getting an unexpected name change or something one day, that way I would still be somewhat recognizable.

Crosby Nick I think went on 6 or 7 year run with a bunch of different names

I had daily changes at one point. Each one a place on Earth beginning with C. :D

And then some ruder stuff obviously. And briefly Cheshire Dave which was a bit confusing.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1406 on: September 9, 2022, 07:43:26 am »
Have all the name changes you want. None of you will ever be as cool as baldrick.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1407 on: September 9, 2022, 08:36:08 am »
Nick are you even from Crosby?

Actually, is your name even Nick?
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1408 on: September 9, 2022, 09:11:56 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  9, 2022, 07:43:26 am
Have all the name changes you want. None of you will ever be as cool as baldrick.
Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1409 on: September 9, 2022, 09:45:47 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  9, 2022, 08:36:08 am
Nick are you even from Crosby?

Actually, is your name even Nick?

Im a fraud Andy. Lived there as a kid, chose it as a name when I registered on here so no one would pick on me. Worked a great.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1410 on: September 9, 2022, 10:03:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  9, 2022, 09:45:47 am
Im a fraud Andy. Lived there as a kid, chose it as a name when I registered on here so no one would pick on me. Worked a great.

Andy is a fraud. He doesn't even live in a little sachet of rice.
Poor.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1411 on: September 9, 2022, 10:32:51 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  9, 2022, 10:03:46 am
Andy is a fraud. He doesn't even live in a little sachet of rice.
But when he's alone he does make it look like he's set off a grenade in the yoghurt factory.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1412 on: September 9, 2022, 12:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  9, 2022, 10:32:51 am
But when he's alone he does make it look like he's set off a grenade in the yoghurt factory.

Poor.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1413 on: September 18, 2022, 12:27:04 pm »
Taskmaster is fucking shite. Not just not very funny, but actually shit.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1414 on: September 18, 2022, 09:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 18, 2022, 12:27:04 pm
Taskmaster is fucking shite. Not just not very funny, but actually shit.

I agree, and I can't stand Greg Davies either.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1415 on: September 18, 2022, 09:56:53 pm »
Can we lock this thread.  He reset has just been committed ;D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1416 on: September 18, 2022, 10:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September 18, 2022, 09:52:46 pm
I agree, and I can't stand Greg Davies either.

Yeah, same. He was ok in The Inbetweeners but definitely the worst thing in it, everywhere else he's just terribly unfunny.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline bradders1011

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1417 on: September 21, 2022, 08:39:45 pm »
Macarons are crap
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1418 on: September 21, 2022, 08:41:46 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 21, 2022, 08:39:45 pm
Macarons are crap

That can't be unpopular they are absolute shite
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1419 on: September 22, 2022, 01:52:44 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 21, 2022, 08:39:45 pm
Macarons are crap


Yeah, but those Frenchies keep voting for him
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline End Product

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1420 on: September 23, 2022, 11:18:30 pm »
Terry silver in karate kid 3 should have had an oscar nomination.
No time for caution.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1421 on: September 24, 2022, 02:35:08 pm »
Quote from: End Product on September 23, 2022, 11:18:30 pm
Terry silver in karate kid 3 should have had an oscar nomination.
Hes certainly been sensational in the last two seasons of Cobra Kai. Looks like he adores playing the villain.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1422 on: September 26, 2022, 10:21:52 pm »
Gary Neville endorsing Kier Starmer will lean a disproportionate amount of people (compared to what Nevilles influence would be in a sane society) towards Labour support. Which is helpful but fucking stupid.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1423 on: September 27, 2022, 03:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 24, 2022, 02:35:08 pm
Hes certainly been sensational in the last two seasons of Cobra Kai. Looks like he adores playing the villain.

Probably adores having a job in general, I just checked his imdb and he's been out of work for 15 years  ;D

Offline ianburns252

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 26, 2022, 10:21:52 pm
Gary Neville endorsing Kier Starmer will lean a disproportionate amount of people (compared to what Nevilles influence would be in a sane society) towards Labour support. Which is helpful but fucking stupid.

The level of influence footballers have on society is quite shocking really - I remember there being a lengthy discussion on here a while back around footballers as role models and the like.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 03:01:25 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:09:44 pm
The level of influence footballers have on society is quite shocking really - I remember there being a lengthy discussion on here a while back around footballers as role models and the like.

a footballer running for prime minister -

we're going to kick tax evasion to the kerb
our goal is to get unemployment down
the only defence we won't waste money on is the defence of freedom
we will also strive to save you money on your weekly shop
and we will tackle the rising energy prices

i'd vote for him/her/them (delete as applicable)
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline damomad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 08:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 26, 2022, 10:21:52 pm
Gary Neville endorsing Kier Starmer will lean a disproportionate amount of people (compared to what Nevilles influence would be in a sane society) towards Labour support. Which is helpful but fucking stupid.

Starmer would do well to lean on that, Blair was good for that when he was trying to get into power, mixing with the popular cultural figures of the day. Who knows, Neville could even dethrone Noel Gallagher as the biggest Manc twat ever to set foot in Number 10.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 08:46:45 pm »
Taskmaster is absolutely shite and Greg Davies is a big unfunny c*nt.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 10:10:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:46:45 pm
Taskmaster is absolutely shite and Greg Davies is a big unfunny c*nt.

If you want something to take your mind off the hurricane you should watch Crawl  ;D
Online Ghost Town

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 11:19:11 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:01:25 pm
a footballer running for prime minister -

we're going to kick tax evasion to the kerb
our goal is to get unemployment down
the only defence we won't waste money on is the defence of freedom
we will also strive to save you money on your weekly shop
and we will tackle the rising energy prices

i'd vote for him/her/them (delete as applicable)
You mean know where you'll put your cross ;)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp
