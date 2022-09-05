Libraries are becoming unnecessary and superfluous .their days are numbered.



They are a important social space for people. Many people don't have access to computers, books, or good environment to study at home.Kinda related (and I assume not really unpopular opinion). Read an article by David Byrne about how technology is slowly making us more isolated. How we choose convenience over social experiences and how so many tech companies exist to facilitate that isolation. I notice this a lot with my friends.A lot of social experiences like movie theaters, dine-in restaurants and service people at supermarkets, banks are going to slowly disappear because people think they want convivence at expense of their own loneliness.