Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1240 on: August 30, 2022, 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 30, 2022, 01:27:29 pm
AndyMuller is just a lite version of me..

Most perceptive post I've ever heard from you.  ;D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1241 on: August 30, 2022, 05:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 30, 2022, 01:27:29 pm
AndyMuller is just a lite version of me..

Hes the Dark Brandon to your Cheesy Brandon.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1242 on: August 30, 2022, 05:11:43 pm »
All Things Must Pass is the best piece of work of any of the ex-Beatles.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1243 on: August 31, 2022, 01:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 30, 2022, 11:22:21 am
Yeah, a podcast is just an easier way of listening to the radio you like....

Mm.. not necessarily. Radio, (at least most of them), will have some form of editorial responsibility, podcasts might not. (this also applies to why social media is a cesspool, but thats another story).
 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1244 on: August 31, 2022, 01:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 30, 2022, 01:51:21 pm
Nowt wrong with a good Mullering :)


Only if its in a corner
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1245 on: August 31, 2022, 01:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on August 31, 2022, 01:45:10 pm
Mm.. not necessarily. Radio, (at least most of them), will have some form of editorial responsibility, podcasts might not. (this also applies to why social media is a cesspool, but thats another story).

Good podcasts have higher production value and more research put into them than most radio.

The problem is that it's a free-for-all landscape and there are tens of thousands of bad podcasts out there.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1246 on: August 31, 2022, 04:27:09 pm »
the really really scally scouse accent - usually accompanied with fuck after every other word - makes me cringe being a scouser born and bred
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1247 on: August 31, 2022, 04:30:32 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 31, 2022, 04:27:09 pm
the really really scally scouse accent - usually accompanied with fuck after every other word - makes me cringe being a scouser born and bred
I have a pretty soft scouse accent having moved from the area relatively young. I have to agree with the above, there's so many people from our city who seem to have speech impediments they're so lazy with their speech. It's an education and economic issue as much as it's about the accent sounding cringey.

It's almost like a sub dialect bordering on idiolect that seems to be largely spoken by uneducated lads from North Liverpool aged 16 - 25.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1248 on: August 31, 2022, 05:24:17 pm »
Few years ago, a pub/bar in town had signs in every window to "Join are big cheese quiz". I still can't decide if they couldn't spell, or were trying to be really local.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1249 on: August 31, 2022, 06:03:09 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 31, 2022, 04:27:09 pm
the really really scally scouse accent - usually accompanied with fuck after every other word - makes me cringe being a scouser born and bred
It grates on me too. It seems deliberately put on in many cases too. ''Lad'' is also heavily thrown in for effect as well.

Despite being born and bred in Liverpool and living in the north end virtually all of my life my accent is quite soft. Mind you, the overwhelming majority of people in Liverpool seem to have a soft accent too. It seems to be the North Face ket wig brigade who ham it up.

It sort of colours how outsiders see us too. I think many think we are Harry Enfield types or all sound like the exaggerated ket wiggers. I remember one summer day having a Guinness outside the Pump House in town. I got talking to a couple from Wolverhampton and they asked me where I was from? I said here, Liverpool. They then suggested I must be a ''posh Scouser'' because I talked normally. I said no, I was born in Broadgreen then brought up in the north end on a council estate.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1250 on: August 31, 2022, 06:12:23 pm »
"ket wigger"?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1251 on: August 31, 2022, 06:15:28 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 31, 2022, 04:27:09 pm
the really really scally scouse accent - usually accompanied with fuck after every other word - makes me cringe being a scouser born and bred

Any examples of this?  Don't really know the depths of all the Scouse accents.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1252 on: August 31, 2022, 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 31, 2022, 06:03:09 pm
It grates on me too. It seems deliberately put on in many cases too. ''Lad'' is also heavily thrown in for effect as well.

Despite being born and bred in Liverpool and living in the north end virtually all of my life my accent is quite soft. Mind you, the overwhelming majority of people in Liverpool seem to have a soft accent too. It seems to be the North Face ket wig brigade who ham it up.

It sort of colours how outsiders see us too. I think many think we are Harry Enfield types or all sound like the exaggerated ket wiggers. I remember one summer day having a Guinness outside the Pump House in town. I got talking to a couple from Wolverhampton and they asked me where I was from? I said here, Liverpool. They then suggested I must be a ''posh Scouser'' because I talked normally. I said no, I was born in Broadgreen then brought up in the north end on a council estate.

I was in a cafe in Rose Lane the other week and some bloke met some other fellas.

They must all have been strangers who didnt know each others names or we all called Lad as thats what they spent the next half calling each other.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1253 on: August 31, 2022, 06:16:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 31, 2022, 06:15:28 pm
Any examples of this?  Don't really know the depths of all the Scouse accents.

Think of Carragher in full on screech mode.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1254 on: August 31, 2022, 06:33:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 31, 2022, 06:12:23 pm
"ket wigger"?

https://twitter.com/scouseketwigs?lang=en

Young Scouse scallies who can't be arsed getting a haircut because they spend all their money of ketamine.

Scruffy twats with daft hair and exaggerated accents.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iPqIdyz61BQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iPqIdyz61BQ</a>
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1255 on: August 31, 2022, 06:52:19 pm »
I have the odd self-conscious moment when a bit of accent comes through (in terms of it seeming 'put on') - I moved here 16 years ago and I spent a few years in retail & I've spent a lot of time in pubs, and in some scenarios & in some company 'adopted accent' can definitely come through.

Definitely going to remember the latest conversation here, and feel heartened that there's sufficient internal scrutiny taking place to ensure I needn't feel too self-conscious!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1256 on: August 31, 2022, 11:31:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 31, 2022, 06:15:28 pm
Any examples of this?  Don't really know the depths of all the Scouse accents.
I personally would say theres 4 or 5 fairly distinct Scouse accents, with sub-dialect offshoots of these. What I suggested earlier - that the overly affected heavy accent was more seen in the North of town amongst a specific age group was given a better descriptor by SoS, ket wigger.

My accent is a softer version of South Liverpool. You usually start to hear it around Wavertree then in gets gentler the closer into Allerton and Garston you get. Funnily enough if you head east towards the Prescot end of the M57, it hardens up and gets more rhotic again. Its such a hard divide though, because Huyton is definitively Scouse and the Prescot/ St Helens areas are a weird Manc/Lancs border/scouse hybrid. But not actual scouse as most would know it. Kirkby and Fazackerley also seem to be pretty distinct to my ear, usually a lot quicker with more clipped syllables. Less guttural in the south, less emphasis and jump-offs of clipped syllables.

Bootle to me has a distinct, harder sounding accent. This extends up to Seaforth and its similar in Litherland if a touch softer.

Find it fascinating myself, can usually always tell a North Ender apart from a South Ender and anyone from Liverpool itself can tell you Warrington, St Helens, Widnes and Runcorn are not scouse accents, but for half the people I work with (mainly from East and North Midlands and Cheshire), they cant tell my accent apart from a few lads at work who grew up exclusively in Runcorn and Widnes. I think they sound nothing alike to me.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1257 on: August 31, 2022, 11:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 31, 2022, 06:33:17 pm
https://twitter.com/scouseketwigs?lang=en

Young Scouse scallies who can't be arsed getting a haircut because they spend all their money of ketamine.

Scruffy twats with daft hair and exaggerated accents.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iPqIdyz61BQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iPqIdyz61BQ</a>

ah ok, thanks.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1258 on: Yesterday at 08:50:46 am »
Quote from: tubby on August 31, 2022, 06:15:28 pm
Any examples of this?  Don't really know the depths of all the Scouse accents.

take a walk around our fair city and you'll no doubt come across the said accent

i'm sure you'll find some via youtube also - i'm too lazy to find an example sorry ;D

yeh there definitely are more 'harder' accents as well as more 'lazy' ones but we also have a lovely sounding (as said) 'posh' accent which has a poetry to it

buy yeh fuckin el lad der is deffo sum fuckin shady lads who speek lyk der fuckin animals kidder
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1259 on: Yesterday at 09:35:39 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:50:46 am
take a walk around our fair city and you'll no doubt come across the said accent

i'm sure you'll find some via youtube also - i'm too lazy to find an example sorry ;D

yeh there definitely are more 'harder' accents as well as more 'lazy' ones but we also have a lovely sounding (as said) 'posh' accent which has a poetry to it

buy yeh fuckin el lad der is deffo sum fuckin shady lads who speek lyk der fuckin animals kidder


The ones that do my head in are the 'professional scousers'


EyyyyyyyydeerrrrrrrrrLaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaOwssssssittttgoooinnnnnnnehkiddddddahhhhh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1260 on: Yesterday at 02:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:35:39 am
The ones that do my head in are the 'professional scousers'


EyyyyyyyydeerrrrrrrrrLaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaOwssssssittttgoooinnnnnnnehkiddddddahhhhh

Cilla Black was the worst one, her singing was even worse :o, i believe away from TV cameras she had a Southern accent, only put on a scouse accent for TV, & quite well known for being vile to everyone, & BA staff loathed working on a BA flight she was booked on. :no
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1261 on: Yesterday at 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:35:39 am
The ones that do my head in are the 'professional scousers'


EyyyyyyyydeerrrrrrrrrLaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaOwssssssittttgoooinnnnnnnehkiddddddahhhhh

andy - you sound just like john bishop there
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 04:45:06 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:01:13 pm
andy - you sound just like john bishop there

Andy's also a bad wool just like JB   ;) :P
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 09:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:45:06 pm
Andy's also a bad wool just like JB   ;) :P

I'm the biggest baddest wooliest wool going :)

I sound just like Fred Elliot from Corrie. I say, Fred Elliot!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 31, 2022, 11:31:20 pm
I personally would say theres 4 or 5 fairly distinct Scouse accents, with sub-dialect offshoots of these. What I suggested earlier - that the overly affected heavy accent was more seen in the North of town amongst a specific age group was given a better descriptor by SoS, ket wigger.

My accent is a softer version of South Liverpool. You usually start to hear it around Wavertree then in gets gentler the closer into Allerton and Garston you get. Funnily enough if you head east towards the Prescot end of the M57, it hardens up and gets more rhotic again. Its such a hard divide though, because Huyton is definitively Scouse and the Prescot/ St Helens areas are a weird Manc/Lancs border/scouse hybrid. But not actual scouse as most would know it. Kirkby and Fazackerley also seem to be pretty distinct to my ear, usually a lot quicker with more clipped syllables. Less guttural in the south, less emphasis and jump-offs of clipped syllables.

Bootle to me has a distinct, harder sounding accent. This extends up to Seaforth and its similar in Litherland if a touch softer.

Find it fascinating myself, can usually always tell a North Ender apart from a South Ender and anyone from Liverpool itself can tell you Warrington, St Helens, Widnes and Runcorn are not scouse accents, but for half the people I work with (mainly from East and North Midlands and Cheshire), they cant tell my accent apart from a few lads at work who grew up exclusively in Runcorn and Widnes. I think they sound nothing alike to me.


John Bishop talks of when his family moved out to a big estate in Runcorn that was Liverpool overspill. And all the kids would exaggerate their Scouse accents to 'prove' they were really Scouse. It turned into this hard, gutteral Scouse accent.

Similar thing almost certainly happened in other overspill area like Kirkby, Huyton, Prescot, Whiston, Skem.

Kids in other areas like Rainhill, Widnes, parts of St Helens, etc have tried to ape the Scouse accent cos they think it's scall and cool.

The Scouse accent itself is a curious mix of Lancashire, Welsh and Irish.
