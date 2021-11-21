Aldi is boss, their meat, their fruit



I worked there for three years as a fresh produce buyer in my early 20s, having come from the same job at M&S and can tell you Aldi isn't boss in any way. Their none-fresh products are pretty decent and I do shop there myself because it's convenient and cheaper, but I don't touch any of their fresh stuff having seen how it's packaged, handled and stored.The meat they purchase has questionable provenance - compared to M&S and Asda, where if you go in and ask them to tell you where their meat is from, they have a binder that can trace all of the meat they're selling in the store that day back to the farm - and awful, dreadful quality. Stick one of their chicken breasts in a pan and see how much water they've been inflated with. Basically a chicken-skin water balloon.The fruit and veg sold in Waitrose, M&S and Sainsbury's is all Class 1 or Extra Class, which is essentially good-superior quality produce from a verified quality producer. There is a cost that comes with that of course. The other supermarkets sell a mix of Class 1 and 2. Unless the buying department have managed to pick up a bargain, Aldi only sell Class 3 - poor quality that was rejected from the initial yield by other retailers and sold off cheaply. It's why it tends to be at best reasonable but at worst awful fruit and veg.I'd love to have enough land to be able to have my own fruit and veg patch. It's something I will hopefully be able to achieve at some point.