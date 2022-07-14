I will take this one step further, vast majority of sci-Fi films are shite. Too focused on wooing the audience with visuals and drowning them in exposition. Slap on a story/narrative as old as time and boom you got your sci-fi blockbuster. It doesn't help that for some reason actors in these films are instructed to not show emotional depth.
I can count on one hand number of sci-fi films I have seen that go deeper than this.
You must have weird hands - off the top of my head, films that had a great background story and ideas that went way beyond the original film
* Bladerunner (A rare case of the film being better than the Philip K. Dick short Story)
* Alien
* The Day the Earth Stood Still
* Solaris (Admittedly, the book is way better)
* The Matrix
* Donnie Darko
* Gattaca
* Dark City
* A.I.
* The Andromeda Strain
* Twelve Monkeys
* Timescape
* Wargames
* Contact
* Westworld
* Oblivion
* Metropolis
* 1984 (The film was awesome, the book was much better)
* Stalker (Roadside picnic was way better than the film to be fair)
* Pi
* Moon
* Anhillation (Though the Southern Reach Triology books are a million times better than the film)
* Journey to the Centre of the Earth (The book, obviously was better than the film)
* From the Earth to the Moon
* War of the Worlds (The original, not that Tom Cruise shite) (And again, the book was way better)
* Adjustment Team (The short Story by Philip K. Dick was way, way, way, way better though)
* Rollerball
* Silent Running
* Logans Run
* Scanners
* Cube (The original was a great idea, the sequels were shite)
* The Day of the Triffids (Obviously the book by John Wyndan was way better than the film)
* When Worlds Collide
* Dark Star (Made for a budget you could buy a car for)
* 2001 (Epic)
* Open Your Eyes
* THX-1138
* Invasion of the Body Snatchers (The one with Spock in - scary as fuck as well)
* Starship Troopers (The most tongue in cheek film you'll see - hilarious and fun)
* Robocop
* The Man Who Fell to Earth
* The Fly
* Cloverfield
* Tron
.. give up now, but there are literally hundreds of other great films out there (But the books are usually better as they can fully explore the ideas and the themes)