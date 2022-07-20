Of course its a serious problem but the rest of the world is not treating it nearly seriously enough, remind me again when China and India will get to net zero. Unfortunately if the UK somehow managed to get to net zero tomorrow it would barely make any difference at all in dealing with rising temperatures. The estimates I've seen depending on how you account for emissions, is that the UK is responsible for 1%-3% of the global total I wish the UK could make a bigger difference but unfortunately our climate is at the mercy of far bigger nations than ours. The UK will get to net zero naturally when renewable energy storage technology improves but we're not at that position yet meaning you'd need massive investment in things like insulating homes and in Nuclear Power before you could get on the path to net zero.



When mentioning the UK getting to net zero, they never consider the amount of goods we buy from China (like fucking everything we own these days) and the environmental impact of our constant purchasing of shit we don't need. There will be people banging on about the climate, while posting on the latest iphone 14 that replaced their 13, that replaced their 12 etc etc. Then they'll bleat on about how their old Iphone gets recycled, will that be in a recycling plant that is powered by wind or leccy then? (My phone is about 6 years old and was bought to replace one that got dropped down the bog and my laptop is a 10 yr old hand me down before anyone starts)We can and should all put as much effort in as we can, but its all like pissing on a forest fire while we continue to consume from China and farm work out to India.