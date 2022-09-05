Libraries are becoming unnecessary and superfluous
.their days are numbered.
The books are numbered...if the library uses Dewey Decimal...
Libraries remain a cornerstone of a civil society. Doing so much in public libraries for mental health, the poor, the disenfranchised...they've worked beyond their remit for years, and if they closed, you'd see a huge change in society. Academic libraries continue to be the busiest buildings on campus at most universities, and their relevance is not in question.
Yes, your opinion is unpopular with me. And don't me started on your thoughts about scran...