On the subject of films The Exorcist is over rated and not even a proper horror film, more like out of body child abusers.



I don't really watch horror films but too many of them rely on jumpscares, especially that high pitched squeal whenever a demon shows itself or the character turns around to reveal their ugly face.Adam Sandler movies aren't that bad. Not all movies need to have a deep story with a meaningful script. His latest movie Hustle is absolutely shite though, that's 2 hours I will never get back.