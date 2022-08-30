For me, the economy is always the major problem in creating the types of people that shouldnt have kids. They lack opportunity growing up and that creates greater character flaws and deep-seated issues. Theyre usually from a background where the same has been inflicted on their family so its a self-perpetuating cycle. That absolutely does not mean that people who are on benefits should be denied families. It just happens so that people that fall into that group often - never always - are also problem characters that shouldnt have children. Just as in the elites, many have scary character flaws they should not be allowed to inflict on children. Thats why its so hard to police and shouldnt be based on any means beyond can the childs basic needs be met? As in food, water, shelter and safety. But there would need to be some hefty psychological profiling and detailed record keeping

Of people - which again in itself has its ethical issues - so as to cut out those who have the means and superficially could provide a child what they need, but absolutely should be nowhere near a childs development and will actively inflict another problem on society.



Again it comes down to attacking the economic causes of crime, anti-social behaviour and widespread character problems in a countrys population. This government will never do it. Education is part of the answer but so is greater wealth share. That in effect would do part of the job of a baby licence.



Its difficult again because any step such as this is always going to seem targeted. You remove the obvious people from the reproduction cycle - violent criminals, sex offenders etc - but then you have to also exclude people with historic severe mental health issues. It then starts to feel a process of brutalising those who havent had good access to help. It also feels that its attacking certain geographic areas. I grew up in my early years in Wavertree and Toxteth. My Ma moved us from Toxteth because she was worried about the effect living there would have on me. Theyre what, 5 minutes from each other? But to this day I hear so many stories about some of the reprobates we knew from living in the area and to a person they generally shouldnt be having kids. I guess you go down a rabbit hole if you start to look at the deep-rooted structures youd have to improve and issues to resolve before approaching the idea of a baby licence.



Its not an unknown idea, the Chinese essentially had that for a couple of decades until recently whereby each family were means tested and could only have a single child.