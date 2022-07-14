I will take this one step further, vast majority of sci-Fi films are shite. Too focused on wooing the audience with visuals and drowning them in exposition. Slap on a story/narrative as old as time and boom you got your sci-fi blockbuster. It doesn't help that for some reason actors in these films are instructed to not show emotional depth.



I can count on one hand number of sci-fi films I have seen that go deeper than this.



You must have weird hands - off the top of my head, films that had a great background story and ideas that went way beyond the original film* Bladerunner (A rare case of the film being better than the Philip K. Dick short Story)* Alien* The Day the Earth Stood Still* Solaris (Admittedly, the book is way better)* The Matrix* Donnie Darko* Gattaca* Dark City* A.I.* The Andromeda Strain* Twelve Monkeys* Timescape* Wargames* Contact* Westworld* Oblivion* Metropolis* 1984 (The film was awesome, the book was much better)* Stalker (Roadside picnic was way better than the film to be fair)* Pi* Moon* Anhillation (Though the Southern Reach Triology books are a million times better than the film)* Journey to the Centre of the Earth (The book, obviously was better than the film)* From the Earth to the Moon* War of the Worlds (The original, not that Tom Cruise shite) (And again, the book was way better)* Adjustment Team (The short Story by Philip K. Dick was way, way, way, way better though)* Rollerball* Silent Running* Logans Run* Scanners* Cube (The original was a great idea, the sequels were shite)* The Day of the Triffids (Obviously the book by John Wyndan was way better than the film)* When Worlds Collide* Dark Star (Made for a budget you could buy a car for)* 2001 (Epic)* Open Your Eyes* THX-1138* Invasion of the Body Snatchers (The one with Spock in - scary as fuck as well)* Starship Troopers (The most tongue in cheek film you'll see - hilarious and fun)* Robocop* The Man Who Fell to Earth* The Fly* Cloverfield* Tron.. give up now, but there are literally hundreds of other great films out there (But the books are usually better as they can fully explore the ideas and the themes)