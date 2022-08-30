maybe i should've put my 'no draws' idea in here instead but i'd best not risk another ban
so quickly moving on - nothing to see here mods
i think there should be a baby licence
there are too many kids being born to gobshites and those kids then basically suffering abuse as the parents don't care - or even worse (you know where i'm going with that)
why do we have so many children's charities and causes? it's because of the ill-treatment of children
we all know families that have have had kids for extra cash in their pockets - i'm not against the benefits system, no not at all, but there are some people who abuse that system and this leads to feral children running around with no-one looking after their welfare
and there's going to come a time when literally
we will run out of space on this planet and we will have to think about not having as many children - so don't wait until after the horse has bolted as that will be too late
but we also know that the rich want there to be as many 'consumers' of their evil throw-away trash and that they will never agree to a shrinking of their market - heaven help the rich not getting richer eh?
so to apply for a 'baby licence' you would be tested for whether you could financially (even while on certain benefits, or out of work or between jobs) support a child, whether you are mentally able to understand the gravity of having that said child, and here would also be various other regulations in place, like if you are a serial criminal, if you are a heavy drug user, if you are on the sex offenders list, whether you have been the perpetrator of domestic violence etc etc
of course, in a secular world this may garner interest but as we live with and beside people of faith then i can't see it happening - but i would
like to see it
now, before anyone shouts 'eugenics nazi' they were only interested in evil, genocide and the creation of an aryan race, i'm thinking of stopping the wrong people having children which leads to millions of children suffering
it may be an unpopular opinion but that's what i'm in this thread for