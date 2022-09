For me, the economy is always the major problem in creating the types of people that shouldn’t have kids. They lack opportunity growing up and that creates greater character flaws and deep-seated issues. They’re usually from a background where the same has been inflicted on their family so it’s a self-perpetuating cycle. That absolutely does not mean that people who are on benefits should be denied families. It just happens so that people that fall into that group often - never always - are also problem characters that shouldn’t have children. Just as in the ‘elites,’ many have scary character flaws they should not be allowed to inflict on children. That’s why it’s so hard to police and shouldn’t be based on any means beyond ‘can the child’s basic needs be met?’ As in food, water, shelter and safety. But there would need to be some hefty psychological profiling and detailed record keeping

Of people - which again in itself has its ethical issues - so as to cut out those who have the means and superficially could provide a child what they need, but absolutely should be nowhere near a child’s development and will actively inflict another problem on society.



Again it comes down to attacking the economic causes of crime, anti-social behaviour and widespread character problems in a country’s population. This government will never do it. Education is part of the answer but so is greater wealth share. That in effect would do part of the job of a baby licence.



It’s difficult again because any step such as this is always going to seem targeted. You remove the obvious people from the reproduction cycle - violent criminals, sex offenders etc - but then you have to also exclude people with historic severe mental health issues. It then starts to feel a process of brutalising those who haven’t had good access to help. It also feels that it’s attacking certain geographic areas. I grew up in my early years in Wavertree and Toxteth. My Ma moved us from Toxteth because she was worried about the effect living there would have on me. They’re what, 5 minutes from each other? But to this day I hear so many stories about some of the reprobates we knew from living in the area and to a person they generally shouldn’t be having kids. I guess you go down a rabbit hole if you start to look at the deep-rooted structures you’d have to improve and issues to resolve before approaching the idea of a baby licence.



It’s not an unknown idea, the Chinese essentially had that for a couple of decades until recently whereby each family were means tested and could only have a single child.