Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 36878 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1240 on: August 30, 2022, 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 30, 2022, 01:27:29 pm
AndyMuller is just a lite version of me..

Most perceptive post I've ever heard from you.  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1241 on: August 30, 2022, 05:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 30, 2022, 01:27:29 pm
AndyMuller is just a lite version of me..

Hes the Dark Brandon to your Cheesy Brandon.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1242 on: August 30, 2022, 05:11:43 pm »
All Things Must Pass is the best piece of work of any of the ex-Beatles.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1243 on: August 31, 2022, 01:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 30, 2022, 11:22:21 am
Yeah, a podcast is just an easier way of listening to the radio you like....

Mm.. not necessarily. Radio, (at least most of them), will have some form of editorial responsibility, podcasts might not. (this also applies to why social media is a cesspool, but thats another story).
 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1244 on: August 31, 2022, 01:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 30, 2022, 01:51:21 pm
Nowt wrong with a good Mullering :)


Only if its in a corner
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1245 on: August 31, 2022, 01:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on August 31, 2022, 01:45:10 pm
Mm.. not necessarily. Radio, (at least most of them), will have some form of editorial responsibility, podcasts might not. (this also applies to why social media is a cesspool, but thats another story).

Good podcasts have higher production value and more research put into them than most radio.

The problem is that it's a free-for-all landscape and there are tens of thousands of bad podcasts out there.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1246 on: August 31, 2022, 04:27:09 pm »
the really really scally scouse accent - usually accompanied with fuck after every other word - makes me cringe being a scouser born and bred
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1247 on: August 31, 2022, 04:30:32 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 31, 2022, 04:27:09 pm
the really really scally scouse accent - usually accompanied with fuck after every other word - makes me cringe being a scouser born and bred
I have a pretty soft scouse accent having moved from the area relatively young. I have to agree with the above, there's so many people from our city who seem to have speech impediments they're so lazy with their speech. It's an education and economic issue as much as it's about the accent sounding cringey.

It's almost like a sub dialect bordering on idiolect that seems to be largely spoken by uneducated lads from North Liverpool aged 16 - 25.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1248 on: August 31, 2022, 05:24:17 pm »
Few years ago, a pub/bar in town had signs in every window to "Join are big cheese quiz". I still can't decide if they couldn't spell, or were trying to be really local.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1249 on: August 31, 2022, 06:03:09 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 31, 2022, 04:27:09 pm
the really really scally scouse accent - usually accompanied with fuck after every other word - makes me cringe being a scouser born and bred
It grates on me too. It seems deliberately put on in many cases too. ''Lad'' is also heavily thrown in for effect as well.

Despite being born and bred in Liverpool and living in the north end virtually all of my life my accent is quite soft. Mind you, the overwhelming majority of people in Liverpool seem to have a soft accent too. It seems to be the North Face ket wig brigade who ham it up.

It sort of colours how outsiders see us too. I think many think we are Harry Enfield types or all sound like the exaggerated ket wiggers. I remember one summer day having a Guinness outside the Pump House in town. I got talking to a couple from Wolverhampton and they asked me where I was from? I said here, Liverpool. They then suggested I must be a ''posh Scouser'' because I talked normally. I said no, I was born in Broadgreen then brought up in the north end on a council estate.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1250 on: August 31, 2022, 06:12:23 pm »
"ket wigger"?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1251 on: August 31, 2022, 06:15:28 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 31, 2022, 04:27:09 pm
the really really scally scouse accent - usually accompanied with fuck after every other word - makes me cringe being a scouser born and bred

Any examples of this?  Don't really know the depths of all the Scouse accents.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1252 on: August 31, 2022, 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 31, 2022, 06:03:09 pm
It grates on me too. It seems deliberately put on in many cases too. ''Lad'' is also heavily thrown in for effect as well.

Despite being born and bred in Liverpool and living in the north end virtually all of my life my accent is quite soft. Mind you, the overwhelming majority of people in Liverpool seem to have a soft accent too. It seems to be the North Face ket wig brigade who ham it up.

It sort of colours how outsiders see us too. I think many think we are Harry Enfield types or all sound like the exaggerated ket wiggers. I remember one summer day having a Guinness outside the Pump House in town. I got talking to a couple from Wolverhampton and they asked me where I was from? I said here, Liverpool. They then suggested I must be a ''posh Scouser'' because I talked normally. I said no, I was born in Broadgreen then brought up in the north end on a council estate.

I was in a cafe in Rose Lane the other week and some bloke met some other fellas.

They must all have been strangers who didnt know each others names or we all called Lad as thats what they spent the next half calling each other.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1253 on: August 31, 2022, 06:16:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 31, 2022, 06:15:28 pm
Any examples of this?  Don't really know the depths of all the Scouse accents.

Think of Carragher in full on screech mode.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1254 on: August 31, 2022, 06:33:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 31, 2022, 06:12:23 pm
"ket wigger"?

https://twitter.com/scouseketwigs?lang=en

Young Scouse scallies who can't be arsed getting a haircut because they spend all their money of ketamine.

Scruffy twats with daft hair and exaggerated accents.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iPqIdyz61BQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iPqIdyz61BQ</a>
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1255 on: August 31, 2022, 06:52:19 pm »
I have the odd self-conscious moment when a bit of accent comes through (in terms of it seeming 'put on') - I moved here 16 years ago and I spent a few years in retail & I've spent a lot of time in pubs, and in some scenarios & in some company 'adopted accent' can definitely come through.

Definitely going to remember the latest conversation here, and feel heartened that there's sufficient internal scrutiny taking place to ensure I needn't feel too self-conscious!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1256 on: August 31, 2022, 11:31:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 31, 2022, 06:15:28 pm
Any examples of this?  Don't really know the depths of all the Scouse accents.
I personally would say theres 4 or 5 fairly distinct Scouse accents, with sub-dialect offshoots of these. What I suggested earlier - that the overly affected heavy accent was more seen in the North of town amongst a specific age group was given a better descriptor by SoS, ket wigger.

My accent is a softer version of South Liverpool. You usually start to hear it around Wavertree then in gets gentler the closer into Allerton and Garston you get. Funnily enough if you head east towards the Prescot end of the M57, it hardens up and gets more rhotic again. Its such a hard divide though, because Huyton is definitively Scouse and the Prescot/ St Helens areas are a weird Manc/Lancs border/scouse hybrid. But not actual scouse as most would know it. Kirkby and Fazackerley also seem to be pretty distinct to my ear, usually a lot quicker with more clipped syllables. Less guttural in the south, less emphasis and jump-offs of clipped syllables.

Bootle to me has a distinct, harder sounding accent. This extends up to Seaforth and its similar in Litherland if a touch softer.

Find it fascinating myself, can usually always tell a North Ender apart from a South Ender and anyone from Liverpool itself can tell you Warrington, St Helens, Widnes and Runcorn are not scouse accents, but for half the people I work with (mainly from East and North Midlands and Cheshire), they cant tell my accent apart from a few lads at work who grew up exclusively in Runcorn and Widnes. I think they sound nothing alike to me.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1257 on: August 31, 2022, 11:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 31, 2022, 06:33:17 pm
https://twitter.com/scouseketwigs?lang=en

Young Scouse scallies who can't be arsed getting a haircut because they spend all their money of ketamine.

Scruffy twats with daft hair and exaggerated accents.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iPqIdyz61BQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iPqIdyz61BQ</a>

ah ok, thanks.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1258 on: September 1, 2022, 08:50:46 am »
Quote from: tubby on August 31, 2022, 06:15:28 pm
Any examples of this?  Don't really know the depths of all the Scouse accents.

take a walk around our fair city and you'll no doubt come across the said accent

i'm sure you'll find some via youtube also - i'm too lazy to find an example sorry ;D

yeh there definitely are more 'harder' accents as well as more 'lazy' ones but we also have a lovely sounding (as said) 'posh' accent which has a poetry to it

buy yeh fuckin el lad der is deffo sum fuckin shady lads who speek lyk der fuckin animals kidder
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1259 on: September 1, 2022, 09:35:39 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on September  1, 2022, 08:50:46 am
take a walk around our fair city and you'll no doubt come across the said accent

i'm sure you'll find some via youtube also - i'm too lazy to find an example sorry ;D

yeh there definitely are more 'harder' accents as well as more 'lazy' ones but we also have a lovely sounding (as said) 'posh' accent which has a poetry to it

buy yeh fuckin el lad der is deffo sum fuckin shady lads who speek lyk der fuckin animals kidder


The ones that do my head in are the 'professional scousers'


EyyyyyyyydeerrrrrrrrrLaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaOwssssssittttgoooinnnnnnnehkiddddddahhhhh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1260 on: September 1, 2022, 02:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  1, 2022, 09:35:39 am
The ones that do my head in are the 'professional scousers'


EyyyyyyyydeerrrrrrrrrLaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaOwssssssittttgoooinnnnnnnehkiddddddahhhhh

Cilla Black was the worst one, her singing was even worse :o, i believe away from TV cameras she had a Southern accent, only put on a scouse accent for TV, & quite well known for being vile to everyone, & BA staff loathed working on a BA flight she was booked on. :no
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1261 on: September 1, 2022, 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  1, 2022, 09:35:39 am
The ones that do my head in are the 'professional scousers'


EyyyyyyyydeerrrrrrrrrLaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaOwssssssittttgoooinnnnnnnehkiddddddahhhhh

andy - you sound just like john bishop there
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1262 on: September 2, 2022, 04:45:06 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September  1, 2022, 04:01:13 pm
andy - you sound just like john bishop there

Andy's also a bad wool just like JB   ;) :P
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1263 on: September 2, 2022, 09:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  2, 2022, 04:45:06 pm
Andy's also a bad wool just like JB   ;) :P

I'm the biggest baddest wooliest wool going :)

I sound just like Fred Elliot from Corrie. I say, Fred Elliot!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1264 on: September 2, 2022, 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 31, 2022, 11:31:20 pm
I personally would say theres 4 or 5 fairly distinct Scouse accents, with sub-dialect offshoots of these. What I suggested earlier - that the overly affected heavy accent was more seen in the North of town amongst a specific age group was given a better descriptor by SoS, ket wigger.

My accent is a softer version of South Liverpool. You usually start to hear it around Wavertree then in gets gentler the closer into Allerton and Garston you get. Funnily enough if you head east towards the Prescot end of the M57, it hardens up and gets more rhotic again. Its such a hard divide though, because Huyton is definitively Scouse and the Prescot/ St Helens areas are a weird Manc/Lancs border/scouse hybrid. But not actual scouse as most would know it. Kirkby and Fazackerley also seem to be pretty distinct to my ear, usually a lot quicker with more clipped syllables. Less guttural in the south, less emphasis and jump-offs of clipped syllables.

Bootle to me has a distinct, harder sounding accent. This extends up to Seaforth and its similar in Litherland if a touch softer.

Find it fascinating myself, can usually always tell a North Ender apart from a South Ender and anyone from Liverpool itself can tell you Warrington, St Helens, Widnes and Runcorn are not scouse accents, but for half the people I work with (mainly from East and North Midlands and Cheshire), they cant tell my accent apart from a few lads at work who grew up exclusively in Runcorn and Widnes. I think they sound nothing alike to me.


John Bishop talks of when his family moved out to a big estate in Runcorn that was Liverpool overspill. And all the kids would exaggerate their Scouse accents to 'prove' they were really Scouse. It turned into this hard, gutteral Scouse accent.

Similar thing almost certainly happened in other overspill area like Kirkby, Huyton, Prescot, Whiston, Skem.

Kids in other areas like Rainhill, Widnes, parts of St Helens, etc have tried to ape the Scouse accent cos they think it's scall and cool.

The Scouse accent itself is a curious mix of Lancashire, Welsh and Irish.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1265 on: September 2, 2022, 10:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2022, 10:24:55 pm

John Bishop talks of when his family moved out to a big estate in Runcorn that was Liverpool overspill. And all the kids would exaggerate their Scouse accents to 'prove' they were really Scouse. It turned into this hard, gutteral Scouse accent.

Similar thing almost certainly happened in other overspill area like Kirkby, Huyton, Prescot, Whiston, Skem.

Kids in other areas like Rainhill, Widnes, parts of St Helens, etc have tried to ape the Scouse accent cos they think it's scall and cool.

The Scouse accent itself is a curious mix of Lancashire, Welsh and Irish.

I knew a lad from Gwynedd whose first language was Welsh and spent most of his working day dealing with other Welsh speakers, particuinnthe farming community.

When he spoke English it had a definite strong Scouse twang.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1266 on: Yesterday at 10:46:44 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  2, 2022, 10:36:05 pm
I knew a lad from Gwynedd whose first language was Welsh and spent most of his working day dealing with other Welsh speakers, particuinnthe farming community.

When he spoke English it had a definite strong Scouse twang.
Not as extreme an example, but I work with a lad from Wrexham -  not a Welsh speaker - but he definitely has a Scouse twang.

Even though our office is in town, I reckon that Scousers make up about 20% of the office. Theres an equal amount of Swedes, South Africans and English Southerners so its a accent minefield for the foreign workers when they come over.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 05:25:57 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2022, 10:24:55 pm

John Bishop talks of when his family moved out to a big estate in Runcorn that was Liverpool overspill. And all the kids would exaggerate their Scouse accents to 'prove' they were really Scouse. It turned into this hard, gutteral Scouse accent.

Similar thing almost certainly happened in other overspill area like Kirkby, Huyton, Prescot, Whiston, Skem.

Kids in other areas like Rainhill, Widnes, parts of St Helens, etc have tried to ape the Scouse accent cos they think it's scall and cool.

The Scouse accent itself is a curious mix of Lancashire, Welsh and Irish.

My Whites came over from Tipperary during the Great Starvation in the mid-1840's, landed in Liverpool o' course and why or how I don't know (and there's no oldies left to ask), they ended up in Widnes with my great-great grandad Daniel working for a chemical outfit there. It might be that such work is in the blood because I worked for ICI for 30 years.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 06:08:06 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:46:44 am
Not as extreme an example, but I work with a lad from Wrexham -  not a Welsh speaker - but he definitely has a Scouse twang.

Even though our office is in town, I reckon that Scousers make up about 20% of the office. Theres an equal amount of Swedes, South Africans and English Southerners so its a accent minefield for the foreign workers when they come over.

Watching the new series Welcome to Wrexham [about the takeover, & events afterwards of Wrexham FC, & is pretty decent watch for anyone who has Disney+], seems a few locals have that scouse twang
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 08:35:15 am »
maybe i should've put my 'no draws' idea in here instead but i'd best not risk another ban  :butt

so quickly moving on - nothing to see here mods  :wave

i think there should be a baby licence

there are too many kids being born to gobshites and those kids then basically suffering abuse as the parents don't care - or even worse (you know where i'm going with that)

why do we have so many children's charities and causes? it's because of the ill-treatment of children

we all know families that have have had kids for extra cash in their pockets - i'm not against the benefits system, no not at all, but there are some people who abuse that system and this leads to feral children running around with no-one looking after their welfare

and there's going to come a time when literally we will run out of space on this planet and we will have to think about not having as many children - so don't wait until after the horse has bolted as that will be too late

but we also know that the rich want there to be as many 'consumers' of their evil throw-away trash and that they will never agree to a shrinking of their market - heaven help the rich not getting richer eh?

so to apply for  a 'baby licence' you would be tested for whether you could financially (even while on certain benefits, or out of work or between jobs) support a child, whether you are mentally able to understand the gravity of having that said child, and here would also be various other regulations in place, like if you are a serial criminal, if you are a heavy drug user, if you are on the sex offenders list, whether you have been the perpetrator of domestic violence etc etc

of course, in a secular world this may garner interest but as we live with and beside people of faith then i can't see it happening - but i would like to see it

now, before anyone shouts 'eugenics nazi' they were only interested in evil, genocide and the creation of an aryan race, i'm thinking of stopping the wrong people having children which leads to millions of children suffering

it may be an unpopular opinion but that's what i'm in this thread for  :wave

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 10:05:23 am »
I dont hold many right wing views, if any, but I actually agree that for the sake of the planet there needs to be some form of population control and a baby licence is something Id think would be an interesting idea. Theres too many people who absolutely should be nowhere near children who have an entire brood and they become problems to society who each have a bunch of kids themselves that become a problem to society.

Of course it will never happen. The policing of it would be horrific, how do you even police it because surely you cant force abortions and it would lead to massive amounts of babys born out of hospitals that then lack the healthcare they may need immediately after birth.

But the idea has some merit in theory. For me its not always a matter of means as to whether you should have a child but the content of character of the individual. Unfortunately it would be so hard to test and evaluate who should or shouldnt that it might end up too draconian a measure. Is it about population control or is it about stopping the true scum of the earth from reproducing? Is it merely about stopping those unwilling to work and earn from reproducing? Where do you draw the line?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 10:12:18 am »
I agree. There are definitely people that shouldn't be allowed to have kids. I don't agree that being in receipt of benefits has anything to do with that.
Both me and my girlfriend at the time were on JSA when she got pregnant with my now 16 old lad. I was a heavy grass smoker also. She now works, I haven't been out of work for any significant periods after he was born and stopped smoking grass, and he is now in his GCSE year at a grammar school.
Fuck knows how you would implement it, but I wouldn't be 100% against the idea of some form of control.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 10:49:33 am »
For me, the economy is always the major problem in creating the types of people that shouldnt have kids. They lack opportunity growing up and that creates greater character flaws and deep-seated issues. Theyre usually from a background where the same has been inflicted on their family so its a self-perpetuating cycle. That absolutely does not mean that people who are on benefits should be denied families. It just happens so that people that fall into that group often - never always - are also problem characters that shouldnt have children. Just as in the elites, many have scary character flaws they should not be allowed to inflict on children. Thats why its so hard to police and shouldnt be based on any means beyond can the childs basic needs be met? As in food, water, shelter and safety. But there would need to be some hefty psychological profiling and detailed record keeping
Of people - which again in itself has its ethical issues - so as to cut out those who have the means and superficially could provide a child what they need, but absolutely should be nowhere near a childs development and will actively inflict another problem on society.

Again it comes down to attacking the economic causes of crime, anti-social behaviour and widespread character problems in a countrys population. This government will never do it. Education is part of the answer but so is greater wealth share. That in effect would do part of the job of a baby licence.

Its difficult again because any step such as this is always going to seem targeted. You remove the obvious people from the reproduction cycle - violent criminals, sex offenders etc - but then you have to also exclude people with historic severe mental health issues. It then starts to feel a process of brutalising those who havent had good access to help. It also feels that its attacking certain geographic areas. I grew up in my early years in Wavertree and Toxteth. My Ma moved us from Toxteth because she was worried about the effect living there would have on me. Theyre what, 5 minutes from each other? But to this day I hear so many stories about some of the reprobates we knew from living in the area and to a person they generally shouldnt be having kids. I guess you go down a rabbit hole if you start to look at the deep-rooted structures youd have to improve and issues to resolve before approaching the idea of a baby licence.

Its not an unknown idea, the Chinese essentially had that for a couple of decades until recently whereby each family were means tested and could only have a single child.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 11:08:12 am »
Would need to iron out the details, but Ive always thought the same about children and needing a license.



Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 11:17:13 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:49:33 am
For me, the economy is always the major problem in creating the types of people that shouldnt have kids. They lack opportunity growing up and that creates greater character flaws and deep-seated issues. Theyre usually from a background where the same has been inflicted on their family so its a self-perpetuating cycle. That absolutely does not mean that people who are on benefits should be denied families. It just happens so that people that fall into that group often - never always - are also problem characters that shouldnt have children. Just as in the elites, many have scary character flaws they should not be allowed to inflict on children. Thats why its so hard to police and shouldnt be based on any means beyond can the childs basic needs be met? As in food, water, shelter and safety. But there would need to be some hefty psychological profiling and detailed record keeping
Of people - which again in itself has its ethical issues - so as to cut out those who have the means and superficially could provide a child what they need, but absolutely should be nowhere near a childs development and will actively inflict another problem on society.

Again it comes down to attacking the economic causes of crime, anti-social behaviour and widespread character problems in a countrys population. This government will never do it. Education is part of the answer but so is greater wealth share. That in effect would do part of the job of a baby licence.

Its difficult again because any step such as this is always going to seem targeted. You remove the obvious people from the reproduction cycle - violent criminals, sex offenders etc - but then you have to also exclude people with historic severe mental health issues. It then starts to feel a process of brutalising those who havent had good access to help. It also feels that its attacking certain geographic areas. I grew up in my early years in Wavertree and Toxteth. My Ma moved us from Toxteth because she was worried about the effect living there would have on me. Theyre what, 5 minutes from each other? But to this day I hear so many stories about some of the reprobates we knew from living in the area and to a person they generally shouldnt be having kids. I guess you go down a rabbit hole if you start to look at the deep-rooted structures youd have to improve and issues to resolve before approaching the idea of a baby licence.

Its not an unknown idea, the Chinese essentially had that for a couple of decades until recently whereby each family were means tested and could only have a single child.



Me and my sister came from a very disadvantaged family and we've done pretty well in life. I've a few other friends that came from massively deprived households and have done amazing in life and are great people that contribute to society and the economy.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 11:20:01 am »
When you say severe mental health problems - what do you mean?

Cos I have two great kids.  Neither been in trouble.  Both with very good jobs.  I suffer from severe mental health problems - I have been sectioned in the past.  And yet I managed to produce and bring up two great kids.   I now also have a beautiful grandaughter.

See not as simple as you think is it?

You know what I think.  People should refrain from typing bollocks they know nothing about.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 11:23:08 am »
Mandating who is allowed to have kids is a dnaagerous path, and a simplistic and unworkable solution to very complex issues.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 11:24:15 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:23:08 am
Mandating who is allowed to have kids is a dnaagerous path, and a simplistic and unworkable solution to very complex issues.

It's a terrible idea, on so may levels.  Type of thing the nazis would have loved.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1278 on: Today at 11:28:40 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:20:01 am
When you say severe mental health problems - what do you mean?

Cos I have two great kids.  Neither been in trouble.  Both with very good jobs.  I suffer from severe mental health problems - I have been sectioned in the past.  And yet I managed to produce and bring up two great kids.   I now also have a beautiful grandaughter.

See not as simple as you think is it?

You know what I think.  People should refrain from typing bollocks they know nothing about.


Very, very well said Millie.

Sounds like you've done amazing and your kids too.

Wonderful stories like this are really what makes life worth living. Brilliant people like you make this world a better place :)
