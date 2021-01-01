You seen how many fries you get in Five Guys? That shits a bargain.



You call £4.50 for a portion of fries a bargain, & i don't care how much you get in a portion of five guys regular fries, i can go to my local chippy & get regular portion of chips that can feed 3 people for £2 to £3, it's nice to pig out on a burger now & again but i'm not paying those prices when i can get a burger king meal for £8 to £9[double whopper meal], although i haven't been to burger king for a few years.I often make my own burgers, get decent pack of lean mince beef, mix in salt & a few other seasonings of choice[any seasonings will do], i often add in hot chili powder too, mix the meat with the seasonings added into a ball, wrap in bags & leave it to marinade in the fridge for a few hours or preferably overnight, get the meat out of the fridge, make it into a patty & cook.The leaner the mince the better, quite often find i don't need to use any binding agent, like rusk or breadcrumbs, it's nicer mixing by hand for a few minutes, but you can use a food processor to mix the mince