Yes Statto. Just Yes!
I pulled a big pack of mince out the freezer earlier to make either a chilli or Bolognese tonight. My heart is genuinely not in it for either of those. Plus, Its a bit too much like summer weather for a Cottage pie.
I'm now going to make some "Statto Burgers" with it.
Although now frozen its good quality mince from my local farm shop
Let the mince thaw in the fridge for at least 24 hours then take the mince out of the fridge, add in the seasonings can be salt & & any herbs or spices, you want to add in, make sure the mince is still very cold when adding in the seasonings, the colder the mince the better it'll stick together.
My basic seasonings are, measurements using either a pinch or teaspoon of.
Salt
Hot chilli powder
Either smoked or unsmoked paprika
Mixed herb[or Italian mixed herb]
Onion granules
Garlic granules
Oregano
Ground black pepper
All purpose seasoning is good too
Fresh parsley or coriander, gives the meat that nice look, like you get in a seekh kebab
Once you've done the mix put the meat back in the bag & put in the fridge for a few hours or overnight, you can keep the meat in the fridge for 2 days, after you've got it out of the freezer, like, i take the mince out of the freezer on the Thursday, mix on the Friday, cook & eat on the Saturday.