Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 03:56:47 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  5, 2022, 02:44:07 pm
Thats too broad.
Pineapple on pizza - disgusting
Jam on bread - heavenly

As a lifelong vegetarian, I've never had Hawaiian - pineapple when paired with chilli/spice, however, is top class and is a regular go-to for my pizza topping.

I tend to go for a thin & crispy base too, so the pineapple adds a certain succulence to the whole experience.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 03:57:17 pm
Quote from: jackh on September  5, 2022, 03:56:47 pm
As a lifelong vegetarian, I've never had Hawaiian - pineapple when paired with chilli/spice, however, is top class and is a regular go-to for my pizza topping.

I tend to go for a thin & crispy base too, so the pineapple adds a certain succulence to the whole experience.

Taking mental note of a future album title right there ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:03:27 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September  5, 2022, 02:53:28 pm
Cheese is my Jam.

Like Liz Truss, Cheese is a big part of my life
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:09:22 pm
I had steak with white chocolate the other week :boxhead
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:10:57 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  5, 2022, 04:09:22 pm
I had steak with white chocolate the other week :boxhead

Sausage butties with chillies, fish fingers, cheese, ketchup and curry sauce with gherkins is where it's at
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:14:11 pm
WTF did I just read?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:24:12 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  5, 2022, 03:19:14 pm
Sour dough bread is OK the first time toasted .

After that, nothing special.


I think all bread deteriorates in taste/quality if you toast it more than once
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:25:13 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on September  5, 2022, 04:14:11 pm
WTF did I just read?

An order straight out of Scooby Doo :puke2
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:28:08 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  4, 2022, 11:43:10 am
Who thinks Tracey Connolly and Karen Matthews should be able to have more kids?

You can add Kate and Gerry McCann to that list. Or are they exempt from being classed as bad parents as they dont live in a council house and are both medical professionals?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:28:22 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September  5, 2022, 04:25:13 pm
An order straight out of Scooby Doo :puke2

 :lmao Is that a 'known phrase' or have you just pulled that from nowhere?! Love it ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:31:27 pm
Quote from: jackh on September  5, 2022, 04:28:22 pm
:lmao Is that a 'known phrase' or have you just pulled that from nowhere?! Love it ;D

Naa watched Scooby Doo growin up & were known for wierd food combos  ;)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:37:11 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  5, 2022, 04:10:57 pm
Sausage butties with chillies, fish fingers, cheese, ketchup and curry sauce with gherkins is where it's at

Of all the nonsense youve typed over the years that maybe the worst. :D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:38:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  5, 2022, 04:37:11 pm
Of all the nonsense youve typed over the years that maybe the worst. :D

I suspect like a lot of what he's typed over the years....also not true :D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:51:54 pm
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 04:54:09 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on September  5, 2022, 04:31:27 pm
Naa watched Scooby Doo growin up & were known for wierd food combos  ;)

Going to set myself the challenge of using that this week :D work lunches beware!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 05:24:31 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on September  5, 2022, 04:28:08 pm
You can add Kate and Gerry McCann to that list. Or are they exempt from being classed as bad parents as they dont live in a council house and are both medical professionals?


Fred and Rose West to thread
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 05:30:47 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  5, 2022, 04:10:57 pm
Sausage butties with chillies, fish fingers, cheese, ketchup and curry sauce with gherkins is where it's at

I see. So your bad taste extends beyond movies.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 06:43:01 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on September  5, 2022, 02:01:47 pm
A Scottish breakfast can have any of the following on top of your basic (see Full English) ingredients.

Haggis vomit(admittedly Ive been put off by school haggis)
Proper Black Pudding Black pudding just isnt that nice. Its not horrible just meh
Tattie Scone Stodge. Just unpleasant at breakfast oh and I dont like them either 
Square Sausage tastes nice but is way too greasy for mornings
White Pudding ok, it looks like white dog shit, this disturbs me.  Generally the same as black pudding though
Clootie Dumpling Same reasons as Tattie Scone . Theyre ok

Think an Ulster Fry will have soda bread and potato farls. They do better link sausages over there as well.

Soda bread . A bit of butter

Thatll do
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 10:30:17 pm
Libraries are becoming unnecessary and superfluous .their days are numbered.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 10:31:36 pm
Most people are actually ok.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 10:36:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2022, 10:30:17 pm
Libraries are becoming unnecessary and superfluous .their days are numbered.
nah.  at least where I live they are doing a great job of adapting themselves -  developing constantly to offer a variety of items to borrow (eg DIY tools) plus new services (lots of digital equipment you can go and use eg 3D printers) and ebook lending is huge now.

each time I go to a local library there are always young kids in there.  great to see. and students using the space for studying.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 10:36:54 pm
The writing in the Game of Thrones books are unrelentingly dire.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 10:38:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2022, 10:36:54 pm
The writing in the Game of Thrones books are unrelentingly dire.
they are really hard work, especially when you start off with them.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 11:00:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2022, 10:30:17 pm
Libraries are becoming unnecessary and superfluous .their days are numbered.

The books are numbered...if the library uses Dewey Decimal...

Libraries remain a cornerstone of a civil society. Doing so much in public libraries for mental health, the poor, the disenfranchised...they've worked beyond their remit for years, and if they closed, you'd see a huge change in society. Academic libraries continue to be the busiest buildings on campus at most universities, and their relevance is not in question.

Yes, your opinion is unpopular with me. And don't me started on your thoughts about scran...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 11:13:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2022, 10:30:17 pm
Libraries are becoming unnecessary and superfluous .their days are numbered.

Just what you would expect from a science teacher. :D

Out small local library has book readings for children, board games for the elderly, copies of newspapers and free computer access.

A world without libraries would simply increase social exclusion.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
September 5, 2022, 11:19:21 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on September  5, 2022, 11:00:53 pm
The books are numbered...if the library uses Dewey Decimal...

Libraries remain a cornerstone of a civil society. Doing so much in public libraries for mental health, the poor, the disenfranchised...they've worked beyond their remit for years, and if they closed, you'd see a huge change in society. Academic libraries continue to be the busiest buildings on campus at most universities, and their relevance is not in question.

Yes, your opinion is unpopular with me. And don't me started on your thoughts about scran...
;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 08:03:13 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2022, 10:30:17 pm
Libraries are becoming unnecessary and superfluous .their days are numbered.

Standalone libraries, yes. But some local authorities are starting to incorporate them into new leisure centres or other offerings now, which I think has the potential to work really well and helps attract more people.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 08:14:13 am
Some of the thread name changes on this forum are embarrassing.  I mean 'Arsenal, the shite cowards' is just childish, reactionary and antagonistic, all because they didn't get a result against one of our rivals.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 08:32:08 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2022, 10:30:17 pm
Libraries are becoming unnecessary and superfluous .their days are numbered.


You won`t be saying that when you are down here in the winter getting a free heat and asking for tins from the food donations box. You might even want to use our PCs to fill in job applications to keep the DWP off your back. If that`s not your thing you can log-in and read The Guardian via our handy app. You might even want to read a book, who knows?

Libraries are only dying because they don`t get enough funding. Sound familiar? It`s deliberate.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 08:35:20 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:32:08 am

You won`t be saying that when you are down here in the winter getting a free heat and asking for tins from the food donations box. You might even want to use our PCs to fill in job applications to keep the DWP off your back. If that`s not your thing you can log-in and read The Guardian via our handy app. You might even want to read a book, who knows?

Libraries are only dying because they don`t get enough funding. Sound familiar? It`s deliberate.

Liverpools first public library 1852;
https://historicengland.org.uk/services-skills/education/educational-images/former-library-duke-street-liverpool-8986
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:36:08 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2022, 10:30:17 pm
Libraries are becoming unnecessary and superfluous .their days are numbered.

They are a important social space for people. Many people don't have access to computers, books, or good environment to study at home.

Kinda related (and I assume not really unpopular opinion). Read an article by David Byrne about how technology is slowly making us more isolated. How we choose convenience over social experiences and how so many tech companies exist to facilitate that isolation. I notice this a lot with my friends.

A lot of social experiences like movie theaters, dine-in restaurants and service people at supermarkets, banks are going to slowly disappear because people think they want convivence at expense of their own loneliness.


https://www.technologyreview.com/2017/08/15/149854/eliminating-the-human/
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:41:20 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:32:08 am

You won`t be saying that when you are down here in the winter getting a free heat and asking for tins from the food donations box. You might even want to use our PCs to fill in job applications to keep the DWP off your back. If that`s not your thing you can log-in and read The Guardian via our handy app. You might even want to read a book, who knows?

Libraries are only dying because they don`t get enough funding. Sound familiar? It`s deliberate.

Libraries can do all those, just with less books they will have space for more of that. Virtual libraries I can imagine as well for kindles etc. its inevitable they will change as less and less people read paper books.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 08:15:55 am
Aren't Libraries being touted as the provider of Warm Banks.
