No! Just no! I understand why people do enjoy it but I take issue with the 6 phases in League and having to give the ball back.
I was never agile or nippy but being able to just pipe through players until 2 or 3 finally dragged me down got me through at school.
Was never going to be good enough for any higher a level but I was a beast at school
Im just not a fan of huge blokes ploughing into each other, phase after phase, penalty after penalty, kick after kick. A lack of skill involved for me and it can just be slow and boring. Do enjoy the six nations though, you can get some enjoyable matches in that.
Six goes, if youre not good enough to score, hand the ball over. League is just a much quicker and much more skilful game for me, much easier on the eye.