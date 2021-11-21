« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 20111 times)

Offline Zizou

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 06:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:21:14 pm
Unpopular opinion - Shops should shut on Sundays and not be open on any bank holidays.

Unless you work there, what difference would it make?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 06:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 06:21:12 pm
Unless you work there, what difference would it make?
I used to work in retail as a younger man but thats not whats informed the choice.

Why do we need permanent convenience at all hours? Shutting the shops for a day would be good for the environment, would give retail workers at least one day they know they have off that corresponds with that of many friends and family and possibly push the money being spent in shops into local pubs and restaurants etc to help smaller businesses.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 06:45:50 pm »
All these lazy delivery services for fast food, snacks etc should be banned. I hate the whole industry
Online SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 06:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:45:50 pm
All these lazy delivery services for fast food, snacks etc should be banned. I hate the whole industry
why the hatred?  (just curious)

coz of the ecological waste (gas fumes etc)?  if yes, are bike deliveries ok?

or on principle ie customers are lazy (I assume that's who you mean are lazy).
Offline west_london_red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:21:14 pm

Unpopular opinion - Shops should shut on Sundays and not be open on any bank holidays.

The double pay you used to get back in the day used to be a game changer.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 07:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:40:36 pm
Let the mince thaw in the fridge for at least 24 hours then take the mince out of the fridge, add in the seasonings can be salt & & any herbs or spices, you want to add in, make sure the mince is still very cold when adding in the seasonings, the colder the mince the better it'll stick together.

My basic seasonings are, measurements using either a pinch or teaspoon of.
Salt
Hot chilli powder
Either smoked or unsmoked paprika
Mixed herb[or Italian mixed herb]
Onion granules
Garlic granules
Oregano
Ground black pepper
All purpose seasoning is good too
Fresh parsley or coriander, gives the meat that nice look, like you get in a seekh kebab

Once you've done the mix put the meat back in the bag & put in the fridge  for a few hours or overnight, you can keep the meat in the fridge for 2 days, after you've got it out of the freezer, like, i take the mince out of the freezer on the Thursday, mix on the Friday, cook & eat on the Saturday.

We dont really make beef at home as neither my parents or wife eat it, so we tend to have lamb a lot of the time instead and usually add an egg to the mix just to bind everything together a bit better.
Online Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 08:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:21:14 pm
Unpopular opinion - Shops should shut on Sundays and not be open on any bank holidays.

On the contrary, shops - particularly local independent shops - need to open more when most people aren't busy working and less when people are.

It blows my mind that the likes of your local butchers haven't figured this out yet, and wonder why the high street is dying.
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 09:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:56:28 pm
On the contrary, shops - particularly local independent shops - need to open more when most people aren't busy working and less when people are.

It blows my mind that the likes of your local butchers haven't figured this out yet, and wonder why the high street is dying.

Having grown up when shops shut half day in the week and at half 5 every day and closed on Sunday, I laugh at that argument. My Ma managed it fine and she bloody worked in a Supermarket/retail when I was growing up. Saturday was shopping day.
Online Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 09:13:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:12:26 pm
Having grown up when shops shut half day in the week and at half 5 every day and closed on Sunday, I laugh at that argument. My Ma managed it fine and she bloody worked in a Supermarket/retail when I was growing up. Saturday was shopping day.

Why laugh at it? High streets are dying, and there is an obvious answer to being able to draw in extra clientele who find it easier to visit supermarkets.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm »
Okay then - chains of a certain size should shut on Sundays and only independents and small franchises can open. Might help. I also wasnt advocating closure all weekend, just Sundays.

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:55:31 pm
why the hatred?  (just curious)

coz of the ecological waste (gas fumes etc)?  if yes, are bike deliveries ok?

or on principle ie customers are lazy (I assume that's who you mean are lazy).

100% they should be clamped down on. Its wasteful, harmful to the environment and creates a diminished level of quality and service to those actually attending the restaurant and fast food place. KFC and McNasty's, as shit as they can be, are way, way worse now they prioritise queues of people with bags instead of the patrons of the restaurant. Its a horrible little gig platform too that allows for mistreatment of those who sign up to represent these brands.
Online SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm
Okay then - chains of a certain size should shut on Sundays and only independents and small franchises can open. Might help. I also wasnt advocating closure all weekend, just Sundays.
100% they should be clamped down on. Its wasteful, harmful to the environment and creates a diminished level of quality and service to those actually attending the restaurant and fast food place. KFC and McNasty's, as shit as they can be, are way, way worse now they prioritise queues of people with bags instead of the patrons of the restaurant. Its a horrible little gig platform too that allows for mistreatment of those who sign up to represent these brands.
but, apart from that?

:)
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #731 on: Today at 08:06:04 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:13:38 pm
Why laugh at it? High streets are dying, and there is an obvious answer to being able to draw in extra clientele who find it easier to visit supermarkets.

It's more how people expect to be finished work at a sensible time yet expect shops to stay open for them, so shop staff have shitty shifts. How about the shops open 9 til 5 and people work 11 til 7.30pm instead and shop before work?

When I worked in the Hire Branches I got sick of people expecting us to be open past half 5, I'd been in since 7.30am and I've got a life as well you know
Online Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #732 on: Today at 08:08:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:04 am
It's more how people expect to be finished work at a sensible time yet expect shops to stay open for them, so shop staff have shitty shifts. How about the shops open 9 til 5 and people work 11 til 7.30pm instead and shop before work?

When I worked in the Hire Branches I got sick of people expecting us to be open past half 5, I'd been in since 7.30am and I've got a life as well you know

Really everyone should mix up when they work instead of everyone commuting at the same time. The 9-5 tradition is a bit dated, for all workers.
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #733 on: Today at 08:15:03 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:08:14 am
Really everyone should mix up when they work instead of everyone commuting at the same time. The 9-5 tradition is a bit dated, for all workers.

I'd much rather start earlier so that I could finish earlier but I'd rather not work later, especially during the summer as you miss the light nights.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #734 on: Today at 08:41:47 am »
Aldi is boss, their meat, their fruit

Remember at school kids getting skitted: aaaahaha your mum shops at Aldi! (god help you if you were one of the scruffs who needed free school dinners)

That's Britain for ya.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:08:14 am
Really everyone should mix up when they work instead of everyone commuting at the same time. The 9-5 tradition is a bit dated, for all workers.

I agree, though along the lines of free choice. I started at 8, because I was ready.
I blame the farmers and to a lesser extent the schools. Daylight Savings Time is backwards

https://www.change.org/p/eliminate-daylight-savings-time
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #735 on: Today at 09:01:16 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:41:47 am
Aldi is boss, their meat, their fruit

Remember at school kids getting skitted: aaaahaha your mum shops at Aldi! (god help you if you were one of the scruffs who needed free school dinners)

That's Britain for ya.

I agree, though along the lines of free choice. I started at 8, because I was ready.
I blame the farmers and to a lesser extent the schools. Daylight Savings Time is backwards

https://www.change.org/p/eliminate-daylight-savings-time


Why has she started a petition but not explained her reasons?

Chris Martins Great-Great-Grandfather William Willett is the one to blame in the UK, he pushed this in the early 20th century. He likely had a point as even back in 1909 it saved £2.5 million in lighting costs. I'd rather we didn't put the clocks back in October and had lighter evenings. I know its shit for Scotland though as they would have longer darkness in mornings than us.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #736 on: Today at 09:05:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:16 am
Why has she started a petition but not explained her reasons?

Chris Martins Great-Great-Grandfather William Willett is the one to blame in the UK, he pushed this in the early 20th century. He likely had a point as even back in 1909 it saved £2.5 million in lighting costs. I'd rather we didn't put the clocks back in October and had lighter evenings. I know its shit for Scotland though as they would have longer darkness in mornings than us.

Thats another reason for letting the Scots leave the Union. ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #737 on: Today at 09:11:23 am »
Politicians should be on minimum wage and should not be allowed to have 'side interests'

At the moment, the majority of the people that do it are there to shove their faces in the trough and don't give a fuck about their country or the people in it.

They should also live in accomodation provided for them and they should have no expenses*



*No doubt someone would come along and say "Er. What about the quality of those that serve? Well look at the fucking state of them now!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #738 on: Today at 09:38:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:16 am
Why has she started a petition but not explained her reasons?

Chris Martins Great-Great-Grandfather William Willett is the one to blame in the UK, he pushed this in the early 20th century. He likely had a point as even back in 1909 it saved £2.5 million in lighting costs. I'd rather we didn't put the clocks back in October and had lighter evenings. I know its shit for Scotland though as they would have longer darkness in mornings than us.

Lighter evenings is what I want basically. Scotland should be devolved fully and do what they want. I'd love us to not sacrifice evenings for mornings.

If I put that petition together I'd have probably linked to
https://www.psychologytoday.com/gb/blog/mental-mishaps/202203/end-daylight-savings-time-and-possibly-save-lives

There's plenty of reasons. I hate the October one more myself, find it more disruptive to my sleep.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #739 on: Today at 09:49:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:11:23 am
Politicians should be on minimum wage and should not be allowed to have 'side interests'

At the moment, the majority of the people that do it are there to shove their faces in the trough and don't give a fuck about their country or the people in it.

They should also live in accomodation provided for them and they should have no expenses*



*No doubt someone would come along and say "Er. What about the quality of those that serve? Well look at the fucking state of them now!
And then you'd have a pretty much open door to bribery and graft. Not that it doesn't happen now, but it would be far, far worse if the job mandated minimum wage, and bribes were the only way you'd be able to get anything nice for yourself or your family.
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #740 on: Today at 09:50:22 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:38:32 am
Lighter evenings is what I want basically. Scotland should be devolved fully and do what they want. I'd love us to not sacrifice evenings for mornings.

If I put that petition together I'd have probably linked to
https://www.psychologytoday.com/gb/blog/mental-mishaps/202203/end-daylight-savings-time-and-possibly-save-lives

There's plenty of reasons. I hate the October one more myself, find it more disruptive to my sleep.

Totally agree with you on that score mate. I hate the dark afternoons in winter, the dark mornings don't bother me. I struggle when the clocks go forward, the lost hour of sleep really bothers me these days, all a part of getting older I suppose.
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #741 on: Today at 09:51:12 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:25:22 pm
If I want to make some Statto Burgers out of my mince I will.  You killjoys.

Rob, what's the best way to cultivate a Multi-Stump Bonsai tree?

It's years since I grew Bonsai, I'd have to find my old books for that one.....
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #742 on: Today at 09:59:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:51:12 am
It's years since I grew Bonsai, I'd have to find my old books for that one.....

There's an "Ask RAWK" thread somewhere

I'm all for an "Ask Rob" thread

You would smash it mate :)
Online Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #743 on: Today at 10:07:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:11:23 am
Politicians should be on minimum wage and should not be allowed to have 'side interests'

At the moment, the majority of the people that do it are there to shove their faces in the trough and don't give a fuck about their country or the people in it.

They should also live in accomodation provided for them and they should have no expenses*



*No doubt someone would come along and say "Er. What about the quality of those that serve? Well look at the fucking state of them now!

Agree with some of this but not other parts.

MPs should be paid a good wage so as not to limit it to people already independently wealthy, and there are vast differences in costs for an MP in say Shetland/Orkney compared to one for London, so some sort of expenses is always going to be required.

I agree about the housing for them in London though - no housing expenese, if you want it you get it provided in govenrment owned accomodation, and if don't want that you get something out of your own pocket.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #744 on: Today at 10:25:46 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:41:47 am
Aldi is boss, their meat, their fruit
I worked there for three years as a fresh produce buyer in my early 20s, having come from the same job at M&S and can tell you Aldi isn't boss in any way. Their none-fresh products are pretty decent and I do shop there myself because it's convenient and cheaper, but I don't touch any of their fresh stuff having seen how it's packaged, handled and stored.

The meat they purchase has questionable provenance - compared to M&S and Asda, where if you go in and ask them to tell you where their meat is from, they have a binder that can trace all of the meat they're selling in the store that day back to the farm - and awful, dreadful quality. Stick one of their chicken breasts in a pan and see how much water they've been inflated with. Basically a chicken-skin water balloon.

The fruit and veg sold in Waitrose, M&S and Sainsbury's is all Class 1 or Extra Class, which is essentially good-superior quality produce from a verified quality producer. There is a cost that comes with that of course. The other supermarkets sell a mix of Class 1 and 2. Unless the buying department have managed to pick up a bargain, Aldi only sell Class 3 - poor quality that was rejected from the initial yield by other retailers and sold off cheaply. It's why it tends to be at best reasonable but at worst awful fruit and veg.

I'd love to have enough land to be able to have my own fruit and veg patch. It's something I will hopefully be able to achieve at some point.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #745 on: Today at 10:25:51 am »
^cheers for that Sangria, interesting reading  :) I want ethical meat

---

The "Palace" of Westminster shouldn't have bars

Alcohol should be banned top to bottom from any and all government properties including Downing Street and government owned residences.

You want a bevvy as a politician? Fine. Go to a pub, after work. Or go home.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #746 on: Today at 10:32:51 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:25:51 am
^cheers for that Sangria, interesting reading  :) I want ethical meat

---

The "Palace" of Westminster shouldn't have bars

Alcohol should be banned top to bottom from any and all government properties including Downing Street and government owned residences.

You want a bevvy as a politician? Fine. Go to a pub, after work. Or go home.
No worries mate, I can also confirm Aldi do not treat their staff ethically either! M&S were great employers aside from the wages. Feels a lifetime ago now that I did those jobs!

Agree on the politicians and alcohol mixing. I don't agree Politicans should be on minimum wage, because where they're good on rare occasions there's lots of things they've had to pull together to get something done. I do baulk at their actual wage - maybe they should have housing provided and earn whatever the national average salary is for that year, only getting inflationary rises or a base 2.5% every three years or something. The £90k odd they're earning is a joke.

Through my work I deal with a few MPs. Some of the ones I dealt with recently were absolutely bizarre. Has anyone ever seen that Parks and Rec episode where there's a politician who 'shuts off' when he's not on camera or doing the actual job? Well a little known Tory MP I dealt with recently was like that. Spoke in soundbites throughout the entire meeting, even when the prepared words didn't really fit the scenario and then when I tried some forced small talk with him after, he was incapable of holding a conversation. Soft twat.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #747 on: Today at 11:52:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:04 am
It's more how people expect to be finished work at a sensible time yet expect shops to stay open for them, so shop staff have shitty shifts. How about the shops open 9 til 5 and people work 11 til 7.30pm instead and shop before work?

When I worked in the Hire Branches I got sick of people expecting us to be open past half 5, I'd been in since 7.30am and I've got a life as well you know

Thats not the customers fault, thats the employer expecting you to work past your hours and not having enough staff to cover the later hours?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #748 on: Today at 11:56:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:52:01 am
Thats not the customers fault, thats the employer expecting you to work past your hours and not having enough staff to cover the later hours?
Chicken and egg. Does the employer expect it due to reacting to the potentially unreasonable demands of the consumer?

It won't hurt anyone to not be able to go to Next or Sports Direct at 19:00.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #749 on: Today at 12:00:41 pm »
Part of why the short shop hours of previous times worked was because many women weren't working/employed, or at least not full time.

Think these days, if you limited shop hours, people would just shop online.
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #750 on: Today at 12:13:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:52:01 am
Thats not the customers fault, thats the employer expecting you to work past your hours and not having enough staff to cover the later hours?

No that was the customers fault, they'd roll up at 17:40, after we'd closed, set the alarms locked the doors and expect us to open up for them because they couldn't get there by half 5. Fuck off, I'm done for the day, we're open all day since 7:30am, I didn't even an interrupted dinner hour as we didn't close for dinner, so fuck them :D

I was always polite though and said that we were not allowed back on premises after the alarms were set and it would involve a call out and a warning from my Area Manager. Total bullshit like ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #751 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:00:41 pm
Part of why the short shop hours of previous times worked was because many women weren't working/employed, or at least not full time.

Think these days, if you limited shop hours, people would just shop online.

Get women back in the houses then











Only kidding ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #752 on: Today at 12:22:44 pm »
The Milkshakes in Five Guys are good but best not to find out what their sugar content is.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #753 on: Today at 12:26:31 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:25:51 am
^cheers for that Sangria, interesting reading  :) I want ethical meat

---

The "Palace" of Westminster shouldn't have bars

Alcohol should be banned top to bottom from any and all government properties including Downing Street and government owned residences.

You want a bevvy as a politician? Fine. Go to a pub, after work. Or go home.

I can remember when all the large police stations had bars.

There was a hell of a fuss when James Sharples got rid of them in the early 1990s.

Why politicians have subsidised bars in their place  of work is beyond me.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #754 on: Today at 12:41:55 pm »
When you ring a company.  And every time it's "Due to higher than normal demand, there will be a long wait"

That's a lie. Because if it happens regularly... Normal has changed
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #755 on: Today at 12:42:22 pm »
I used to work in retail too. It was routine to have long hours over the Christmas period, you just had three different shift patterns. Probably why it's unfeasible for smaller shops with lower staff numbers to open late, though I wouldn't be shocked to see more places moving to 11-7pm hours. Sucks for the staff but makes sense financially.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #756 on: Today at 02:08:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:41:55 pm
When you ring a company.  And every time it's "Due to higher than normal demand, there will be a long wait"

That's a lie. Because if it happens regularly... Normal has changed
Covid is still being used as an excuse for poor organisation and service by a lot of businesses.

Literally every business I've had to call in the past 18 months has been 'due to higher than normal call volumes...' Like you say Tone, surely it's the 'new normal,' no? The real truth is 'due to lower than liveable wages, we do not have the staff to take the amount of calls we get.'
Online bradders1011

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #757 on: Today at 02:40:17 pm »
Politicians should be on CEO wages - 300k upwards. The expenses policy should be run as a business would - reasonably and transparent to the public.

Why would anybody with any talent go into politics to earn a comparative pittance when they could cruise in corporate upper middle management on twice as much without their every move scrutinised and attacked? The job needs to attract the excellent, not the mediocre narcissists.
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #758 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:40:17 pm
Politicians should be on CEO wages - 300k upwards. The expenses policy should be run as a business would - reasonably and transparent to the public.

Why would anybody with any talent go into politics to earn a comparative pittance when they could cruise in corporate upper middle management on twice as much without their every move scrutinised and attacked? The job needs to attract the excellent, not the mediocre narcissists.

Doesn't that describe the entire cabinet and the PM right now?

I get Andys point, minimum wage would only attract those that want the job to actually do the job, not those that do it, like Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, as a way of making millions. The world is going to shit because we have psychopaths and narcissists leading the countries, look at that fat c*nt we have and that orange c*nt the USA elected, both fucking useless c*nts in the real world who wouldn't likely go anywhere near No10 and the White House if they got nothing in return, and both done massive amounts of damage to their countries, empowered racists and turned them into very toxic places..

Here's an opinion that I'm not averse to, corrupt politicians should be executed, no jail, no leniency, just straight execution. Lets see how many abuse their power then.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #759 on: Today at 02:56:26 pm »
Let's be civilised about this

They can pay for their own rope too don't use my tax money when we hang em, there's potholes round here
