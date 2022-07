I heard everything before the first album and probably about half a dozen songs since, though I mostly couldn't tell you which. What can I say? The music's dull, the lyrics are anodine and the frontman is, well, a dweeb. No idea about his ma. There are worse bands around but also a lot of far better ones.







As in the Drive like I Do stuff before they self-published as The 1975? Fair enough, you don't like them. I think they've put out three cracking albums, one so-so one but the new single is very good and they've shown some real diversity in the genres they've made songs in and also really tried to do something different with each album, as opposed to churning out the same thing over and again.His Ma is a bad dickhead, no two ways around it. He himself can come across very Morrissey-ish (in a weepy liberal sense as opposed to Morrissey's weird views) but is a talented writer and musician.