Unpopular Opinions

Mumm-Ra

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 05:36:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:38:33 pm
Dont Five Guys fry in peanut oil? My son has a nut allergy which Ive just remembered is another reason why we dont go there (just remembered them using peanut oil, not him having an allergy!).

Same with my youngest, I don't know about the oil - guessing you're right - but they have huge sacks of peanuts stacked up by the door (in the states anyway) as some sort of decoration, which is pretty off-putting
Tesco tearaway

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 05:48:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:34:25 pm
Ha, no! I was on my own with him in another country when I thought about going. I reckon that was safe enough!
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:36:16 pm
Same with my youngest, I don't know about the oil - guessing you're right - but they have huge sacks of peanuts stacked up by the door (in the states anyway) as some sort of decoration, which is pretty off-putting
My eldest daughter regularly has a couple of her friends stay over at our house.
One of them is so allergic to peanuts that her mother cooks her meals at her house, and brings them to ours at teatime/supper, so there's no chance of any peanut oil being in her food.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Mumm-Ra

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 05:56:27 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 05:48:45 pm
My eldest daughter regularly has a couple of her friends stay over at our house.
One of them is so allergic to peanuts that her mother cooks her meals at her house, and brings them to ours at teatime/supper, so there's no chance of any peanut oil being in her food.

It is a really, really annoying thing to have to worry about. Made worse by him never taking his epi pen with him without being reminded (he's 12 and pretty much roams the streets all day now that school's out)

Incidentally, some peanut oil is supposedly so refined, that it has all the dangerous proteins filtered out of it. My son eats at Chick-fil-A all the time, they use peanut oil but it's OK. Not all peanut oils, or allergies, are equal though. I would never let him eat at a Chinese restaurant for instance
afc turkish

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 06:36:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:34:25 pm
Ha, no! I was on my own with him in another country when I thought about going. I reckon that was safe enough!



If he was with you, you weren't on your own, were you?
Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 06:38:30 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:36:25 pm
If he was with you, you weren't on your own, were you?

Are you implying I needed a comma in there, pedant? :)
Lastrador

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 06:53:56 pm
To be fair to Nick, he does have twins. He can spare one for a tasty albeit overpriced meal.
Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 07:03:51 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:53:56 pm
To be fair to Nick, he does have twins. He can spare one for a tasty albeit overpriced meal.

Are you confusing me with Anywhichwayucan?
ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 07:05:07 pm
Naming yourself after a prison in Crosby is not a bad way to choose a username
Lastrador

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 07:06:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:03:51 pm
Are you confusing me with Anywhichwayucan?
You wish.
ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 07:17:57 pm
Naming yourself after your obsession with musical pitch you discovered in Los Angeles is OK, all things considered.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:41:09 pm
there's a few Jollibee's popping up here.  not tried them - what are they like?

(I know Filipinos LOVE the place, but I'm not sure what they actually sell.  yes I know I could look it up.:) )
Ive been the one in town on Whitechapel next to The Welkin a few times. My partners best mate is Filipino and loves it - I tried their spaghetti and it was bizarre, quite awful really, almost like a saccharine sweet tomato sauce with the consistency of ice cream sauce poured all over the spaghetti.

The chicken burgers and fried chicken are decent though and the Tropical Burger - fat deep fried chicken breast with cheese and pineapple - is a Hall of Fame fast food menu item. If you like the sound of that get down there when you can, though I appreciate theres not many in the UK. The rice boxes and other bits seem meh, hot dogs Ive not tried. All about that burger.
SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm
Ive been the one in town on Whitechapel next to The Welkin a few times. My partners best mate is Filipino and loves it - I tried their spaghetti and it was bizarre, quite awful really, almost like a saccharine sweet tomato sauce with the consistency of ice cream sauce poured all over the spaghetti.

The chicken burgers and fried chicken are decent though and the Tropical Burger - fat deep fried chicken breast with cheese and pineapple - is a Hall of Fame fast food menu item. If you like the sound of that get down there when you can, though I appreciate theres not many in the UK. The rice boxes and other bits seem meh, hot dogs Ive not tried. All about that burger.
I think it's the spaghetti that all Filipinos grow up with and adore?  sounds like it's well worth a good swerve :)

but the rest of the menu sounds worth a try.  ta, Sangria.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:37:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
I think it's the spaghetti that all Filipinos grow up with and adore?  sounds like it's well worth a good swerve :)

but the rest of the menu sounds worth a try.  ta, Sangria.
Yeah, the lady we went with laughed when I said it wasnt for me - imagine copious strawberry treat sauce slathered over cut up hot dogs on over-cooked spaghetti - but said it has that real nostalgic impact for her that reminds her of home in a way only food can.

Definitely get on the Burgers though if you get chance.

An unpopular opinion - Dele Alli would have resurrected his career under Klopp (and still would).
Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:21:25 pm
You seen how many fries you get in Five Guys? That shits a bargain.

You call £4.50 for a portion of fries a bargain, & i don't care how much you get in a portion of five guys regular fries, i can go to my local chippy & get regular portion of chips that can feed 3 people for £2 to £3, it's nice to pig out on a burger now & again but i'm not paying those prices when i can get a burger king meal for £8 to £9[double whopper meal], although i haven't been to burger king for a few years.

 I often make my own burgers, get decent pack of lean mince beef, mix in salt & a few other seasonings of choice[any seasonings will do], i often add in hot chili powder too, mix the meat with the seasonings added into a ball, wrap in bags & leave it to marinade in the fridge for a few hours or preferably overnight, get the meat out of the fridge, make it into a patty & cook. :lickin

The leaner the mince the better, quite often find i don't need to use any binding agent, like rusk or breadcrumbs, it's nicer mixing by hand for a few minutes, but you can use a food processor to mix the mince
Buck Pete

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:20:03 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm

 I often make my own burgers, get decent pack of lean mince beef, mix in salt & a few other seasonings of choice[any seasonings will do], i often add in hot chili powder too, mix the meat with the seasonings added into a ball, wrap in bags & leave it to marinade in the fridge for a few hours or preferably overnight, get the meat out of the fridge, make it into a patty & cook. :lickin

The leaner the mince the better, quite often find i don't need to use any binding agent, like rusk or breadcrumbs, it's nicer mixing by hand for a few minutes, but you can use a food processor to mix the mince

Yes Statto. Just Yes!

I pulled a big pack of mince out the freezer earlier to make either a chilli or Bolognese tonight.  My heart is genuinely not in it for either of those.  Plus, Its a bit too much like summer weather for a Cottage pie.

I'm now going to make some "Statto Burgers" with it.

Although now frozen its good quality mince from my local farm shop :)
Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 12:40:36 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:20:03 pm
Yes Statto. Just Yes!

I pulled a big pack of mince out the freezer earlier to make either a chilli or Bolognese tonight.  My heart is genuinely not in it for either of those.  Plus, Its a bit too much like summer weather for a Cottage pie.

I'm now going to make some "Statto Burgers" with it.

Although now frozen its good quality mince from my local farm shop :)

Let the mince thaw in the fridge for at least 24 hours then take the mince out of the fridge, add in the seasonings can be salt & & any herbs or spices, you want to add in, make sure the mince is still very cold when adding in the seasonings, the colder the mince the better it'll stick together.

My basic seasonings are, measurements using either a pinch or teaspoon of.
Salt
Hot chilli powder
Either smoked or unsmoked paprika
Mixed herb[or Italian mixed herb]
Onion granules
Garlic granules
Oregano
Ground black pepper
All purpose seasoning is good too
Fresh parsley or coriander, gives the meat that nice look, like you get in a seekh kebab

Once you've done the mix put the meat back in the bag & put in the fridge  for a few hours or overnight, you can keep the meat in the fridge for 2 days, after you've got it out of the freezer, like, i take the mince out of the freezer on the Thursday, mix on the Friday, cook & eat on the Saturday.
Jookie

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:26:34 pm
Unpopular opinion:

Making homemade burgers is not worth the effort. Better to just go to Five Guys (unless you have a peanut allergy)
Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:33:28 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:26:34 pm
Unpopular opinion:

Making homemade burgers is not worth the effort. Better to just go to Five Guys (unless you have a peanut allergy)

Yeah I've made my own burgers before and they are OK, but not worth the fuss.  Unless you make something like lamb burgers as you don't see them so often.

There's a few things like that, where making home made is a load of fuss, and doesn't result in anything that is much nicer han shop bought as to be worth the effort. Pesto is a good example.
rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:37:36 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:33:28 pm
Yeah I've made my own burgers before and they are OK, but not worth the fuss.  Unless you make something like lamb burgers as you don't see them so often.

There's a few things like that, where making home made is a load of fuss, and doesn't result in anything that is much nicer han shop bought as to be worth the effort. Pesto is a good example.

Mince mixed with dijon mustard and shaped into burgers takes about 5 minutes and tastes ace.
Elzar

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:43:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:37:36 pm
Mince mixed with dijon mustard and shaped into burgers takes about 5 minutes and tastes ace.

Honestly just can't work this man out. Lorry driver, It technician, chef...? He's a mystery  :o ;D

I rarely do my own burgers, no idea why as I always complain about the shop ones and I make most other things from scratch. Gonna try this next week.
Elzar

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:43:50 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:33:28 pm
Yeah I've made my own burgers before and they are OK, but not worth the fuss.  Unless you make something like lamb burgers as you don't see them so often.

There's a few things like that, where making home made is a load of fuss, and doesn't result in anything that is much nicer han shop bought as to be worth the effort. Pesto is a good example.

Lamb burgers from the shops can often be shocking. So often they just fall apart.
Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:45:03 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:43:25 pm
Honestly just can't work this man out. Lorry driver, It technician, chef...? He's a mystery  :o ;D

I rarely do my own burgers, no idea why as I always complain about the shop ones and I make most other things from scratch. Gonna try this next week.

Jack of all trades, master of...all trades.

A Daley Thompson of the modern world.
Statto Red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:50:35 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:43:50 pm
Lamb burgers from the shops can often be shocking. So often they just fall apart.

Iceland's minted lamb quarter ponder burgers, on the other hand are gorgeous, :lickin & don't fall apart like Man Utd against us. ;D
 
Jookie

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:52:27 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:33:28 pm
There's a few things like that, where making home made is a load of fuss, and doesn't result in anything that is much nicer han shop bought as to be worth the effort. Pesto is a good example.

Moussaka is the prime example here.

Lots of effort to make your own for something M&S do really well.

Its a blag lasagne anyway
Millie

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 01:54:34 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:52:27 pm
Moussaka is the prime example here.

Lots of effort to make your own for something M&S do really well.

Its a blag lasagne anyway

Apart from the fact it has no pasta,and  uses mince lamb   ;D
Graeme

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:00:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:38:33 pm
Dont Five Guys fry in peanut oil? My son has a nut allergy which Ive just remembered is another reason why we dont go there (just remembered them using peanut oil, not him having an allergy!).

Peanut oil is highly refined, so my understanding is the reactant proteins are processed out of the oil, that said if I had a peanut allergy I probably wouldn't risk it either!
rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:01:12 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:54:34 pm
Apart from the fact it has no pasta,and  uses mince lamb   ;D

;D
Jookie

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:03:46 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:54:34 pm
Apart from the fact it has no pasta,and  uses mince lamb   ;D

Layers, white sauce, tomato based central layers. Lots of commonality.

They changed the meat type and thrown in a bit of aubergine but its essentially masquerading as a lasagne
Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:10:10 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:03:46 pm
Layers, white sauce, tomato based central layers. Lots of commonality.

They changed the meat type and thrown in a bit of aubergine but its essentially masquerading as a lasagne

Theyve rebadged it you fool!

Blagasgne.
Buck Pete

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:25:22 pm
If I want to make some Statto Burgers out of my mince I will.  You killjoys.

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:43:25 pm
Honestly just can't work this man out. Lorry driver, It technician, chef...? He's a mystery  :o ;D

Rob, what's the best way to cultivate a Multi-Stump Bonsai tree?
afc turkish

Re: Unpopular Opinions
Today at 02:28:20 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:50:35 pm
Iceland's minted lamb quarter ponder burgers...
 

Giving a lot of thought to trying that one...
