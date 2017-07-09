Nandos - waste of money.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
All football threads on RAWK should close for the summer and open up again when the pre-season games start.
It used to be so much cheaper when they first started popping up everywhere. Could get a full meal for around a fiver, and I remember one promotion they had where if you didn't get your food within a certain time, you got money off or something. Then all of a sudden, the chicken got chewier and the prices shot up.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Has Slough Nandos gone downhill since I left Amir? That is sad news. Is Roosters still there?
Nandos in general mate. Stopped going to any and when asked, I'm usually suggesting somewhere else. And I believe so. Thought you'd have been more of Pizza Express man
McNasty's, KFC, Burger King, Nandos, Subway, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Greggs, FiveGuys, Pret a Manger and Starbucks are shite and can eat a dick
Five Guys is good.
Five Guys is pretty pricey but their food is fucking delicious.
Ive never been. A couple of times Ive considered and for as far as the front door, seem the prices and gone to KFC or McNasty's instead!
Don't care if it's good, Five guys is a rip off, £8.25 for a cheeseburger, £4.50 for regular fries, over £5 for a milkshake, oh & they don't do meal deals either, at least Dick Turpin wore a mask.
Agree 100%. I thought the moaning and bickering during the season was bad but it's gone up another level since the CL final.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
There are too many pizza restaurants and they mostly all pump out the same thing.
Elvis was shit
I want to try In n Out and Shake Shack when we make it over to the states because I'm told they're both better than 5 Guys and reasonably priced.
5 Guys is good but an absolute rip off an nowhere near worth the money. If you want a burger, chips and a drink you'll have little left out of £20. I'd rather pay £4 for 3 shite McDonald's Burgers (saver menu) that at least have the decency to let you know they're shite.Five Guys charges restaurant prices but isn't as good as a decent restaurant burger, so what's the appeal?I want to try In n Out and Shake Shack when we make it over to the states because I'm told they're both better than 5 Guys and reasonably priced.Nandos has never been good in my opinion, but from the sounds of it, I only ever tried it after the prices spiked and the quality dipped. Pretty much all chain restaurants are average or worse. One of my favourites, Mowgli, used to be really good and is still decent, but has noticeably dipped in quality since they went from 3 locations to about 20.Porta is a good chain for Tapas, but they only have 3 locations so not sure you'd call them that.
You seen how many fries you get in Five Guys? That shits a bargain.
Nandos used to be great. I took the kids there a couple of nights ago because they love it but I said to Mrs Walters that it'll be gone in 5 years because the quality has gone downhill. She disagreed. If you want a decent peri peri chicken cook it yourself with their sauce. Marinade, stick in the oven at 130 degrees, let it cook for 3 hours ensuring you check periodically that it hasn't dried out, and your chicken will be beautifully tender, succulent and fall off the bone!Don't get me started on Five Guys. Awful burgers! The best fast food burgers are still Burger King but they seem to have dropped off the face of the planet in the last few years.
Yeah you get a fair few but it's almost a fiver? It's nowhere near a bargain.My issue is, I go to the pub near me and have a top-quality steak burger, salad, chips and a pint and it costs me around £18 all in. The same as getting a burger, fries and a shake at Five Guys. The quality is vastly superior, the portion bigger and you're actually sitting in a restaurant being waited on. Five Guys and bargain doesn't belong in the same sentence, even though the burger is actually nice.
You can make all that at home for well under a tenner. I get decent quality mince and add Dijon mustard to it then cook them and its bloody ace.How can anyone charge £5 for shitty fries when it's less than £3 at the chippy for a bag of chips that will feed 3 people?
Exactly. I get mince from the butcher, make my own burgers with cheese and mustard in the middle and they're nicer than any fast food burger. But if we're using an example of going out for food, I just don't know how Five Guys are so successful with a pricing model that matches that of restaurants, without matching the service or quality. It's a good fast food burger, but that's all it is. Nando's is exactly the same.
Dont Five Guys fry in peanut oil? My son has a nut allergy which Ive just remembered is another reason why we dont go there (just remembered them using peanut oil, not him having an allergy!).
Yes! Burger King is the best but scarce in this city.
