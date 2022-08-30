Any examples of this? Don't really know the depths of all the Scouse accents.



I personally would say theres 4 or 5 fairly distinct Scouse accents, with sub-dialect offshoots of these. What I suggested earlier - that the overly affected heavy accent was more seen in the North of town amongst a specific age group was given a better descriptor by SoS, ket wigger.My accent is a softer version of South Liverpool. You usually start to hear it around Wavertree then in gets gentler the closer into Allerton and Garston you get. Funnily enough if you head east towards the Prescot end of the M57, it hardens up and gets more rhotic again. Its such a hard divide though, because Huyton is definitively Scouse and the Prescot/ St Helens areas are a weird Manc/Lancs border/scouse hybrid. But not actual scouse as most would know it. Kirkby and Fazackerley also seem to be pretty distinct to my ear, usually a lot quicker with more clipped syllables. Less guttural in the south, less emphasis and jump-offs of clipped syllables.Bootle to me has a distinct, harder sounding accent. This extends up to Seaforth and its similar in Litherland if a touch softer.Find it fascinating myself, can usually always tell a North Ender apart from a South Ender and anyone from Liverpool itself can tell you Warrington, St Helens, Widnes and Runcorn are not scouse accents, but for half the people I work with (mainly from East and North Midlands and Cheshire), they cant tell my accent apart from a few lads at work who grew up exclusively in Runcorn and Widnes. I think they sound nothing alike to me.