Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 28383 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1000 on: July 20, 2022, 08:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 20, 2022, 01:22:58 pm
I enjoyed the hot snap, and would like more
Nah it was disgustingly hot. Kept sweating and the fan kept blowing out hot air all night. Day's like today are bliss, balmy with a lovely breeze coming through the window

People who prefer winter are strange though, why would you like grey rainy clouds and having to keep your heating on most of the day
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1001 on: July 23, 2022, 09:52:50 am »
Contrary to the gushings of most rugby commentators, The Haka is not one of sports greatest spectacles.

While I fully appreciate it has deep cultural significance to those who perform it, it is still painfully cringeworthy to sit through

 
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1002 on: July 23, 2022, 01:42:05 pm »
rugby is a waste of time

see also: F1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1003 on: July 23, 2022, 02:16:01 pm »
rugby is one of the sports you have to play to appreciate.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1004 on: July 23, 2022, 02:28:23 pm »
I played rugby at school, was pretty good

I'd rather play it than watch it
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1005 on: July 23, 2022, 02:39:06 pm »
People that do not indicate should have their driving license removed, preferable through their arse.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1006 on: July 23, 2022, 02:39:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 23, 2022, 02:39:06 pm
People that do not indicate should have their driving license removed, preferable through their arse.

They should play rugby also, if so...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1007 on: July 23, 2022, 02:42:53 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 23, 2022, 02:39:06 pm
People that do not indicate should have their driving license removed, preferable through their arse.

Thought we doing unpopular opinions?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1008 on: July 23, 2022, 09:19:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 23, 2022, 02:16:01 pm
rugby is one of the sports you have to play to appreciate.

Depends which type.

Rugby Union bores the pants off me.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1009 on: July 24, 2022, 12:56:07 am »
The UK should not break the bank to achieve net zero carbon emissions...
This will happen naturally over time as renewable energy technology improves, the government spending untold amounts of money to try and speed this up will not make any significant difference to the average temperature given the UK's global share of carbon emissions aside from making the nation much poorer.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1010 on: July 24, 2022, 08:51:51 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 23, 2022, 09:19:11 pm
Depends which type.

Rugby Union bores the pants off me.

Rugby League is far superior to Union.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1011 on: July 24, 2022, 11:16:13 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on July 24, 2022, 08:51:51 am
Rugby League is far superior to Union.

No! Just no! I understand why people do enjoy it but I take issue with the 6 phases in League and having to give the ball back.

I was never agile or nippy but being able to just pipe through players until 2 or 3 finally dragged me down got me through at school.

Was never going to be good enough for any higher a level but I was a beast at school
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1012 on: July 24, 2022, 11:52:40 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on July 24, 2022, 12:56:07 am
The UK should not break the bank to achieve net zero carbon emissions...
This will happen naturally over time as renewable energy technology improves, the government spending untold amounts of money to try and speed this up will not make any significant difference to the average temperature given the UK's global share of carbon emissions aside from making the nation much poorer.
It won't happen naturally because the government is constantly doing things like trying to promote shale gas and beefing up emissions by allowing another terminal or runway to be added to the biggest airports. In order for there to be a coordinated worldwide effort the developed nations have to show they're willing to put the effort in, otherwise why should anyone else bother?

Here's an unpopular opinion: given our economy needs there to be a certain level of unemployment for the system to function, unemployment payments should be linked to a livable wage.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1013 on: July 24, 2022, 12:21:59 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on July 24, 2022, 11:16:13 am
No! Just no! I understand why people do enjoy it but I take issue with the 6 phases in League and having to give the ball back.

I was never agile or nippy but being able to just pipe through players until 2 or 3 finally dragged me down got me through at school.

Was never going to be good enough for any higher a level but I was a beast at school

Im just not a fan of huge blokes ploughing into each other, phase after phase, penalty after penalty, kick after kick. A lack of skill involved for me and it can just be slow and boring. Do enjoy the six nations though, you can get some enjoyable matches in that.

Six goes, if youre not good enough to score, hand the ball over. League is just a much quicker and much more skilful game for me, much easier on the eye.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1014 on: July 24, 2022, 12:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on July 24, 2022, 12:56:07 am
The UK should not break the bank to achieve net zero carbon emissions...
This will happen naturally over time as renewable energy technology improves, the government spending untold amounts of money to try and speed this up will not make any significant difference to the average temperature given the UK's global share of carbon emissions aside from making the nation much poorer.

Yes it should.

Still seems a lot of people have no real idea how serious climate change is, or how quickly things are going to go bad.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1015 on: July 24, 2022, 12:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 24, 2022, 12:22:36 pm
Yes it should.

Still seems a lot of people have no real idea how serious climate change is, or how quickly things are going to go bad.

This is true, but theres literally no one droning on about it to raise awareness
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1016 on: July 24, 2022, 12:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 24, 2022, 12:22:36 pm
Yes it should.

Still seems a lot of people have no real idea how serious climate change is, or how quickly things are going to go bad.

Of course its a serious problem but the rest of the world is not treating it nearly seriously enough, remind me again when China and India will get to net zero. Unfortunately if the UK somehow managed to get to net zero tomorrow it would barely make any difference at all in dealing with rising temperatures. The estimates I've seen depending on how you account for emissions, is that the UK is responsible for 1%-3% of the global total I wish the UK could make a bigger difference but unfortunately our climate is at the mercy of far bigger nations than ours. The UK will get to net zero naturally when renewable energy storage technology improves but we're not at that position yet meaning you'd need massive investment in things like insulating homes and in Nuclear Power before you could get on the path to net zero.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1017 on: July 24, 2022, 02:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on July 24, 2022, 12:45:02 pm
Of course its a serious problem but the rest of the world is not treating it nearly seriously enough, remind me again when China and India will get to net zero. Unfortunately if the UK somehow managed to get to net zero tomorrow it would barely make any difference at all in dealing with rising temperatures. The estimates I've seen depending on how you account for emissions, is that the UK is responsible for 1%-3% of the global total I wish the UK could make a bigger difference but unfortunately our climate is at the mercy of far bigger nations than ours. The UK will get to net zero naturally when renewable energy storage technology improves but we're not at that position yet meaning you'd need massive investment in things like insulating homes and in Nuclear Power before you could get on the path to net zero.

When mentioning the UK getting to net zero, they never consider the amount of goods we buy from China (like fucking everything we own these days) and the environmental impact of our constant purchasing of shit we don't need. There will be people banging on about the climate, while posting on the latest iphone 14 that replaced their 13, that replaced their 12 etc etc. Then they'll bleat on about how their old Iphone gets recycled, will that be in a recycling plant that is powered by wind or leccy then? (My phone is about 6 years old and was bought to replace one that got dropped down the bog and my laptop is a 10 yr old hand me down before anyone starts)

We can and should all put as much effort in as we can, but its all like pissing on a forest fire while we continue to consume from China and farm work out to India.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1018 on: July 24, 2022, 07:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on July 24, 2022, 12:21:59 pm
Im just not a fan of huge blokes ploughing into each other, phase after phase, penalty after penalty, kick after kick. A lack of skill involved for me and it can just be slow and boring. Do enjoy the six nations though, you can get some enjoyable matches in that.

Six goes, if youre not good enough to score, hand the ball over. League is just a much quicker and much more skilful game for me, much easier on the eye.

Agreed if you are coming at it with know playing bias then I get why league is the better game to watch.

Faster, usually comes off more skillful, and I believe some of the rules are less obtuse.

For me, I was never great at football growing up and so union was a sport where I could play well - almost entirely by being a big lad going through people - and so I have a soft spot for it
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 am »
Buy to let is actually a good thing. Decent landlords that add property to the rental market are a good thing and should get tax allowances just like any other business. There, I said it.

Bad landlords need a real and quick mechanism to be fined and their failings made public.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 01:52:05 pm »
People in America that get stopped for speeding should have their guns taken off them and have them replaced by bananas. The law should be that if you see someone else with a banana then you have to have a standoff in the street and have a bananafight.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 03:45:48 pm »

People (we know which ones) would still get shot for holding a banana.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 09:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:52:05 pm
People in America that get stopped for speeding should have their guns taken off them and have them replaced by bananas. The law should be that if you see someone else with a banana then you have to have a standoff in the street and have a bananafight.
I think that's a wonderful opinion Andy :)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 10:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:52:05 pm
People in America that get stopped for speeding should have their guns taken off them and have them replaced by bananas. The law should be that if you see someone else with a banana then you have to have a standoff in the street and have a bananafight.

As there aren't many NRA whack jobs in RAWK this opinion is probably fairly popular
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1024 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm »
I'm boycotting the world cup

this might not be "unpopular" here but please if you will too, please say - I am, you are, outnumbered BAD
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1025 on: Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm
I'm boycotting the world cup

this might not be "unpopular" here but please if you will too, please say - I am, you are, outnumbered BAD

:wave
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1026 on: Yesterday at 10:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm
:wave

eyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 06:55:44 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm
I'm boycotting the world cup

this might not be "unpopular" here but please if you will too, please say - I am, you are, outnumbered BAD

Im not even taking part in the works sweepstake. Bollocks to the whole thing.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 07:18:32 am »
My country is in the World Cup. They didnt chose the location. Ill be watching it with great gusto.  :wave
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 09:24:13 am »
I'm probably going to boycott, but I don't want to make a big deal about in advance becuase I can't guarantee I won't be sucked in once the tournament and the hype starts. But it really isn't appealing.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:30:38 pm
I'm boycotting the world cup

this might not be "unpopular" here but please if you will too, please say - I am, you are, outnumbered BAD

I am too. I can't stand it at the best of times.

I get behind our lads, but am supposed to want dickheads I dislike all season to do well? Fuck that.
